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Thieves Chase GPU Paydirt In NVIDIA Trailer Heist, Steal 20 Tons Of Sand Instead

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 28, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT
Thieves make away with trucks they believed were transporting NVIDIA GPUs, but couldn't have been more mistaken
Thieves make away with sand-filled trucks they though contained NVIDIA GPUs, - Image: PlusAI
A bold daylight trailer heist targeting what was thought to be high-value NVIDIA AI GPUs went hilariously off the rails after the thieves made off with two massive shipping containers loaded with 20 tons of sand. Wah-wah.

The theft occurred outside a warehouse in Fremont, California, where autonomous trucking startup PlusAI had parked two trailers. Emblazoned with NVIDIA logos, the containers proved far too tempting (and misleading) for local thieves looking for an easy, million-dollar tech score. After all, with demand for AI GPUs soaring nowadays, it would be easy to offload the stolen goods and retire in the Bahamas, right?

Well, turns out the thieves failed to pay attention to the second corporate name painted on the side of the haulers. While PlusAI does indeed collaborate with NVIDIA on self-driving tech for their trucks, the startup uses heavy ballast to simulate real-world cargo during road tests. Basically, within the trailers was nothing more than 40,000 pounds of sand. That's a lot of sandboxes, but definitely not the jackpot the capers had envisioned.

For future reference, NVIDIA logo on truck does not equal NVIDIA products within
For future reference, NVIDIA logo on truck does not equal NVIDIA products within - Image: PlusAI

Interestingly, a PlusAI executive was alerted of the heist when the person received a message from an acquaintance mentioning that they had spotted the company trucks near their workplace. Since the equipment was not at its designated spot, the executive contacted the Fremont Police Department who found the stolen trailers completely abandoned plus the mountain of grit untouched.

We can see it now: the faces of perpetrators as they cracked open the trailer doors expecting row after row of pristine, glass-encased microchips, only to realize that they wished they done better research on their target. I mean, GPU chips are technically made from refined silicon (which partly originates from sand), so  the thieves or their partners technically could make said chips assuming they had access to a semiconductor foundry, a few industrial particle accelerators, and a team of advanced materials scientists. 

Anyway. Fremont PD recovered the trailers intact, complete with all 20 tons of sand ballast. While law enforcement continues to review surveillance footage to identify the culprits, no arrests have been made. The salty sand bandits remain at large.
Tags:  Nvidia, GPU, Theft, AI
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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