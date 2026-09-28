Cath Bower receiving her world record certificate as the world's oldest Fortnite streamer - Image: Guinness World Records

When Cath Bowie’s grandson knocked her from starting an online Fortnite channel nearly a decade ago, saying that no one would want to watch a senior citizen play video games, he accidentally sparked one of the most remarkable careers in modern livestreaming. Taking his doubt as a challenge, the Aberdeen-based grandmother picked up a controller, logged on, and began building a global fan base. Now, at 78 years old, the Scottish gaming sensation known to her fans as "grumpygran1948" has also earned a spot in the record books.

W grumpygran1948 🐐 https://t.co/rfPL5bVr8Z — Fortnite (@Fortnite) September 25, 2026 Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027 ($10.18 at Amazon, previously $15.99). Her journey began nine years ago when her grandson first introduced her to the popular battle royale shooter. While Bowie had dabbled in other games before, none captured her imagination quite like Fortnite. She quickly became hooked on the fast-paced gameplay and strategic combat, describing the experience as love at first sight. Guinness World Records has recognized Bowie as the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer, honoring her achievement in the, previously $15.99). Her journey began nine years ago when her grandson first introduced her to the popular battle royale shooter. While Bowie had dabbled in other games before, none captured her imagination quite like Fortnite. She quickly became hooked on the fast-paced gameplay and strategic combat, describing the experience as love at first sight.

Streaming daily on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, Bowie has accumulated over 24,000 followers who tune in regularly to watch her jump into matches, chat with viewers, and battle opponents of all ages. For Bowie, the primary draw of the game its cartoonish style and clean mechanics—noting that despite the heavy shooting , there is no blood or gore, just opponents disappearing or crawling until eliminated.





Streaming has also given Bowie a daily routine to look forward to, sharp mental workouts, and an incredibly supportive online family. She actively fosters a welcoming environment on her channel, prioritizing positivity and connection.





Cath Bpwer has made the history books - Image: Guinness World Records



Her achievement has drawn praise from the gaming industry, including Epic Games, which celebrated her world record by hailing her as a true GOAT. Guinness World Records officials highlighted her inclusion as proof that gaming culture transcends generational boundaries, inspiring people of all ages to pick up a controller and try something new. As for her grandson, Bowie playfully says that after seeing her collect a world title and build a massive, thriving online community, he rarely brings up her gaming hobby anymore.



