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Motorola's 2026 Razr Fold Hands-On: Watch Out, Galaxy

by Myriam JoireWednesday, April 29, 2026, 12:05 PM EDT

Moto Razr Fold And Razr 2026 Lineup: New Book-Style Device And Updated Flip-Style Foldables

Today in Los Angeles, Motorola unveiled and gave us hands-on time with its lineup of Razr folding phones for 2026. Besides releasing three updated flip-style folding phones – the Razr 2026 ($799), Razr+ 2026 ($1,099), and the Razr Ultra 2026 ($1,499) – the company is going head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 in the US by launching its first ever book-style folding phone, the Razr Fold ($1,899).

Side note: the Razr Ultra for 2025 is now selling regularly on Amazon for just $799, if you're looking for a great foldable deal right now. 

But back to today's Moto announcements. These new handsets are also complemented by some new accessories as well, the Moto Buds 2 Plus ($149) and the Moto Pen Ultra ($99). Regardless, I spent some quality time with all of these new Moto devices and phones, and here is what you need to know...

The Razr Fold Is Moto’s New Flagship

The Moto Razr Fold one-ups Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 by costing $100 less ($1,899 vs. $1,999), delivering a flagship-grade triple 50MP rear camera system, boasting a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and including active stylus support for both the inner and outer displays. But it also requires an odd compromise: instead of packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC like other current flagships, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

razr 2026 series 05
Moto Razr Fold partially open (back and outer display)

While this chip is no slouch, it doesn’t seem optimal for a book-style folding phone that’s built for hard-core productivity and multitasking. Plus, you would think that spending $1,899 on a handset would mean you’re getting Qualcomm’s best processor, but apparently not. On the plus side, the Razr Fold features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s also got an IP49 rating, meaning it resists particles larger than 1mm and high-temperature water jets.

Inside there’s an 8.1-inch 2k 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding screen (2484 x 2232 pixels, 8:7.2, HDR10+). Outside, you’ll find a 6.6-inch FHD+ 1-165Hz LTPO AMOLED display (2520x1080 pixels, 21:9, HDR10+) covered in Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. These are both beautiful panels, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. Brightness peaks at a whopping 6,200 and 6,000 nits for the inner and outer screens, respectively.

razr 2026 series 04
Moto Razr Fold partially open (inner display)

The Razr Fold offers trio of high-quality rear shooters: a 50MP f/1.6 1.22-micron main camera with omni-directional PDAF, OIS, and 8k 30fps video recording, a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 122-degree ultrawide with PDAF, and a 50MP f/2.4 0.8-micron 3x periscope telephoto with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, you’ll find a 20MP f/2.4 0.61-micron shooter in the inner display, and a 32MP f/2.4 0.64-micron camera in the outer display.

Dimensionally, the Razr Fold is about the same footprint as the Galaxy Z Fold7, but it’s marginally thicker (4.55 vs. 4.2mm open, and 9.89 vs. 8.9mm closed) and slightly heavier (243 vs. 215g). That being said, the size difference isn’t really noticeable unless you compare both handsets side-by-side. What is really noticeable, however, is the massive camera island on the back of the Razr Fold. It almost doubles the phone’s thickness when closed.

razr 2026 series 10
The Moto Razr Fold is extremely thin, except for the camera island

While the Galaxy Z Fold7 packs a measly 4,400mAh Li-ion battery and only charges at 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless), the Razr Fold boasts a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80W (wired), 50W (wireless), and 5W (reverse wireless) charging. The Razr Fold runs Android 16 and comes in two Pantone colorways: Lily White and Blackened Blue. A special FIFA World Cup 26 edition is available in some markets abroad as well.

The Existing Razr Lineup Gets Updated

If you were hoping for Moto to offer all new flip-style folding phones this year, that is unfortunately not the case. The company’s Razr triad remains mostly unchanged, so I’m going to focus on what’s different for 2026. I suggest you read my hands-on article from last year for comparison. Let’s start with the Razr Ultra 2026, which gets a brighter inner screen (5,000 vs 4,500 nits peak) and a larger silicon-carbon battery (5,000 vs 4,700mAh).

It also now benefits from Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 to protect the outer display and from a 50MP LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) main imaging sensor to improve dynamic range and low light performance. As for the rest of the specs, it inherits the Razr Ultra 2025’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 7.0-inch 1080p 165Hz folding LTPO AMOLED inner screen and 4.0-inch 1080p 165Hz LTPO AMOLED outer display.

razr 2026 series 27
Moto Razr Ultra 2026

The 50MP ultrawide shooter and 50MP selfie camera are identical, and so is the 68W wired 30W wireless charging. As you’d expect, the Razr Ultra 2026 is available in two new Pantone colorways: Orient Blue (Alcantara) and Cocoa (wood). While I welcome these updates, this handset now costs $1,499, $200 more than the Razr Ultra 2025. That’s a hefty price increase, especially for a phone powered by last year’s top Qualcomm chip.

As for the Razr+ 2026, it also gets a larger silicon-carbon battery (4,500 vs 4,000mAh), but more importantly, it swaps the problematic 50MP 2x telephoto for a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 122-degree ultrawide with PDAF. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC (now a couple years old), 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, 50MP rear shooter, and 32MP selfie camera as before.

razr 2026 series 37
Moto Razr+ 2026

The Razr+ 2026 inherits the square 4-inch 1080p 165Hz LTPO AMOLED outer screen and 6.9-inch 1080p 165Hz folding LTPO AMOLED inner display from its predecessor. It’s only available in a single (but gorgeous) Pantone hue. dubbed Mountain View. Priced at $1,099, this handset costs $100 more than last year’s Razr+ 2025. For that kind of money, I think Moto should have upgraded the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

Finally, the Razr 2026 also benefits from a larger silicon-carbon battery (4,800 vs 4,500mAh) and upgrades the 13MP ultrawide from its predecessor to the same 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 122-degree ultrawide with PDAF as the Razr+ 2026. It also receives a minor chip bump (MediaTek Dimensity 7450X vs 7400X), but retains last year’s 8GB of RAM, 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, 50MP main shooter, and 32MP selfie camera.

razr 2026 series 16
Moto Razr 2026

Ditto for the 3.6-inch 1056 x 1066 90Hz AMOLED outer screen and 6.9-inch 1080p 120Hz folding LTPO AMOLED inner display. The Razr 2026 gets the widest selection of Pantone hues, including Hematite, Violet Ice, Sporting Green, and Bright White. Here again, the $799 price tag is $100 more than the Razr 2025, and unfortunately, the new phone comes with half the storage of its predecessor (128GB vs 256GB).

All three handsets run Android 16, and gain some new camera features. Frame Match lets you frame a shot before handing your Razr to a friend to take your picture. After you step into the shot, your friend only needs to match the overlay in the viewfinder to take a perfectly framed picture of you. Rotate to Zoom allows you to tilt the handset left or right to zoom in or out while in camcorder mode without tilting the actual video being recorded.

Daily Drops is Moto’s take on Samsung’s Now Brief, and delivers updates twice daily, including Google Photos Memories. And speaking of Google Photos, the Razr 2026 series is the first lineup of handsets to showcase Google Photos Wardrobe, which “can digitize users’ closets, identify items in their Google Photos gallery, and allow them to mix, match, and try on outfits directly within the app – no downloads required.”

New Moto Things Complete The Package

Motorola also introduced the Moto Buds 2 Plus ($149) and Moto Pen Ultra ($99) as part of its Moto Things accessories. The Buds 2 Plus, which are tuned by Bose, feature 11mm dynamic drivers paired with balanced armatures by Knowles, support SBC, ACC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs, and offer dynamic ANC for audio, transparency mode, and AI noise reduction for calls. Battery life is 9h per charge, and 40h including the case

razr 2026 series 47
Moto Buds 2 Plus

The earbuds are rated IP54, and the case IPX2. Other functionality includes dual connection, wear detection, fit test, customizable EQ, low-latency gaming mode, and find my earbuds. As for the Pen Ultra, it’s an active stylus designed to work specifically with the Razr Fold’s inner and outer screens. It features a side button and replaceable tips, and stores in a sleek, cylindrical case that charges via USB Type-C.

razr 2026 series 56
Moto Pen Ultra

Moto's 2026 Foldable Device Line-Up: The Takeaway

The focus at this event was on the new Moto Razr Fold which, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 aside, is shaping up to be a competitive book-style folding phone. Between the flagship-grade triple 50MP rear camera system, 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and active stylus support, this handset is poised to give Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 a serious run for the money. You’ll have to wait for my full review to find out how it stacks up in the real world, though.

Moto’s trio of flip-style folding phones – the Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, an Razr Ultra 2026 – only deliver incremental updates across the board. While I welcome the larger silicon-carbon batteries and improved cameras, the lack of updated SoCs and higher prices make these handsets harder to get excited about. Then again, perhaps that’s to be expected considering the current economic landscape shaped by a massive DRAM and NAND shortage.

razr 2026 series 59

The Razr Fold ($1,899), Razr Ultra 2026 ($1,499), Razr+ 2026 ($1,099), and Razr 2026 ($799) will be available for pre-order on May 14, with general sales starting May 21 from Motorola.com and Best Buy. In addition, the Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, and Razr Ultra 2026 will also be available from Amazon.com and select carriers. The Moto Buds 2 Plus are coming to Motorola.com on April 30, and the Moto Pen Ultra on May 21.
Tags:  Motorola, RAZR, moto, razr+, razr fold, razr-ultra
MJ

Myriam Joire

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.

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