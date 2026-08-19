Google Pixel 11 Series Review: The Experience Is The Upgrade

Google Pixel 11 And Pixel 11 Pro XL - Image: HotHardware





Google Pixel 11 Series - Starting At $899, Find It On Amazon

Google’s Pixel 11 ($899), Pixel 11 Pro ($1,099), and Pixel 11 Pro XL ($1,299) improve upon last year’s Pixel 10 series with a more efficient SoC (Tensor G6) and camera upgrades. The Pro models gain a notification light (HiLight) and brighter displays but at the expense of less base RAM, slightly smaller batteries, and higher prices.





Excellent, brighter displays (Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL)

Excellent cameras and zoom performance

More efficient SoC, better 5G modem

Qi2.2 with magnets

Outstanding software and AI features Now pricier

Mid-range SoC performance

Less base model RAM, slightly smaller batteries (Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL)

eSIM only in the US

No charger in the box





At last week’s Made By Google event in New York City, the company unveiled three flagship bar phones (Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL), a book-style folding phone (Pixel 11 Pro Fold), a smartwatch (Pixel Watch 5), and a tracker (Pixel Tag). While last year’s Pixel 10 series offered significant hardware upgrades, Google’s 2026 flagship lineup is more iterative, and focuses more on software, AI, and user experience, though there is a totally new SoC inside, with significant CPU and TPU upgrades as well.





Pixel 11 Series Hardware Design, HiLight Features And Build Quality





Pixel 11 Pro XL - Image: HotHardware



On Pixel 11 Pro models, the LED flash doubles as a notification light Google calls HiLight . Currently, HiLight’s functionality is somewhat limited. It will show different patterns when Gemini’s listening, thinking, or responding, and you can assign one of just five colors to incoming calls from contacts in your favorites list. So, unlike notification lights of lore, you can’t set HiLight to glow for messages or specific app notifications, which is disappointing.





Pixel 11 - Image: HotHardware



Like before, the Pixel 11 lineup boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. These new phones support Qi2.2 magnetic accessories for wireless charging (up to 25W). Apple calls it MagSafe, Google calls it Pixelsnap , and I call it awesome. What’s less awesome is that once again, the Pixel 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL lack SIM trays on US models, unlike my Canadian review units.

Pixel 11 Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G6, MediaTek M90 Display 6.3" 1080p LTPS OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 12GB

Storage 256/512GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultrawide PDAF - 10.8MP f/3.1 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 10.5MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4,985mAh, 30W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, Qi2.2 with magnets

OS Android 17 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm

Weight 204 grams

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only in the US Colors Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian Pricing Find the Google Pixel 11 @ Amazon, starting at $899



Pixel 11 Pro Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G6, MediaTek M90

Display 6.3" 1.5k LTPO OLED, 2856 x 1280 resolution, 1-120Hz

Memory 12/16GB

Storage 256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB and 1TB (Zoned UFS 4.0)

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 48MP f/1.7 123º Ultrawide dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/2.8 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 42MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4,850mAh, 30W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, Qi2.2 with magnets

OS Android 17 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm Weight 207 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only in the US Colors Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian

Pricing Find the Google Pixel 11 Pro @ Amazon, starting at $1,099



Pixel 11 Pro XL Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G6, MediaTek M90

Display 6.8" 2k LTPO OLED, 2992 x 1344 resolution, 1-120Hz

Memory 12/16GB

Storage 256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB and 1TB (Zoned UFS 4.0)

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 48MP f/1.7 123º Ultrawide dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/2.8 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 42MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5,115mAh, 45W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, Qi2.2 with magnets

OS Android 17 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5mm

Weight 232 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only in the US Colors Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian

Pricing Find the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL @ Amazon, starting at $1,299



Pixel 11 Series Display Quality





Pixel 11 display - Image: HotHardware



Similarly, the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL screens are almost identical to their predecessors’, but slightly brighter (3600 vs. 3300 nits peak). These are 6.3- and 6.8-inch 1.5k LTPO OLED panels (2856 x 1280 pixels, 495ppi and 2992 x 1344 pixels, 486ppi, HDR10+) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Pixel 11 Series Camera Performance And Image Quality





Pixel 11 Pro XL camera pod







Pixel 11 telephoto (10x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL ultrawide - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL main camera (1x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL main camera (2x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (5x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (10x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (20x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (30x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (50x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (120x) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL ultrawide (night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL main camera (1x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL main camera (2x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (5x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (10x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (30x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (50x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (120x, night mode) - Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (5x ) - primary Looks: Original, Natural, Shadows, Vanilla (L to R) - click to enlarge

Image: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL main camera (2x) Secondary Looks: Original, Editorial, Velvet, Classic, Digi, Black Tie, Minimal (L to R) - click to enlarge

Images: HotHardware







Pixel 11 Pro XL telephoto (5x, macro) - Image: HotHardware





Pixel 11 Pro XL selfie camera - regular (L), portrait (R) - Image: HotHardware



Video recording quality is decent but still lags behind what Apple and Samsung are able to deliver, and Google’s Video Boost cloud processing, while impressive, takes too long to process videos to make it practical for content creators.