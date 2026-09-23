Motorola Signature 27 Taps Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 To Take On Galaxy Flagships

Motorola Signature 27 in Coal Smoke colorway featuring more grip and durability to the materials - Image: Motorola

Motorola is taking a big swipe at Samsung’s dominance in the premium smartphone segment with the unveiling of the Motorola Signature 27 at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. This device will be packing serious new hardware, such as the latest Snapdragon chipset, monster cameras, and deep AI integration.





Also available in Capulet Olive with a brushed textile finish - Image: Motorola



To handle the increased power and resulting heat, Motorola equipped the phone with an ArcticMesh cooling system, which has diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, and a 40% larger 3D vapor chamber than the previous generation. As for imaging, the Signature 27 (kudos to an original naming convention) debuts a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary with LOFIC support, paired with a 200MP periscope lens. As we covered previously, the phone is the maiden result from a new collab between Motorola and Bang & Olufsen . To prove it, there's an "Audio by B&O" logo etched into its textured back panels, available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Capulet Green finishes.





The camera hump is definitely different - Image: Motorola







Furthermore, the Signature 27 promises seven years of OS upgrades, real-time AI video color grading, and deep integration with Google’s Gemini Omni models. It is expected to launch here and globally in the next few months, likely before the holiday rush.