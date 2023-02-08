OnePlus Teases A First Look At A 'Phenomenal' Folding Phone To Rival The Galaxy Z Fold
During the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus confirmed that it will be debuting a pair of foldable phones called the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip at the end of this year.
Hot off the announcements of the OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Pad, OnePlus let the cat out of the bag amidst swirling rumors and trademarked names of the highly anticipated foldables. A mere silhouette was hinted towards the end of the launch event, mostly showing off the hinge of the device, though not giving away anything in terms of the hinge mechanism or the design itself for that matter.
Similarly, hardware specs are unknown for the new devices, but some are hinting that they might be based off of parent company Oppo's amazing Find N2 and the incoming N2 Flip (for the V Fold and V Flip respectively). Regardless of what the final specs for the OnePlus phones will be, they will have good bones to work with.
For example, the Find N2 beats Samsung at its own game with near flush display crease lines, a stronger camera package, and faster SuperVOOC charging. With Oppo pushing for OnePlus to be the "performance-led" brand, it might also hint that the Q3-bound V Fold and V Flip could potentially carry an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as well.
Some may question the need for replication of foldables from both brands. It is possible that the OnePlus V-series may be the key to the market Stateside, especially since Oppo phones aren't currently sold here.
BBK (that owns both Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, RealMe) is definitely sending the message to Samsung that it's doubling-down on folding phones. If you've been wondering why OnePlus will not be launching a Pro version of the OnePlus 11, it is possible that the company has been rerouting its resources to getting the V Flip and V Fold to market as soon as possible.