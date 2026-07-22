Samsung Galaxy Z8 Series Hands-On Live From Unpacked 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2, and Watch9 Are Up For Pre-Order Now

Samsung held its summer Unpacked event in London today, where it unveiled three folding phones (Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8) alongside two smartwatches (Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9). While these devices all deliver meaningful updates over their respective predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold8 stands out for being the first passport-style folding phone (4:3 aspect ratio) in the US since Google’s original Pixel Fold

I had the opportunity to spend time with each device, and here are my first impressions. Before I dive in though, check out my hands-on video:





The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Is The Successor To The Galaxy Z Fold7





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is only 4.1mm thick







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra folding main display







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold78 Ultra back



The Galaxy Z Flip8 Takes Aim At Apple’s Rumored iPhone Ultra





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 folding main display







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 back







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra vs. Z Fold8 width



The Galaxy Z Flip8 is a thinner Z Flip7 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 cover screen







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 folding main display



The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 get a Snapdragon Wear Elite





Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2







Samsung Galaxy Watch9 44mm



- Sleep Apnea feature: Delivers insights into breathing disruptions during sleep using an FDA-backed AI algorithm.

- Vitals: Proactively monitors your health during sleep and provides seamless alerts for significant deviations.

- Heart Health Score: Provides an understanding of cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalized lifestyle recommendations.

- Daily Cardio Load: Optimizes training through tailored guidance on workout volume and estimated recovery needs.

- Fitness Index: Delivers a holistic view of physical fitness with personalized goals to improve everyday performance.

- Hearing: Helps protect long-term hearing health with alerts for unsafe noise levels.



My Takeaway From Samsung Unpacked





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 partially folded

