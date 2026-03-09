Oppo Find N6 Teased With Zero-Feel Crease And 200MP Hasselblad Camera





Seamless display claims aside, the Find N6 will also sport a so-called Cosmos Ring rear camera module. It's not just a fancy name, the ring houses a massive 200MP primary sensor co-developed with Hasselblad. If memory serves me right, this could be one of the highest resolution sensors ever in a foldable, all without creating a massive thick camera hump that's incongruent with the rest of the thin profile (see below).









To further differentiate the device from competitors like Samsung (that dropped S-Pen stylus support in the latest Fold 7), Oppo has integrated support for the AI Pen. This stylus is positioned as a productivity bridge, using AI to assist with note-taking and creative workflows across the 8.12-inch internal 2K LTPO display.

Despite the unique internal folding mechanism and a substantial 6,000mAh battery, the Find N6 maintains an ultra-skinny chassis , reportedly measuring just under 9mm when folded. Powering the experience is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset , supported by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage (non-expandable) on the high-end variants. Backing up the battery pack is 80W of wired and 50W of wireless charging ensuring that top-ups are rapid, something that, once again, Samsung and Google fall far behind.







