Razer Iskur V2 X Drops To $153.99 At Woot With Coupon Code

Razer Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair - Image: Razer

Office chairs are the unsung hero of the workday, but they can also cost a pretty penny, and not just when they have Herman Miller printed on the frame. Purpose-built gaming chairs often command a premium, too. What's a gamer to do? Well, one option is to be patient and wait for a discount. Those who went that route can now score Razer's Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair for well below MSRP.

Razer Iskur V2 X L33t Edition Gaming Chair Is On Sale For As Low As $153.99

Razer's Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair is on sale for $219.99 at Woot (12% off, save $30), which is fine and dandy, but bigger savings are afoot. New customers can apply coupon code CHEERS to save 30%, bringing the price all the way down to $153.99. So here's the deal:is on sale for, which is fine and dandy, but bigger savings are afoot. New customers can apply coupon codeto save 30%, bringing the price all the way down to





Not a new customer? You can still apply the same coupon, which nets you an additional 20% savings, bringing the price down to $175.99. That's not quite as good as the new customer discount, but still a chunky savings.





Razer Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair - Image: Razer



You're also getting the somewhat-hard-to-find L33t Edition variant. As far as we can tell, the L33t Edition is typically only available at select retailers such as Sam's Club, which has it listed for $247.99. The L33t Edition is a gray fabric chair, so it's a bit more plush than the regular models.





I actually prefer the feel of fabric chairs over leather or faux-leather, it's just not always an option. As for the Iskur V2 X, it's a more mainstream variant compared to the Iskur V2 (non-X) I reviewed a couple of years ago. Both have been replaced by NewGen models, hence probably the reason why Woot is discounting this chair so heavily.





Like the Iksur V2 NewGen, the previous-gen model that's up for grabs features up to 152 degrees of recline and a lumbar support system. The key differences are that the NewGen ups the ante with an adjustable HyperFlex lumbar support system (the non-NewGen model is non-adjustable), 4D directional armrests instead of 2D, and a dual-density cold-cured foam seat custom instead of PU moulded foam.







