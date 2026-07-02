Apple MacBook Neo Long-Term Review: 27 Days On The Road



Apple MacBook Neo - Starting At $699

Apple’s MacBook Neo sets a new bar for affordable laptops by delivering premium materials, impressive build quality, solid performance, excellent battery life, and great value.





Impressive build quality, no flex

Aluminum and glass design, no plastic panels, no stickers

Excellent display, keyboard, trackpad, webcam, and speakers

Solid performance and battery life

macOS (Unix) and zero pre-installed bloatware

Great value Only 8GB of RAM

Slow-ish SSD

No keyboard backlight

Only two USB Type-C ports, and one is USB 2.0





MacBook Neo Hardware And Design





MacBook Neo front view







MacBook Neo bottom with color matching feet







MacBook Neo rear view



MacBook Neo Specs And Features

Processor Apple Silicon A18 Pro (5 GPU cores) Display 13-inch IPS LCD, 2408x1506 pixels, 16:10, 60Hz, 500 nits, sRGB Graphics Apple Silicon Integrated Storage 256GB / 512GB Memory 8GB Audio Side-firing stereo speakers Camera 1080p Networking WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6.0 (LE) Ports: right None Ports: left USB 3.2 (Type-C, 10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4), USB 2.0 (Type-C, 480Mbps), 3.5mm headphone jack Battery/power 36.5Wh battery, 35W charging (USB PD) Weight 2.7lbs (1.23kg) Dimensions 0.50 × 11.71 × 8.12in (12.7 × 297.5 × 206.4mm) Operating system macOS 26.3.2 (Tahoe) Colors Citrus, Blush, Indigo, Silver Pricing: Find Apple's MacBook Neo, Starting At $699

MacBook Neo Display, Keyboard, And Trackpad





MacBook Neo display



Overall, these display specs are similar to the MacBook Air’s, and bests most other laptops costing $700 or less, which generally feature 1080p screens with 250-300nits of brightness. And while the MacBook Neo’s bezels are thicker (about 10mm) than other Apple laptops, there’s no annoying notch for the webcam.







MacBook Neo keyboard and trackpad



MacBook Neo Webcam, Audio, and I/O

While the MacBook Neo lacks the automatic framing, desk view, and manual zoom/pan/crop functionality offered by the 12MP Center Stage webcam found on Apple's other recent laptops, it still benefits from macOS’ built-in portrait, studio light, edge light, reactions, and background video effects. Many of these webcam features aren’t standard on most Windows laptops and Chromebooks, regardless of price.





MacBook Neo webcam sample







MacBook Neo left speaker and 3.5mm heapdhone jack







MacBook Neo USB ports



MacBook Neo prompt when plugging a USB 3.0 accessory into the USB 2.0 port



The reason for this limitation is that the A18 Pro, being a mobile chip designed for smartphones, only supports a single USB 3.0 port. On the plus side, the MacBook Neo notifies you when you plug a USB 3.0 accessory into the USB 2.0 port, which is a nice touch. The MacBook Neo also features a 4-prong 3.5mm headphone jack next to the left speaker grille but lacks the MagSafe magnetic charging connector found on Apple’s other laptops.