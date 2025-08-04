Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: Samsung’s Stunning Folding Phone Revival



The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s best folding phone yet. The ultra-thin and light design is outstanding and the software is feature-rich, but battery life is middling and telephoto performance is lackluster.







Ultra thin and light design

Beautiful displays

Excellent main camera

Quality speakers

Strong day-to-day performance

Feature-rich software

Lackluster telephoto

Significant performance throttling

Middling battery life

Slow charging speeds, no charger in box

No pen support





Galaxy Z Fold7 Hardware, Design, And Build Quality





Galaxy Z Fold7 back







Galaxy Z Fold7 cover screen









Galaxy Z Fold7 open



Galaxy Z Fold7 Specs And Features

CPU Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Display 8.0" 2k LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2184x1968 res, 1-120Hz + 6.5" 1080p LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2520x1080 res, 1-120Hz Memory 12/16GB

Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 200MP 1/1.4” f/1.7 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 18mm (inner) - 10MP f/2.2 24mm (outer)

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 4,400mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless

OS Android 16 with One UI 8

Dimensions Unfolded: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm - Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm

Weight 215 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet-black, Mint

Galaxy Z Fold7 Display Quality





Galaxy Z Fold7 main display



Galaxy Z Fold7 Camera Performance And Image Quality





Galaxy Z Fold7 camera pod







Galaxy Z Fold7 main camera (2x)







Galaxy Z Fold7 ultrawide





Galaxy Z Fold7 main camera (1x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 main camera (2x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (3x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (5x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (10x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (20x)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (30x)







Galaxy Z Fold7 ultrawide (night mode)





Galaxy Z Fold7 main camera (night mode)





Galaxy Z Fold7 telephoto (5x, night mode)



In practice, 10x shots are usable but suffer from a noticeable loss in detail. Zooming beyond 10x simply results in disappointing images vs. the competition and non-folding flagships. Even pictures captured at the telephoto’s native 3x magnification are often softer than expected, and we’ve experienced problems focusing with the telephoto in low light. By contrast, the Oppo Find N5’s 50MP 3x periscope telephoto simply delivers nicer photos at 10x and beyond.





Telephoto image (10x): Galaxy Z Fold7 (L) vs. Oppo Find N5 (R) - click to enlarge







Crop of previous image: Galaxy Z Fold7 (L) vs. Oppo Find N5 (R) - click to enlarge







Galaxy Z Fold7 ultrawide (macro mode)







Galaxy Z Fold7 selfies (portrait mode): outer, inner, and main cameras - click to enlarge







Next up: audio fidelity, general performance, and battery life results...

