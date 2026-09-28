Thieves Chase GPU Paydirt In NVIDIA Trailer Heist, Steal 20 Tons Of Sand Instead
The theft occurred outside a warehouse in Fremont, California, where autonomous trucking startup PlusAI had parked two trailers. Emblazoned with NVIDIA logos, the containers proved far too tempting (and misleading) for local thieves looking for an easy, million-dollar tech score. After all, with demand for AI GPUs soaring nowadays, it would be easy to offload the stolen goods and retire in the Bahamas, right?
Well, turns out the thieves failed to pay attention to the second corporate name painted on the side of the haulers. While PlusAI does indeed collaborate with NVIDIA on self-driving tech for their trucks, the startup uses heavy ballast to simulate real-world cargo during road tests. Basically, within the trailers was nothing more than 40,000 pounds of sand. That's a lot of sandboxes, but definitely not the jackpot the capers had envisioned.
We can see it now: the faces of perpetrators as they cracked open the trailer doors expecting row after row of pristine, glass-encased microchips, only to realize that they wished they done better research on their target. I mean, GPU chips are technically made from refined silicon (which partly originates from sand), so the thieves or their partners technically could make said chips assuming they had access to a semiconductor foundry, a few industrial particle accelerators, and a team of advanced materials scientists.
Anyway. Fremont PD recovered the trailers intact, complete with all 20 tons of sand ballast. While law enforcement continues to review surveillance footage to identify the culprits, no arrests have been made. The salty sand bandits remain at large.