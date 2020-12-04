Gigabyte Gaming Laptops Leak With Unannounced GeForce RTX 30 Mobile Ampere GPUs





When NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere desktop GPUs over the summer, it was only a matter of time before the mobile variants would be upon us. Now, thanks to some sleuthing by hardware leaker @momomo_us, we know that at least Gigabyte has a flurry of new gaming laptops on the way that will feature the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile GPU family.

According to electronics retailer in the Netherlands that has pre-listed Gigabyte’s upcoming Aero and Aorus laptops, NVIDIA will make available GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 SKUs for gaming laptops. All of the laptops are paired up with 10th generation Intel Core Comet Lake-H mobile processors.

The cheapest system comes in at 2026 EUR, which is roughly $2,455 (although we can't make any direct comparisons as to how much the laptop will cost in the United States). That sum of money will get you an Aorus 15G with a Core i7-10870H processor, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 15-inch 240Hz 1080p display.

If you want a GeForce RTX 3070, the cheapest entry is the 2299 EUR ($2,785) Aorus 15G. You'll get the same GPU and display with this configuration. For the same price, you can also get the Aero 15 OLED, which trades out the GeForce RTX 3070 for a GeForce RTX 3060 with a 15-inch 4K OLED display panel.

Finally, the top dog of the family is the Aero 17 HDR, which gets you a Core i9-10980HK processor and the rockin' GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q. You also get a larger 17-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. All of that hardware goodness, however, will set you back 5134 EUR ($6,220).

At this point, we don't have any indication as to when NVIDIA plans to officially launch its GeForce RTX 30 Mobile GPUs, but given how early these Gigabyte entries have leaked, we'd have to imagine that it might be sometime around or after CES 2021.