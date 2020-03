Gaming Level-Up: Upgrading Integrated Graphics With EVGA & ASUS

Test Systems Specifications & Features

Component Budget PC Midrange PC Processor AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (4 core, 8 thread, 3.9 GHz maximum boost) Intel Core i5-9600K (6 core, 6 thread, 4.3 GHz maxmimum boost) Memory 16 GB HyperX DDR4-2666 (2 x 8 GB) 16 GB Corsair LPX DDR4-3000 (2 x 8 GB) Motherboard ASRock AB350M Pro 4 micro ATX Motherboard MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus ATX Motherboard Storage 480 GB Sandisk SSD Plus 2.5" SATA 960 GB Corsair Force MP510 M.2 NVMe SSD Operating System Windows 10 Pro with fall 2019 update (1909) AMD Driver Adrenaline 2020 Edition 20.2.1 NVIDIA Driver GeForce Experience with 442.19

How We Tested

The EVGA cards have an HDMI 2.0 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and a single link DVI-D connector

Each of our test machines was tested five different ways: with integrated graphics and then with each of our four test cards. That sounds well and good, but we can't actually do an apples-to-apples comparison here. We tried, but nobody actually plays Gears 5 or Shadow of the Tomb Raider on integrated graphics at 7 frames per second (my goodness). For this reason, we dialed the resolution down to 720p for all of our integrated graphics tests in games so we could produce something playable. This way not only do we see a frame rate increase (probably) at the higher resolution, the scenery will be much more detailed.3DMark is the exception here; those tests rely on specific settings at specific resolutions, and so we didn't change that. In every game we tested, though, you'll see numbers for integrated Intel and AMD graphics, and those will be for 720p. Everything else will be at the full HD resolution of 1920x1080, or 1080p.