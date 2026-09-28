Razer Iskur V2 X Drops To $153.99 At Woot With Coupon Code
by
Paul Lilly
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Monday, September 28, 2026, 11:19 AM EDT
Office chairs are the unsung hero of the workday, but they can also cost a pretty penny, and not just when they have Herman Miller printed on the frame. Purpose-built gaming chairs often command a premium, too. What's a gamer to do? Well, one option is to be patient and wait for a discount. Those who went that route can now score Razer's Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair for well below MSRP.
Razer Iskur V2 X L33t Edition Gaming Chair Is On Sale For As Low As $153.99
So here's the deal: Razer's Iskur V2 X L33t Edition gaming chair is on sale for $219.99 at Woot (12% off, save $30), which is fine and dandy, but bigger savings are afoot. New customers can apply coupon code CHEERS to save 30%, bringing the price all the way down to $153.99.
Not a new customer? You can still apply the same coupon, which nets you an additional 20% savings, bringing the price down to $175.99. That's not quite as good as the new customer discount, but still a chunky savings.
You're also getting the somewhat-hard-to-find L33t Edition variant. As far as we can tell, the L33t Edition is typically only available at select retailers such as Sam's Club, which has it listed for $247.99. The L33t Edition is a gray fabric chair, so it's a bit more plush than the regular models.
I actually prefer the feel of fabric chairs over leather or faux-leather, it's just not always an option. As for the Iskur V2 X, it's a more mainstream variant compared to the Iskur V2 (non-X) I reviewed a couple of years ago. Both have been replaced by NewGen models, hence probably the reason why Woot is discounting this chair so heavily.
Like the Iksur V2 NewGen, the previous-gen model that's up for grabs features up to 152 degrees of recline and a lumbar support system. The key differences are that the NewGen ups the ante with an adjustable HyperFlex lumbar support system (the non-NewGen model is non-adjustable), 4D directional armrests instead of 2D, and a dual-density cold-cured foam seat custom instead of PU moulded foam.
If you're not feeling this deal but are in the market for an office chair, be advised that Amazon is getting ready to host its next Prime Big Deal Days sales event, which runs from October 6-7. Some of the deals are live now, including a few early discounts on chairs.