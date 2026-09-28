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Forget The End: Minecraft Adds 'The Sift', Its First New Dimension In 15 Years

by Chris HarperMonday, September 28, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
Our first peek at "The Sift" within Minecraft.
Our first peek at "The Sift" within Minecraft. Image: Mojang

It's been almost fifteen years since Minecraft version 1.0.0 added "The End" dimension in its Adventure Update, but now that Minecraft Dungeons II is expanding the universe, "The Sift" dimension will also be added. Visually, The Sift targets more bright pastel colors than your typical Minecraft biomes. In terms of gameplay, there are also a variety of new mobs (friendly or otherwise,) new blocks (some hazardous,) and even new biomes.

The Sift will be playable in Minecraft Dungeons II ahead of time.
The Sift will be playable in Minecraft Dungeons II ahead of time. Image: Mojang

While not all fans of the original Minecraft may be invested in Dungeons II, it is interesting that development efforts are still happening for the original title. The Sift looks to offer lengthier post-game offerings than Minecraft currently does with The Nether, but we'll have to wait and see how it actually plays out to know for sure.

Most of the details are being kept under wraps by Mojang, who want players to experience The Sift for themselves first when Dungeons II becomes available for purchase tomorrow. For those holding out to experience The Sift within the traditional Minecraft experience, you will have to wait a bit longer for an update to Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition at an undefined point "next year." Hopefully it won't be too long and most assets can be carried.

Minecraft's four dimensions.
Minecraft's four dimensions. Image: Mojang

In case you didn't catch Mojang's Minecraft Live September 2026 stream and you want a broader look at the changes coming to the Minecraft ecosystem, we've embedded that stream on this page below. Alternatively, there's also the official recap. Some further peeks at The Sift (and Dungeons II) reveal, for example, a new ice zombie enemy.


The continuous efforts to keep improving Minecraft, despite the fact it's already one of the most successful games of all time, is good to see. That Minecraft can still provide new enemies, gameplay systems, and environments after all this time is truly welcome.

While the well may run dry one day, Mojang and its development partners seems content to keep the wheels turning. Who knows--maybe there'll be a fifth dimension in 2030?
Tags:  Gaming, Minecraft, Mojang, xbox game studios, minecraft dungeons ii
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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