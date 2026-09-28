New GTA 6 Artwork Shows Jason And Lucia In Bullet-Riddled Getaway Car

Jason and Lucia in GTA VI - Image: Rockstar Games

It's hard to fathom that the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI can get higher than it already has been, but the closer we get to launch, the more excitement builds in anticipation of its release on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games knows this and is feeding the hype machine with continued teasers and announcements. The latest one entails new and exclusive artwork that will be featured in an upcoming Game Informer issue.





Rockstar has already published a boatload of images of high-resolution artwork, screenshots, and wallpapers, alongside a pair of trailers, media updates and preorder drops , an extended look feature on Netflix (now on YouTube as well), and a smattering of clips. However, the magazine's 14-page cover story will feature a dozen brand new images, as well as fresh details about the game and exclusive interview quotes.





More GTA VI artwork will be revealed in Game Informer's issue #382 - Image: Game Informer / Rockstar Games



One of the images has already been shared. It puts co-protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos front and center in the aftermath of what clearly looks like a high-stakes robbery. The two are sitting in a convertible with the top down, with guns in hand and several bullet holes visible in the vehicle's hot pink quarter panel on the passenger side.





Notably, this isn't just a repurposed asset pulled from a trailer frame. Rockstar created the piece specifically for the publication, carrying on a multi-decade tradition of debuting custom artwork through major gaming outlets. Eagle-eyed fans have also pointed out that the scene appears to connect directly to the artwork featured on the special-edition vinyl releases for the GTA VI soundtrack that were unveiled last week.





While the additional artwork is interesting in and of itself, the upcoming issue promises more meat on the virtual bone. The upcoming issue promises game details that have not been shared up to this point, including specifics on the advanced weather systems in South Florida, various wildlife, and how Rockstar approached researching Miami and Florida for GTA VI.





All of this will be in issue 382, which releases in digital format on Tuesday, September 29, with a print version arriving a little bit later.