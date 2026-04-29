Motorola's 2026 Razr Fold Hands-On: Watch Out, Galaxy
Moto Razr Fold And Razr 2026 Lineup: New Book-Style Device And Updated Flip-Style Foldables
Side note: the Razr Ultra for 2025 is now selling regularly on Amazon for just $799, if you're looking for a great foldable deal right now.
But back to today's Moto announcements. These new handsets are also complemented by some new accessories as well, the Moto Buds 2 Plus ($149) and the Moto Pen Ultra ($99). Regardless, I spent some quality time with all of these new Moto devices and phones, and here is what you need to know...
The Razr Fold Is Moto’s New FlagshipThe Moto Razr Fold one-ups Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 by costing $100 less ($1,899 vs. $1,999), delivering a flagship-grade triple 50MP rear camera system, boasting a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and including active stylus support for both the inner and outer displays. But it also requires an odd compromise: instead of packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC like other current flagships, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
Inside there’s an 8.1-inch 2k 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding screen (2484 x 2232 pixels, 8:7.2, HDR10+). Outside, you’ll find a 6.6-inch FHD+ 1-165Hz LTPO AMOLED display (2520x1080 pixels, 21:9, HDR10+) covered in Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. These are both beautiful panels, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. Brightness peaks at a whopping 6,200 and 6,000 nits for the inner and outer screens, respectively.
Dimensionally, the Razr Fold is about the same footprint as the Galaxy Z Fold7, but it’s marginally thicker (4.55 vs. 4.2mm open, and 9.89 vs. 8.9mm closed) and slightly heavier (243 vs. 215g). That being said, the size difference isn’t really noticeable unless you compare both handsets side-by-side. What is really noticeable, however, is the massive camera island on the back of the Razr Fold. It almost doubles the phone’s thickness when closed.
The Existing Razr Lineup Gets UpdatedIf you were hoping for Moto to offer all new flip-style folding phones this year, that is unfortunately not the case. The company’s Razr triad remains mostly unchanged, so I’m going to focus on what’s different for 2026. I suggest you read my hands-on article from last year for comparison. Let’s start with the Razr Ultra 2026, which gets a brighter inner screen (5,000 vs 4,500 nits peak) and a larger silicon-carbon battery (5,000 vs 4,700mAh).
It also now benefits from Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 to protect the outer display and from a 50MP LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) main imaging sensor to improve dynamic range and low light performance. As for the rest of the specs, it inherits the Razr Ultra 2025’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 7.0-inch 1080p 165Hz folding LTPO AMOLED inner screen and 4.0-inch 1080p 165Hz LTPO AMOLED outer display.
As for the Razr+ 2026, it also gets a larger silicon-carbon battery (4,500 vs 4,000mAh), but more importantly, it swaps the problematic 50MP 2x telephoto for a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 122-degree ultrawide with PDAF. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC (now a couple years old), 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, 50MP rear shooter, and 32MP selfie camera as before.
Finally, the Razr 2026 also benefits from a larger silicon-carbon battery (4,800 vs 4,500mAh) and upgrades the 13MP ultrawide from its predecessor to the same 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 122-degree ultrawide with PDAF as the Razr+ 2026. It also receives a minor chip bump (MediaTek Dimensity 7450X vs 7400X), but retains last year’s 8GB of RAM, 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, 50MP main shooter, and 32MP selfie camera.
All three handsets run Android 16, and gain some new camera features. Frame Match lets you frame a shot before handing your Razr to a friend to take your picture. After you step into the shot, your friend only needs to match the overlay in the viewfinder to take a perfectly framed picture of you. Rotate to Zoom allows you to tilt the handset left or right to zoom in or out while in camcorder mode without tilting the actual video being recorded.
Daily Drops is Moto’s take on Samsung’s Now Brief, and delivers updates twice daily, including Google Photos Memories. And speaking of Google Photos, the Razr 2026 series is the first lineup of handsets to showcase Google Photos Wardrobe, which “can digitize users’ closets, identify items in their Google Photos gallery, and allow them to mix, match, and try on outfits directly within the app – no downloads required.”
New Moto Things Complete The PackageMotorola also introduced the Moto Buds 2 Plus ($149) and Moto Pen Ultra ($99) as part of its Moto Things accessories. The Buds 2 Plus, which are tuned by Bose, feature 11mm dynamic drivers paired with balanced armatures by Knowles, support SBC, ACC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs, and offer dynamic ANC for audio, transparency mode, and AI noise reduction for calls. Battery life is 9h per charge, and 40h including the case
Moto's 2026 Foldable Device Line-Up: The TakeawayThe focus at this event was on the new Moto Razr Fold which, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 aside, is shaping up to be a competitive book-style folding phone. Between the flagship-grade triple 50MP rear camera system, 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and active stylus support, this handset is poised to give Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 a serious run for the money. You’ll have to wait for my full review to find out how it stacks up in the real world, though.
Moto’s trio of flip-style folding phones – the Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, an Razr Ultra 2026 – only deliver incremental updates across the board. While I welcome the larger silicon-carbon batteries and improved cameras, the lack of updated SoCs and higher prices make these handsets harder to get excited about. Then again, perhaps that’s to be expected considering the current economic landscape shaped by a massive DRAM and NAND shortage.