Oppo Find N6 Teased With Zero-Feel Crease And 200MP Hasselblad Camera

Not wanting to be outdone, Oppo is preparing to stay at the top of the foldable smartphone heap with the Find N6, dropping globally on March 17. This time, Oppo promises to bring an end to the visible screen crease, thanks to a new titanium alloy hinge with a specialized memory glass layer combo. We've heard it all before
, but based on what we've seen from the company's previous iterations, we can safely assume that the phone will at least rock a zero-feel display.
Seamless display claims aside, the Find N6 will also sport a so-called Cosmos Ring rear camera module. It's not just a fancy name, the ring houses a massive 200MP primary sensor co-developed with Hasselblad. If memory serves me right, this could be one of the highest resolution sensors ever in a foldable, all without creating a massive thick camera hump that's incongruent with the rest of the thin profile (see below).
To further differentiate the device from competitors like Samsung (that dropped S-Pen stylus support in the latest Fold 7), Oppo has integrated support for the AI Pen. This stylus is positioned as a productivity bridge, using AI to assist with note-taking and creative workflows across the 8.12-inch internal 2K LTPO display.
Despite the unique internal folding mechanism and a substantial 6,000mAh battery, the Find N6 maintains an ultra-skinny chassis
, reportedly measuring just under 9mm when folded. Powering the experience is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage (non-expandable) on the high-end variants. Backing up the battery pack is 80W of wired and 50W of wireless charging ensuring that top-ups are rapid, something that, once again, Samsung and Google fall far behind.
Available in colorways like Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange, the latter featuring a distinct gold-trimmed hinge, the Find N6 will be available globally in the loosest terms, meaning China and select South Asia and EU markets. Pricing details is still under wraps until the official event
at the Oppo Campus in Dongguan, although expect somewhere close to the N5's nearly $2,000 asking.