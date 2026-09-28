AI Data Center Developer Promises $10K Checks To Residents, Locals Call It A Bribe

NorthPoint Development is trying to pay residents to accept its data centers - Image: NorthPoint Development

However, the proposal ignited immediate outrage and many residents openly condemned the offer as an outright bribe intended to divide the community and bypass typical environmental scrutiny. Skeptics pointed out that $10,000 pales in comparison to the potential long-term financial consequences, particularly the risk of decreased residential property values once the data centers are completed.





NorthPoint plans 1,300-acre data center campus in PA - Image: Google Maps



Furthermore, some argue that accepting the money could lock residents into restrictive agreements, thus waiving their rights to lodge future complaints or sue over environmental degradation. In response to the locals, the Hazle Township municipality rejected the developer's requests for zoning changes. NorthPoint Development has since filed a lawsuit aiming to overturn the town's decision, moving the battle from town hall to the court system





NorthPoint Development is one of the country's top large-scale industrial developers and commercial real estate operating companies. Among some of its clients are Amazon, General Motors, Boeing, and Walmart.