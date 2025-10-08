Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Review: Familiar Feel, Smarter Execution
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold Brings Google's Tensor G5, Gemini AI, A Larger Battery And A Similar Design To Last Year's Model
|Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - MSRP $1,799
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold delivers small but meaningful updates yet remains largely identical to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold, making it significantly less competitive than its predecessor in today’s folding phone landscape.
|
|
Last year, I was so enamored with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold that I gave it our coveted HotHardware Editor’s Choice award. Google’s second generation folding phone combined the same great form factor as the excellent OnePlus Open but with Google's outstanding software and AI experience. Meanwhile, Samsung was seriously lagging behind with its awkward and bulky Galaxy Z Fold6. But now, just one year later, the tables have turned. Google’s new Pixel 10 Pro Fold ($1,799) is more of an update with refinements than a true third generation device. Apart from the addition of Qi2 magnetic accessory support and an IP68 rating, the design is pretty much identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It gains Google's new Tensor G5 SoC, brighter displays, a larger battery, and faster charging – all of which are welcome tweaks to be sure. But overall, Google’s latest folding phone may not raise the bar that much.
While we didn't get access to Oppo’s Find N5 (successor to the OnePlus Open) or Honor’s impressive Magic V5 here in the US, Samsung caught up with the Chinese competition with the ultra thin and light Galaxy Z Fold7 ($1,999). These stunning new folding phones are in a different league, and make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold look and feel less exciting than its predecessor.
Obviously, there’s more to a good handset than just hot hardware. So, does Google’s superb software and AI experience make up for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s older, bulkier design in comparison to other foldable phones on the market? Is there any reason to buy it over Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7? Read on here to find out.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Hardware And designYou aren't hallucinating: Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks and feels virtually identical to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The design is basically the same as before, with only the SIM tray getting relocated from the bottom edge to the top edge, the mmWave antenna window disappearing like on the rest of the Pixel 10 family, and some of the microphones and the top speaker grille getting repositioned.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Google Tensor G5, Exynos Modem 5400
|Display
|8.0"
2k LTPO AMOLED, 2152x2076 resolution, 1-120Hz + 6.4" 1080p
LTPS AMOLED, 2364x1080 resolution, 120Hz
|Memory
|16GB
|Storage
|256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB and 1TB (Zoned UFS)
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|48MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF, laser AF - 10.5MP f/2.2 127º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 10.8MP f/3.1 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP
f/2.2 (inner) - 10MP f/2.2
(outer)
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|5015mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, Qi2 with magnets
|OS
|Android 16 with Pixel UI
|Dimensions
|Unfolded:
155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm - Folded: 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm
|Weight
|258 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11be
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Moonstone, Jade
|Pricing
|Find the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold @ Amazon at $1,799
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Display QualityGoogle’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasts two gorgeous displays, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. The 8-inch inner display carries over from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s a 2k folding LTPO OLED panel (2152 x 2076 pixels, 373ppi, HDR10+) with an almost square 1:1 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Unfortunately, this screen’s crease is just as pronounced as before – more so than the competition.
Bezels are uniform and reasonably thin, and both screens have punch holes for the two 10MP selfie cameras – top right for the inner panel, and top center for the outer display. Like with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the cover screen and back panel are covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Camera Performance And Image QualityIf it ain't broke, don't fix it. That sums up Google's approach with imaging on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which inherits the exact same shooters as its predecessor. And to be fair, that’s a pretty reasonable approach considering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes beautiful pictures. But, while Google's imaging expertise remains top notch, these cameras are getting a bit dated by today’s standards – at least on paper.
Video quality is competitive, but here again, the iPhone remains the one beat when it comes to capturing quality video.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Reception And Sound QualityWe used Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold primarily on T-Mobile and AT&T’s sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in San Francisco and New York City, and didn’t experience any issues. Calls sounded loud and clear, and data speeds matched other devices on these networks. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also works fine on Verizon and other US carriers / MVNOs. It supports nano SIMs (hurray!), eSIMs, and mmWave 5G.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Performance And Battery LifeAs you’d expect, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs Google’s new Tensor G5 SoC, just like the rest of the Pixel 10 family. This chip, which is manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, is paired here with 16GB or RAM and either 256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB (Zoned UFS), or 1TB (Zoned UFS) storage. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also inherits Samsung’s Exynos Modem 5400 from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and includes satellite connectivity.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold AI Benchmarks
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Graphics And Gaming Benchmarks
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s battery capacity is larger than before (5,015 vs. 4,650mAh), and it charges faster than its predecessor – 30 vs 21W wired (USB PPS) and 15 vs. 7.5W wireless (Qi2 with magnets). As a result, battery life is rather impressive for a folding phone without a silicon-carbon battery, and charging is relatively painless. In our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold ran for 16 hours and 33 minutes.
This means that for most people, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should easily last an entire day on full charge, and possibly even longer with light use. Not too shabby. Unfortunately, there’s still no charger in the box, or support for reverse wireless charging. On the plus side, those Pixelsnap magnets give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold access to Google's own Pixel Snap charging accessories, and of course Apple's well-established, rich MagSafe ecosystem, which is awesome.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Software, User Experience, And AIThe Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs Google’s flavor of Android 16. What you get is a fresh, polished, and responsive software experience with a dash of Google-y features like Call Screen, Hold For Me, Recorder, Now Playing, and Personal Safety (to name a few), plus a tasty serving of AI features like Circle to Search, Gemini, Gemini Live, and Google Photos’ AI-based image editing tools. It’s all rather delightful, and I’m a big fan.
Like with other Pixel phones, Google promises seven years of OS upgrades and security updates for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Besides Google standard collection of apps, our review unit was free of bloatware. As always, be mindful of Play Store Auto Install, which sometimes installs additional apps during setup, based on your carrier. You can avoid this by setting up your phone over WiFi without a physical SIM or eSIM installed.