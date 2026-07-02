Apple MacBook Neo Long-Term Review: 27 Days On The Road
|Apple MacBook Neo - Starting At $699
Apple’s MacBook Neo sets a new bar for affordable laptops by delivering premium materials, impressive build quality, solid performance, excellent battery life, and great value.
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Apple’s MacBook Neo has landed, and the response has been somewhat divided, to say the least. Apple’s first truly affordable modern MacBook, the Neo is powered by a binned version of Apple’s A18 Pro, the mobile SoC found inside the iPhone 16 Pro from 2024, which only packs 8GB of unified (on-chip) RAM, and it runs macOS. Those two things alone might have many of you rolling your eyes and tuning out. But there’s more to this laptop than specs alone.
You don’t have to spend much time with the MacBook Neo to realize that it delivers impressive build quality, solid performance, and great value thanks to tight integration between hardware and software. Sure, there are some compromises, but few of them impact what you see, touch, hear, or experience. And for the vast majority of folks who need a laptop, the MacBook Neo gets the job done.
This includes me, a long-time Mac user who normally rocks a 4-year old MacBook Air M2 for everything from writing to video editing. But unlike most Mac users, my main phone is a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and I barely use any of Apple’s apps or services. Plus, I also regularly test Windows laptops and Chromebooks. So, I purchased a citrus MacBook Neo with 512GB of storage ($799), and I’ve been using it on the road for 27 days. Here’s my review.
MacBook Neo Hardware And DesignPick up the MacBook Neo, and aside from its brighter than usual color pallette, it doesn’t look or feel much different than a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. This means you’re getting the same uncompromised aluminum and glass unibody design found on Apple’s other laptops costing almost twice the price, with no plastic panels in sight. The trackpad is glass, and the keys are white plastic with a subtle tint matching the laptop’s color.
The 13-inch MacBook Neo weighs the same 2.7lbs (1.23kg) as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but is marginally thicker (12.7 vs. 11.3mm), with a slightly smaller footprint. It features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side, and the 512GB model ($699) includes a capacitive fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) in the keyboard’s top right corner. And since the MacBook Neo is fanless, there are no vents anywhere.
One more thing: like Apple's other laptops, the MacBook Neo doesn’t come with any of those ugly stickers festooning Windows laptops and Chromebooks.
MacBook Neo Specs And Features
|Processor
|Apple Silicon A18 Pro (5 GPU cores)
|Display
|13-inch IPS LCD, 2408x1506 pixels, 16:10, 60Hz, 500 nits, sRGB
|Graphics
|Apple Silicon Integrated
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Memory
|8GB
|Audio
|Side-firing stereo speakers
|Camera
|1080p
|Networking
|WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6.0 (LE)
|Ports: right
|None
|Ports: left
|USB 3.2 (Type-C, 10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4), USB 2.0 (Type-C, 480Mbps), 3.5mm headphone jack
|Battery/power
|36.5Wh battery, 35W charging (USB PD)
|Weight
|2.7lbs (1.23kg)
|Dimensions
|0.50 × 11.71 × 8.12in (12.7 × 297.5 × 206.4mm)
|Operating system
|macOS 26.3.2 (Tahoe)
|Colors
|Citrus, Blush, Indigo, Silver
|Pricing:
|Find Apple's MacBook Neo, Starting At $699
MacBook Neo Display, Keyboard, And TrackpadThe MacBook Neo boasts a 13-inch IPS display (2408x1506 pixels, 219ppi) with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It supports the sRGB color gamut, but not the DCI-P3 wide color gamut found on other MacBooks, and lacks Apple’s True Tone feature which adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match ambient lighting.
The MacBook Neo ditches the company’s superb haptic glass trackpad found on every Apple laptop since the 12-inch Retina MacBook (2015) for a glass trackpad that mechanically clicks. But unlike the mechanical trackpads found on almost every Windows laptop and Chromebook, which use a diving board mechanism, the MacBook Neo uses a floating spring mechanism.
In practice, this means that the MacBook Neo’s mechanical trackpad clicks in the exact same way no matter where you press on it. This is in contrast to the mechanical trackpad found on other laptops, which are hinged at the top and don't click uniformly from top to bottom. And while it lacks Apple’s Force Touch haptics, the MacBook Neo’s trackpad feels great.
Plus, the MacBook Neo’s trackpad features the same intuitive multi-touch gestures as Apple’s other laptops. Overall, this is probably the best mechanical trackpad available on any laptop today.
MacBook Neo Webcam, Audio, and I/OThe MacBook Neo features a 1080p webcam centered in the display’s top bezel. On paper, this is just a basic webcam, but fire it up, and the image quality is surprisingly good – definitely better than the vast majority of laptops, even those costing over $1,000. That’s because like other MacBooks, this webcam benefits from Apple’s smartphone-grade imaging pipeline powered by the A18 Pro’s NPU and ISP (Image Signal Processor).
Next up: performance, benchmarks, and battery life...