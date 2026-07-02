CATEGORIES
home Mobile Laptops

Apple MacBook Neo Long-Term Review: 27 Days On The Road

by Myriam JoireThursday, July 02, 2026, 01:15 PM EDT
macbook neo 23c1

Apple MacBook Neo - Starting At $699

Apple’s MacBook Neo sets a new bar for affordable laptops by delivering premium materials, impressive build quality, solid performance, excellent battery life, and great value.


hot flat
  • Impressive build quality, no flex
  • Aluminum and glass design, no plastic panels, no stickers
  • Excellent display, keyboard, trackpad, webcam, and speakers
  • Solid performance and battery life
  • macOS (Unix) and zero pre-installed bloatware
  • Great value
not flat
  • Only 8GB of RAM
  • Slow-ish SSD
  • No keyboard backlight
  • Only two USB Type-C ports, and one is USB 2.0
Hot Hardware Editor's Choice Award
Apple’s MacBook Neo has landed, and the response has been somewhat divided, to say the least. Apple’s first truly affordable modern MacBook, the Neo is powered by a binned version of Apple’s A18 Pro, the mobile SoC found inside the iPhone 16 Pro from 2024, which only packs 8GB of unified (on-chip) RAM, and it runs macOS. Those two things alone might have many of you rolling your eyes and tuning out. But there’s more to this laptop than specs alone.

You don’t have to spend much time with the MacBook Neo to realize that it delivers impressive build quality, solid performance, and great value thanks to tight integration between hardware and software. Sure, there are some compromises, but few of them impact what you see, touch, hear, or experience. And for the vast majority of folks who need a laptop, the MacBook Neo gets the job done.

This includes me, a long-time Mac user who normally rocks a 4-year old MacBook Air M2 for everything from writing to video editing. But unlike most Mac users, my main phone is a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and I barely use any of Apple’s apps or services. Plus, I also regularly test Windows laptops and Chromebooks. So, I purchased a citrus MacBook Neo with 512GB of storage ($799), and I’ve been using it on the road for 27 days. Here’s my review.

MacBook Neo Hardware And Design

Pick up the MacBook Neo, and aside from its brighter than usual color pallette, it doesn’t look or feel much different than a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. This means you’re getting the same uncompromised aluminum and glass unibody design found on Apple’s other laptops costing almost twice the price, with no plastic panels in sight. The trackpad is glass, and the keys are white plastic with a subtle tint matching the laptop’s color.

macbook neo 03
MacBook Neo front view

Speaking of colors, the MacBook Neo comes in citrus (greenish-yellow), blush (soft pink), indigo (rich blue), and silver. This unibody design means the MacBook Neo feels like one solid chunk of hardware with no flex anywhere. It looks premium too, with lots of small details like the embossed matte Apple logo in the lid, color-matching feet, pentalobe screws, and recessed speaker grilles on the left and right sides of the palm rest.

macbook neo 26
MacBook Neo bottom with color matching feet

Very few laptops, if any, selling for $700 (MSRP) or less today comes anywhere near matching the MacBook Neo’s materials and build quality. Even most Windows laptops and Chromebooks costing 50% more and available on sale for the same price as the MacBook Neo generally don't feel as premium. You might get an aluminum lid or palm rest, and maybe an internal metal chassis, but most of the touch points on other laptops are made of flex-happy plastic.

macbook neo 05
MacBook Neo rear view

You can also open the MacBook Neo’s lid with one finger, just like its siblings. You’d be surprised how many Windows laptops and Chromebooks require two hands to open. The only sub-$1000 laptop that’s similar to the MacBook Neo in terms of materials and build quality is the Ceraluminum-clad ASUS Zenbook A14 ($999, often on sale for less), but that’s really more of a MacBook Air competitor.

The 13-inch MacBook Neo weighs the same 2.7lbs (1.23kg) as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but is marginally thicker (12.7 vs. 11.3mm), with a slightly smaller footprint. It features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side, and the 512GB model ($699) includes a capacitive fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) in the keyboard’s top right corner. And since the MacBook Neo is fanless, there are no vents anywhere.

One more thing: like Apple's other laptops, the MacBook Neo doesn’t come with any of those ugly stickers festooning Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

MacBook Neo Specs And Features

Processor Apple Silicon A18 Pro (5 GPU cores)
Display 13-inch IPS LCD, 2408x1506 pixels, 16:10, 60Hz, 500 nits, sRGB
Graphics Apple Silicon Integrated
Storage 256GB / 512GB
Memory 8GB
Audio Side-firing stereo speakers
Camera 1080p
Networking WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6.0 (LE)
Ports: right None
Ports: left USB 3.2 (Type-C, 10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4), USB 2.0 (Type-C, 480Mbps), 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery/power 36.5Wh battery, 35W charging (USB PD)
Weight 2.7lbs (1.23kg)
Dimensions 0.50 × 11.71 × 8.12in (12.7 × 297.5 × 206.4mm)
Operating system macOS 26.3.2 (Tahoe)
Colors Citrus, Blush, Indigo, Silver
Pricing: Find Apple's MacBook Neo, Starting At $699

MacBook Neo Display, Keyboard, And Trackpad

The MacBook Neo boasts a 13-inch IPS display (2408x1506 pixels, 219ppi) with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It supports the sRGB color gamut, but not the DCI-P3 wide color gamut found on other MacBooks, and lacks Apple’s True Tone feature which adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match ambient lighting.

macbook neo 21
MacBook Neo display

Regardless, it’s a beautiful display, with vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and wide viewing angles. Despite missing DCI-P3 support, I didn’t have any issues with color accuracy when editing photos and color-grading videos. Plus, at 500nits, the MacBook Neo’s glass-covered screen is bright enough to use in most conditions.

Overall, these display specs are similar to the MacBook Air’s, and bests most other laptops costing $700 or less, which generally feature 1080p screens with 250-300nits of brightness. And while the MacBook Neo’s bezels are thicker (about 10mm) than other Apple laptops, there’s no annoying notch for the webcam.

macbook neo 22
MacBook Neo keyboard and trackpad

Missing backlight aside, the MacBook Neo’s keyboard is identical to the Magic Keyboard found on Apple's other recent laptops. It uses flat chicklet keys that don't wiggle and a regular scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel. This is a nice keyboard with very little flex thanks to the rigid unibody design. Is it as good as a ThinkPad keyboard? No. Is it good enough? Yes, absolutely.

The MacBook Neo ditches the company’s superb haptic glass trackpad found on every Apple laptop since the 12-inch Retina MacBook (2015) for a glass trackpad that mechanically clicks. But unlike the mechanical trackpads found on almost every Windows laptop and Chromebook, which use a diving board mechanism, the MacBook Neo uses a floating spring mechanism.

In practice, this means that the MacBook Neo’s mechanical trackpad clicks in the exact same way no matter where you press on it. This is in contrast to the mechanical trackpad found on other laptops, which are hinged at the top and don't click uniformly from top to bottom. And while it lacks Apple’s Force Touch haptics, the MacBook Neo’s trackpad feels great.

Plus, the MacBook Neo’s trackpad features the same intuitive multi-touch gestures as Apple’s other laptops. Overall, this is probably the best mechanical trackpad available on any laptop today.

MacBook Neo Webcam, Audio, and I/O

The MacBook Neo features a 1080p webcam centered in the display’s top bezel. On paper, this is just a basic webcam, but fire it up, and the image quality is surprisingly good – definitely better than the vast majority of laptops, even those costing over $1,000. That’s because like other MacBooks, this webcam benefits from Apple’s smartphone-grade imaging pipeline powered by the A18 Pro’s NPU and ISP (Image Signal Processor).

While the MacBook Neo lacks the automatic framing, desk view, and manual zoom/pan/crop functionality offered by the 12MP Center Stage webcam found on Apple's other recent laptops, it still benefits from macOS’ built-in portrait, studio light, edge light, reactions, and background video effects. Many of these webcam features aren’t standard on most Windows laptops and Chromebooks, regardless of price.

macbook neo sample 01
MacBook Neo webcam sample

It’s also worth noting that the MacBook Neo’s webcam lacks a physical indicator LED. Apple uses an on-screen indicator light in the menu bar instead, just like the on-screen indicator light found in the status bar of Android and iOS devices when any camera is active. To guarantee security and privacy, this on-screen indicator light is rendered directly on the display by the A18 Pro’s secure exclave, not by macOS.

macbook neo 10
MacBook Neo left speaker and 3.5mm heapdhone jack

The MacBook Neo’s side-firing speakers, located behind grilles on the left and right edges of the palm rest, sound great, support Dolby Atmos, and definitely rock the socks off other laptops costing $700 or less. Now obviously, there are better laptop speakers out there, starting with Apple’s other laptops – especially the MacBook Pro. Regardless, I’m confident that the MacBook Neo’s speakers sound good enough to satisfy most users.

macbook neo 11
MacBook Neo USB ports

I/O is one area where the MacBook Neo falls short of the competition. It only packs two USB Type-C ports, both located on the left side. The port closest to the hinge is USB 3.2 (10Gbps) and can drive a single external monitor at up to 4k 60Hz via DisplayPort 1.4, while the other port is only USB 2.0 (480Mbps). Both ports support charging up to 35W (USB PD), and Apple includes a 20W charger and C-to-C cable in the box.
macbook neo screenshot 02
MacBook Neo prompt when plugging a USB 3.0 accessory into the USB 2.0 port

The reason for this limitation is that the A18 Pro, being a mobile chip designed for smartphones, only supports a single USB 3.0 port. On the plus side, the MacBook Neo notifies you when you plug a USB 3.0 accessory into the USB 2.0 port, which is a nice touch. The MacBook Neo also features a 4-prong 3.5mm headphone jack next to the left speaker grille but lacks the MagSafe magnetic charging connector found on Apple’s other laptops.

Next up: performance, benchmarks, and battery life...

Tags:  Apple, Laptops, review, apple silicon, macbook neo
MJ

Myriam Joire

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.

Related content

TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use