Motorola's 2026 Razr Fold Hands-On: Watch Out, Galaxy

Moto Razr Fold And Razr 2026 Lineup: New Book-Style Device And Updated Flip-Style Foldables





Side note: the Razr Ultra for 2025 is now selling regularly Today in Los Angeles, Motorola unveiled and gave us hands-on time with its lineup of Razr folding phones for 2026. Besides releasing three updated flip-style folding phones – the Razr 2026 ($799), Razr+ 2026 ($1,099), and the Razr Ultra 2026 ($1,499) – the company is going head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 in the US by launching its first ever book-style folding phone, the Razr Fold ($1,899) Side note: the Razr Ultra for 2025 is now selling regularly on Amazon for just $799 , if you're looking for a great foldable deal right now.

The Razr Fold Is Moto’s New Flagship





Moto Razr Fold partially open (back and outer display)







Moto Razr Fold partially open (inner display)







The Moto Razr Fold is extremely thin, except for the camera island



The Existing Razr Lineup Gets Updated





Moto Razr Ultra 2026







Moto Razr+ 2026







Moto Razr 2026



New Moto Things Complete The Package





Moto Buds 2 Plus



The earbuds are rated IP54, and the case IPX2. Other functionality includes dual connection, wear detection, fit test, customizable EQ, low-latency gaming mode, and find my earbuds. As for the Pen Ultra, it’s an active stylus designed to work specifically with the Razr Fold’s inner and outer screens. It features a side button and replaceable tips, and stores in a sleek, cylindrical case that charges via USB Type-C.





Moto Pen Ultra

Moto's 2026 Foldable Device Line-Up: The Takeaway









The Razr Fold ($1,899), Razr Ultra 2026 ($1,499), Razr+ 2026 ($1,099), and Razr 2026 ($799) will be available for pre-order on May 14, with general sales starting May 21 from Motorola.com and Best Buy. In addition, the Razr 2026, Razr+ 2026, and Razr Ultra 2026 will also be available from Amazon.com and select carriers. The Moto Buds 2 Plus are coming to Motorola.com on April 30, and the Moto Pen Ultra on May 21.