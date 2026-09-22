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Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Crushes Benchmarks With Big Gains

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 22, 2026, 09:00 PM EDT
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon introducing the next gen of Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon - Image: HotHardware
At the 2026 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Maui, the stars of the show are two new SoCs: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. In addition, to deep dive briefings, we here at Hot Hardware were not only lucky enough to check out the new hardware on the show floor, but also got to run a full suite of benchmarks on one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon prototype phones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 phone prototype.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 phone prototype. Image: HotHardware

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 differentiates from its non-Extreme variant with a more powerful GPU with Matrix Cores that can leverage Adreno Neural Fusion; more on that in a bit. For now, we're going to jump straight into our benchmarks for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to give you a sense of how one of these new flagship Android phones might perform. 

antutu snapdragon 8 elite extreme gen 6 perf2
AnTuTu results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

First up is full-system benchmark AnTuTu, which showcases one of the most impressive scores. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 scores a whopping 5621072 across the entire benchmark, outscoring the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5's 4431036 by roughly 21%. It's not the last big win for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme SoC, though in a few tests it does place closer to its contemporaries.

Geekbench results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 GeekBench 6 Results - Image: HotHardware

In Geekbench 6, the single-threaded score jumps up by 13-14% over last-generation to deliver one of the highest single-threaded results we've ever seen. The multi-threaded score is more in-line with Qualcomm's previous-gen in this light duty benchmark, though.

Speedometer results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
Speedometer results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

In Browserbench Speedometer 3.1, we see an incredible performance lift with a score that leaves even high-powered desktop machines in the dust. Browser performance is almost entirely about platform CPU responsiveness via single-threaded instruction latency gains, so smartphones actually have an advantage here, but this result is fully 26% faster than the previous-generation parts. Insane work here.

Qualcomm claimed enormous gains in GPU performance when it announced these new mobile processors. We were able to run a few 3DMark benchmarks on the test device to see how it held up. See for yourself:

3DMark Wild Life results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
3DMark Wild Life results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

3DMark Solar Bay results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
3DMark Solar Bay results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

3DMark Steel Nomad results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
3DMark Steel Nomad results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

Of the results, the cutting-edge 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark best showcases what Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 has to offer, at least in terms of pure GPU muscle. However, the new mobile SoC does exceptionally well in the Solar Bay ray-tracing test, too. In Wild Life, performance was a little underwhelming, but this could be down to the light-weight, legacy workload of this benchmark. We'll have to start testing with Wild Life Extreme on this new class of ultra-high-end mobile devices because 3DMark's standard Wild Life test doesn't allow these new mobile platforms to really stretch their legs like the Solar Bay and Steel Nomad tests.

MLperf results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
MLperf results for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Image: HotHardware

Last but not least, there's also the AI and machine learning performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Qualcomm's new Hexagon NPU is intended to run AI models locally, on the device, and Qualcomm also boasts up to 50% higher prefill performance versus it's previous gen. Stay tuned here as we'll have results from few legacy phones in this test for comparison soon. 

Regardless, across the board we're looking at some truly impressive generational gains from Qualcomm for the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. While we'll need to wait to get retail ready products in our hands to provide final numbers and analysis in gaming and other mainstream workloads, the prototype hardware here at the Summit offers major promise for devices, like Motorola's upcoming Signature 27, that are powered by this new Snapdragon platform.
Tags:  Qualcomm, benchmarks, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon 8 elite gen 6
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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