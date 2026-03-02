CATEGORIES
Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 8-Fueled Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform With Native AI For Ultra-Fast Connectivity

by Chris HarperMonday, March 02, 2026, 03:01 PM EDT
At Mobile World Congress 2026, Qualcomm is eagerly showing off its next-gen of "truly personal, always-on, intelligent wearable computing devices" powered by its Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which includes support for Wi-Fi 8 and a built-in NPU. As Qualcomm notes, Snapdragon Wear Elite is the first NPU-powered wearable platform in the industry, and already has support across Linux, Google's WearOS, and various Android partners and devices, including Motorola and Samsung. But let's not get ahead of ourselves—for a great deal of you, this may be the first time you've heard of Wi-Fi 8, especially since widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is still not quite complete.

Put simply, Wi-Fi 8 was announced in part by Qualcomm in July of last year, touted as a format to improve Wi-Fi issues with latency and congestion in dense networks. In the time since then, we also saw TP-Link pull off a successful connection test in October of 2025, and ASUS show off a Wi-Fi 8 router concept design this January. Compared to Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 8 is generally providing the same theoretical maximum speed and operating on the same radio bands. The difference kicks in with support for numerous networking features that improve performance, even in suboptimal conditions where interference from other routers is high.

Performance metrics based on a comparison between Snapdragon Wear Elite and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2.

For Snapdragon Wear Elite, Qualcomm isn't touting just Wi-Fi 8 support and NPU acceleration, though that is certainly the highlight. The relevant blog post touts "first-of-its-kind multi-mode connectivity" which includes 5G RedCap, Micro-Power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB, GNSS, and NB-NTN. NB-NTN enables satellite communication when typical call and Wi-Fi coverage are unavailable. Meanwhile, 5G RedCap and Micro-Power Wi-Fi both pertain to "significantly low power" for intelligent wearables and "always connected intelligent experiences". Bluetooth 6.0 and UWB both enable "proximity-aware" interactions to improve device finding and interoperability, and GNSS "enables more advanced AI processing for precise location context".

For Qualcomm's OEM partners working toward a future where users have personal AI assistants and aren't constantly tied to an outside data center, the Wear Elite platform's suite of features seems highly appealing. The full Qualcomm blog post includes glowing quotes from Google, Samsung, and Motorola representatives. Commercial devices flaunting Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite and its new cutting-edge connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 8 support, are expected in the next few months.
Tags:  Qualcomm, wi-fi 8, mwc2026, snapdragon wear elite
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
