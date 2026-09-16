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Dell XPS 13 (2026) Review: Intel Wildcat Lake Challenges Apple Efficiency

by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, September 16, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
dell xps 13 2026 angle 1
Dell XPS 13 - Image: HotHardware

 Dell XPS 13 (2026): MSRP $699
The new Dell XPS 13 powered by Intel's Wildcat Lake Core Series 3 platform is a sleek, cost-optimized but premium laptop with premium build materials and excellent battery life.

hot flat
  • Premium Build Quality
  • Good Display
  • Excellent Battery Life
  • Compact Form Factor
  • Attractive, Understated Design
  • Wi-Fi 7 And Bluetooth 6
  • Thin And Light
not flat
  • Middling Multi-Thread Performance
  • Trails Neo In Single-Thread
  • Minimal Ports / IO

Due to current market conditions, and the exorbitant price of memory, storage and many other materials at the moment, it is an unusually difficult time for PC OEMs and ODMs to offer relatively affordable, more mainstream products like the new Dell XPS 13 we’ll be showing you here. It’s even more difficult when a company uses premium materials in the device’s construction and attempts to hit certain design and experience targets, like Dell does with its premiere XPS product line. However, Intel had the foresight to design and launch a low-power, mainstream processing platform like its Core Series 3 – aka Wildcat Lake, which coincidentally arrived just in time to do battle with Apple’s most affordable MacBook yet, the MacBook Neo. And Dell wasn’t about to concede a key market segment to Apple for an entire generation. It’s funny how things work out sometimes.

Like its rivals in Cupertino, Dell didn’t just slap a low-power processor into the new XPS 13 and recycle parts it had in its inventory. Instead, Dell leaned on its supply chain partners to squeeze whatever margin it could out of them, optimized its processes, and designed a beautiful, highly portable, premium looking and feeling laptop, that just happens to be powered by Intel’s more affordable, mainstream, but modern processing platform.

There’s lots to discuss here, so let’s get to it...

Dell XPS 13 (2026) Specifications And Features

dell xps 13 specifications
Find The Dell XPS 13 @ BestBuy

The Dell XPS 13 we received for testing is a slightly higher-end configuration than the base model. The Dell XPS 13 starts at $699 for a Core 5-320 (6-core [2P, 4LPE]) powered system, with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB of storage—student discounts bring that starting price down to $599. The model we tested was powered by the same processor, but packed 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Those upgrades push the MSRP up to $999, but that same $100 discount is available to students. Since the XPS 13 launched, Dell has also introduced more powerful Core Ultra 7-based models, starting at $1,399 and creeping up to $1,949 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Common to the XPS 13 platform is a 13.4”, touch display, with a 2.5K resolution and peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The display uses IPS technology, for accurate colors and wide viewing angles, and also supports refresh rates of 30-120Hz. The system has quad speakers as well, a 1080p webcam that’s Windows Hello compliant, dual array microphones, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports on either side.

The Dell XPS 13 (2026) Materials And Build Quality

dell xps 13 2026 angle 2
Dell XPS 13 - Image: HotHardware

The latest XPS 13 features a CNC-machined aluminum casing (available in Sky or Storm colorways) constructed with up to 75% recycled aluminum and low-emission aluminum. Dell also uses 50% post-consumer recycled plastic within the interior framework and 50% recycled cobalt in the 52Wh battery. The XPS 13’s dimensions are a svelte 11.7” wide and 7.9” deep, and a mere .5” high, and systems weight only about 2.2lbs. 

dell xps 13 2026 lid
Dell XPS 13 Lid - Image: HotHardware

At first glance, the XPS 13 looks understated with a mostly matte finish and a glossy “XPS” embossed into its lid. You wouldn’t think this is a mainstream, relatively affordable laptop given the first impression the system makes. Its design language and the materials used for its chassis shout “premium”.

dell xps 13 2026 display
Dell XPS 13 Display - Image: HotHardware

Open the lid and you’re greeted by a very good 13.4”, 2.5K resolution touch display. Because the panel uses IPS technology, viewing angles are excellent and it’s relatively accurate (we measured an average DeltaE of <.1), but contrast is nowhere near ask stark as a modern OLED. Still, considering the XPS 13’s price segment for the Core Series 3 powered models, the display is clearly a strong suit.

dell xps 13 2026 keyboard
Dell XPS 13 Keyboard - Image: HotHardware
The XPS 13 features are relatively spacious, lattice keyboard, given its small form factor, with backlit chiclet keys and tactile function keys. The placement of the power button at the upper right is going to throw some users off for bit, but overall, the keyboard is quite good. I prefer <14” notebooks for travel, so typing on compact keyboards is second nature for me at this point. Key travel is adequate and the keycaps have a very slight texture, that makes them feel just a bit “grippy” and not slippery in the least—I like it a lot.

I should also note, that keyboard backlighting is another feature of the XPS 13 that's not offered on the MacBook Neo

dell xps 13 2026 touchpad
Dell XPS 13 Touchpad - Image: HotHardware

The machine has a traditional physical glass touchpad set into an aluminum palm rest, instead of the seamless invisible haptic glass deck like some the larger, current-generation XPS systems. The touchpad is a fairly good size, supports multi-touch gestures, and was sufficiently accurate and responsive throughout testing. Palm rejection was good too and we didn’t experience any wonky behavior at all. There’s nothing particularly stand-out about the touchpad, but it gets the job done.

dell xps 13 2026 right
Dell XPS 13 Ports, Right - Image: HotHardware

dell xps 13 2026 left
Dell XPS 13 Ports, Left - Image: HotHardware

The port selection on the XPS 13 is rather limited, but par for the course with this class of machine. There are two USB-C ports available, one on each side. Both support charging and DisplayPort and both support USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) speeds. This is actually a key differentiator versus the MacBook Neo, which only supports USB 2.0 out of one of its ports (the other is USB 3.0).

The Dell XPS 13 Software Experience

The XPS 13’s out-of-box OS image is relatively clean and free from bloatware. The usual Microsoft apps are present, of course, along with a couple of proprietary Dell utilities – Dell Optimizer and Dell Support assist.

dell software 1
Dell XPS 13 - Image: HotHardware

We assume Dell has plan to incorporate additional capabilities into Dell Optimizer, because as it stands today it does almost nothing. When you open the application, you’re greeted with this screen, with only a couple of basic display options, and system identifiers. Click that Get Support button and the Dell SupportAssist utility opens.

dell software 2
Dell Support Assistant - Image: HotHardware

Dell SupportAssist has much more functionality. This is where users can easy search for updates, run diagnostics, scan the system for issues, etc. The Boost Performance option will clean up temporary and unnecessary files, clear browser cache, check the Windows registry for orphaned entries and a few other basic tweaks.

I'll dig into the XPS 13's benchmark results on the next page, which should prove very interesting.

Tags:  Intel, Dell, laptop, XPS, XPS 13, (NASDAQ:INTC), (NASDAQ:DELL), wildcat lake
Marco Chiappetta

Marco Chiappetta

Marco's interest in computing and technology dates all the way back to his early childhood. Even before being exposed to the Commodore P.E.T. and later the Commodore 64 in the early ‘80s, he was interested in electricity and electronics, and he still has the modded AFX cars and shop-worn soldering irons to prove it. Once he got his hands on his own Commodore 64, however, computing became Marco's passion. Throughout his academic and professional lives, Marco has worked with virtually every major platform from the TRS-80 and Amiga, to today's high end, multi-core servers. Over the years, he has worked in many fields related to technology and computing, including system design, assembly and sales, professional quality assurance testing, and technical writing. In addition to being the Managing Editor here at HotHardware for close to 15 years, Marco is also a freelance writer whose work has been published in a number of PC and technology related print publications and he is a regular fixture on HotHardware’s own Two and a Half Geeks webcast. - Contact: marco(at)hothardware(dot)com

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