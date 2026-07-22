Samsung Galaxy Z8 Series Hands-On Live From Unpacked 2026
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2, and Watch9 Are Up For Pre-Order Now
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Is The Successor To The Galaxy Z Fold7I'm not sure why Samsung used the "Ultra" moniker on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ($2,099), similar to its bar-style flagship cousin, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If you measure it against what Chinese competitors are offering, Samsung still trails in many categories, despite this year's updates. That’s not to say that the Z Fold8 Ultra doesn’t improve over its predecessor, the impressively thin and light Galaxy Z Fold7. It’s just that the Z Fold8 Ultra is still outclassed in some important key areas.
The big news is with the Z Fold8 Ultra’s 8-inch 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding main display, which is higher resolution (2504x2256 vs. 2184x1968 pixels) and brighter (3,000 vs 2,600 nits). Samsung new Flex Titanium technology not only significantly reduces the crease, it also makes the folding screen more impact resistant by using a new titanium-alloy film between the OLED panel and the flexible titanium plate introduced with the Z Fold7.
The Z Fold8 Ultra’s competition all boast active pen support on both the inner and outer displays as well, something that Samsung dropped with the Z Fold7 and is still missing here. And while the Z Fold8 Ultra’s 4.1mm thickness (open) is definitely impressive, Honor’s Magic V6 got there first, with some variants being even thinner at just 4.0mm. On the plus side, the Z Fold8 Ultra’s charging speeds get a boost (45 vs. 25W wired, and 20 vs. 15W wireless).
Like with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung just doesn’t seem to be pushing the envelope versus its competition. So, what carries over from the Z Fold7? The 6.5-inch FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED cover display (2520x1080 pixels, 21:9) is the same. RAM and storage options are identical as well: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The Z Fold8 Ultra also inherits the Z Fold7’s 200MP f/1.7 main shooter with OIS and 10MP f/2.2 selfie cameras.
The Galaxy Z Flip8 Takes Aim At Apple’s Rumored iPhone UltraWith the Galaxy Z Fold8 ($1,899), Samsung is taking aim at Apple’s rumored iPhone Ultra, which is expected to land in September. Unlike the current crop of book-style folding phones, which feature a 1:1 (open) and 21:9 (closed) aspect ratio, this passport-style folding phone features a 4:3 (open) and 16:10 (closed) aspect ratio. This form factor is similar to Oppo’s Find N (2021) and Find N2 (2022), and Google’s original Pixel Fold (2023).
The Galaxy Z Flip8 is a thinner Z Flip7 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5It has a higher price, and the design and footprint is mostly unchanged, but there are a number of key differences between the new Z Flip8 ($1,199) and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip7 ($1099). First, the Z Flip8 swaps last year’s Exynos Exynos 2500 SoC for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Second, while the footprint remains the same overall, the Z Flip8 is thinner than the Z Flip7, at 6.1 vs. 6.5mm (open) and 13.1 vs. 13.7mm (closed), and lighter (180 vs. 188g). Otherwise, the design and specs are basically unchanged.
On the camera front, the Z Flip8 inherits the Z Flip7’s 50MP f/1.8 main shooter with OIS, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The Z Flip8 is rated IP48 for water and dust resistance and uses Advanced Armor Aluminum (frame) and glass fiber-reinforced polymer (rear panel) for durability. It runs One UI 9 on top of Android 17 and comes in Pink, Cream, Graphite, and Mint (Samsung exclusive).
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 get a Snapdragon Wear EliteWrapping things up, Samsung announced two new smartwatches: the 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra2 ($699) and the Galaxy Watch9 ($379 Bluetooth, $429 LTE) which is available in 40 and 44m sizes. Both feature Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, 2GB of RAM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual-band GPS. Watch9 comes with 32GB of storage, and Watch Ultra2 with 64GB. LTE is optional on Watch9, and standard on Watch Ultra2.
Watch Ultra2 comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray, and is thinner than its predecessor (10.7 vs. 12.1mm). It boasts a 1.52-inch (498x498) Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and packs a massive (for a smartwatch) 800mAh battery. Both Watch9 and Watch Ultra2 have a sapphire crystal and MIL-STD-810H rating for durability, offer wireless charging, and run One UI 9 on top of Wear OS 7.
- Sleep Apnea feature: Delivers insights into breathing disruptions during sleep using an FDA-backed AI algorithm.The Watch Ultra2 also delivers several new features. Trail Run tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress, and terrain impact to reduce injury risk. Nutrition Alert estimates sweat loss relative to body weight, and provides guidance on when and how much to hydrate. A diving app, developed with diving equipment brand Mares, keeps track of depth, time, and water temperature automatically, and in real time, the moment you enter the water.
- Vitals: Proactively monitors your health during sleep and provides seamless alerts for significant deviations.
- Heart Health Score: Provides an understanding of cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalized lifestyle recommendations.
- Daily Cardio Load: Optimizes training through tailored guidance on workout volume and estimated recovery needs.
- Fitness Index: Delivers a holistic view of physical fitness with personalized goals to improve everyday performance.
- Hearing: Helps protect long-term hearing health with alerts for unsafe noise levels.
My Takeaway From Samsung UnpackedWhile I’m excited about the Z Fold8 and its new passport-style form factor (4:3 aspect ratio), I’m less enthusiastic about the Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8, which don’t raise the bar enough despite costing $100 more than before. Samsung’s Flex Titanium technology is a meaningful upgrade, but doesn’t fully eliminate the crease. And while the company is now using silicon-carbon anodes, battery capacity still trails the competition.
The Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 are exactly what I expected from Samsung: a solid update to existing products. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2, and Watch 9 are available for pre-order today (July 22) from Samsung, the carriers, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, with open sales beginning on August 7, 2026. Stay tuned for more coverage about these devices, including our full Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra review in the days ahead.