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Motorola Signature 27 Taps Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 To Take On Galaxy Flagships

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 23, 2026, 09:48 AM EDT
Motorola Signature 27 in Coal Smoke colorway
Motorola Signature 27 in Coal Smoke colorway featuring more grip and durability to the materials - Image: Motorola
Motorola is taking a big swipe at Samsung’s dominance in the premium smartphone segment with the unveiling of the Motorola Signature 27 at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. This device will be packing serious new hardware, such as the latest Snapdragon chipset, monster cameras, and deep AI integration.

Also available in Capulet Olive with a brushed textile finish
Also available in Capulet Olive with a brushed textile finish - Image: Motorola

Powering the Signature 27 is Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process. As the world’s first mobile silicon to breach 5GHz clock speeds with its Oryon CPU cores, the chip boasts a 13% CPU boost while reducing power consumption by 37%. Its improved Adreno GPU introduces dedicated AI matrix cores alongside Adreno Neural Fusion, delivering 44% faster graphics and AI-driven frame generation for console-grade gaming. Crucially, this Extreme variant also sports an expanded Hexagon NPU memory footprint, enabling on-device execution of massive AI models with over 30 billion parameters, local document processing, and 8K video capture at 60 fps.

To handle the increased power and resulting heat, Motorola equipped the phone with an ArcticMesh cooling system, which has diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, and a 40% larger 3D vapor chamber than the previous generation. As for imaging, the Signature 27 (kudos to an original naming convention) debuts a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary with LOFIC support, paired with a 200MP periscope lens. As we covered previously, the phone is the maiden result from a new collab between Motorola and Bang & Olufsen. To prove it, there's an "Audio by B&O" logo etched into its textured back panels, available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Capulet Green finishes.

The camera hump is definitely different
The camera hump is definitely different - Image: Motorola

Accompanying the hardware is Motorola Qira, the company's revamped AI assistant expanding across eligible devices alongside Android 17. Ditching the Moto AI branding, Qira operates as a cross-device intelligence layer integrated into the operating system. Designed to work fluidly across smartphones and wearables like the new moto watch ultra, Qira handles deep search queries, transcribes voice notes, summarizes missed notifications, and manages tasks across connected services like Gmail, Slack, Google Calendar, and Notion.

Furthermore, the Signature 27 promises seven years of OS upgrades, real-time AI video color grading, and deep integration with Google’s Gemini Omni models. It is expected to launch here and globally in the next few months, likely before the holiday rush.
Tags:  Motorola, smartphone, snapdragon-8-elite-extreme-gen-6
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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