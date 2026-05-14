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Moto Razr Fold Review: The Folding Phone That Puts Samsung On Notice

by Myriam JoireThursday, May 14, 2026, 09:55 AM EDT


Moto Razr Fold - Starting At $1,899

The Razr Fold is Motorola's first ever book-style folding phone, and it delivers superb cameras, outstanding battery life, fast charging, and active pen support, with few compromises.


hot flat
  • Stylish design, premium materials
  • Beautiful displays
  • Active pen support
  • Superb cameras
  • Impressive speakers
  • Solid performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Delightful user experience
not flat
  • Mainstream SoC
  • No charger in the box
  • No mmWave 5G
  • Questionable AI features
Hot Hardware Editor's Choice Award
We’ve come a long way with folding phones since Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold seven years ago. Motorola’s been dominating the flip-style form factor since 2023, while abroad, Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and Honor continue setting the bar for book-style folding handsets. Here in North America, Samsung made a splash with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7, while Google’s trailing behind with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Enter the new Moto Razr Fold, ($1,899) Motorola’s first ever book-style folding phone. Spec-wise, it beats Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 ($1,999) and matches the current frontrunners, the Oppo Find N6 and Honor Magic V6, by offering a flagship-grade triple 50MP camera system, 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, plus active stylus support on both displays, while costing $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold7.

The Razr Fold is also marginally thicker than the competition (4.5 vs 4.2mm open) and, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7, which boasts last years’ flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, and Oppo and Honor’s latest folding phones, which feature Qualcomm’s best SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Razr Fold makes due with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This seems like an odd choice for a device designed to maximize productivity and multitasking.

So, what’s the Moto Razr like day-to-day? How does Motorola’s first book-style folding handset fare against Samsung and the Chinese competition? Let’s find out in...

Moto Razr Fold Hardware and Design

Camera pod aside, the Razr Fold looks and feels similar to the Oppo Find N6 and Honor Magic V6. This means you get soft, rounded corners instead of sharp, rectangular corners like on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7. And while the Razr Fold’s footprint is similar to the competition (160.1 x 144.5mm open, 160.1 x 73.6mm closed), it’s slightly thicker (4.5 vs 4.2 mm open, 9.9 vs 8.9mm closed) and heavier (243g vs 215-225g).

razr fold 01
Razr Fold back

But honestly, unless you hold these phones side-by-side, you really won’t notice the difference in thickness and weight. As a point of reference, Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold (thickness: 5.2mm open, 10.8mm closed; weight 258g) looks and feels downright chunky in comparison. One way the Razr Fold hides that additional 0.3mm in thickness is by making the aluminum frame thinner and using 2.5D edges for the outer screen and rear panel.

This means the front glass (Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3) and plastic back cover are raised off the frame, but the 2.5D edges provide a smooth transition between the two materials. Plus, instead of making the sides of the Razr Fold perfectly flat, Motorola has canted the frame slightly towards the inner display. This creates a natural indentation between the two halves of the handset when it’s closed, making it much easier to open.

razr fold 02
Razr Fold outer screen

As for that camera bump, it’s positively huge. It virtually doubles the thickness of the Razr Fold when closed, yet it’s not as obtrusive as you’d think. Unlike the Oppo and Honor’s circular island, Motorola’s pod design consists of a slightly convex aluminum square with beveled edges that gently rises from the rear panel. Four identical circular glass lenses protrude from this square to cover the three 50MP rear shooters and LED flash.

While the camera island occupies the top left corner of the back cover, it’s wide enough to prevent the Razr Fold from wobbling when closed and placed on a flat surface, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7. Outside, you get a 6.6-inch 21:9 AMOLED display with a center punch hole for the 20MP camera, while inside there’s an almost square 8.1-inch AMOLED folding screen with a punch hole in the top right corner for the 32MP shooter.

razr fold 04
Razr Fold open

Open the phone, and you’ll find the volume rocker and power/lock button (which doubles as a capacitive fingerprint sensor) on the right side, and Motorola’s (tastefully knurled) dedicated AI key on the left. The USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), single nano SIM tray, plus a pair of mics and one speaker are located along the bottom edge, while a couple more mics and the other speaker are mounted on top. It’s all very familiar stuff.

Overall, the Razr Fold is a stylish and premium folding phone with superb build quality. It’s rated IP48/49 for ingress protection against dust particles larger than 1mm, water immersion, and high-temperature water jets. Two Pantone colorways are available, each with different accent materials: Lily White with a silk-like finish and brushed champagne frame (like my review unit), and Blackened Blue with a woven diamond-like finish.

But, before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:

Moto Razr Fold Specs And Features

CPU Platform
 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Display 8.1" 2k LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2484 x 2232 resolution 1-120Hz + 6.6" 1080p LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2520x1080 resolution 1-165Hz
Memory 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage 512GB UFS 4.1
Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.28” f/1.6 23mm Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 122º 12mm Ultra-Wide PDAF - 50MP f/2.4 71mm 3x Telephoto OIS, Dual-Pixel PDAF
Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4 22mm (inner) - 20MP f/2.4 22mm (outer)
Video Recording Up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 4k slow-mo
Battery 6,000mAh silicon-carbon, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless
OS Android 16 with Hello UI
Dimensions Unfolded: 160.1 × 144.5 x 4.5mm - Folded: 160.1 × 73.6 × 9.9mm
Weight 243 grams
Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
Colors Lily White, Blackened Blue
Pricing: Find The Moto Razr Fold, Starting At $1,899

Moto Razr Fold Display Quality

The Razr Fold boasts two state-of-the-art displays. Inside, there’s a 8.1-inch 2k (2484 x 2232 pixels, ~410ppi, 10-bit, HDR10+) folding Extreme AMOLED LTPO panel with an almost square 8:7.2 aspect ratio, 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. Interestingly, the crease on this screen is less pronounced than on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7, though it’s no match for the Oppo Find N6’s almost invisible Zero-Feel crease.

razr fold 22
Razr Fold inner display with Pen Ultra

Outside, you get a 6.6-inch 1080p (2520 x 1080 pixels, ~415ppi, 10-bit, HDR10+) Extreme AMOLED LTPO panel with a standard 21:9 aspect ratio, 1-165Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. Both screens are absolutely gorgeous, with vibrant colors, deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and insane peak brightness (6,000nits inner, 6,200nits outer). Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7, the Razr Fold includes active stylus support.

The Moto Pen Ultra ($99) is an optional active stylus that’s specifically designed to work with the Razr Fold’s inner and outer displays, and features a side button, replaceable tips, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a 6-axis motion sensor. It stores in a sleek, cylindrical case that charges via USB Type-C.

Moto Razr Fold Camera Performance And Image Quality

On the imaging front, the Razr Fold packs a trio of flagship-grade shooters. These consist of a 50MP f/1.6 1.22-micron 23mm pixel-stacked main camera (1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828) with omni-directional PDAF and 3.5-degree OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 12mm 122-degree ultrawide (1/2.76-inch sensor) with PDAF, and a 50MP f/2.4 0.8-micron 71mm 3x periscope telephoto lens (1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600) with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS.

razr fold 03
Razr Fold camera pod

For selfies and video calls, you get a 20MP f/2.4 0.61-micron 22mm outer display shooter, and a 32MP f/2.4 0.64-micron 22mm inner screen camera.  All five shooters support 4-to-1 pixel binning, which combines groups of four nearby pixels into one larger pixel for better low-light performance. In addition, the main camera and 3x telephoto both use in-sensor cropping for “lossless” 2x and 6x zoom at the expense of slightly worse detail.

razr fold sample 18
Razr Fold telephoto (4x)

Like Motorola’s other handsets, the Razr Fold offers a wide variety of shooting modes. These include macro (via the ultrawide), action, night, portrait, pro/manual, 50MP high-res, panorama, long exposure, document scanner, tilt-shift, group shot (which corrects blinking eyes in pics), and photo booth (which takes four images in succession with a 3-second countdown and arranges them into a 2x2 grid, complete with a white frame).

razr fold sample 71
Razr Fold ultrawide

razr fold sample 72
Razr Fold main camera (1x)

razr fold sample 73
Razr Fold main camera (2x)

razr fold sample 74
Razr Fold telephoto (3x)

razr fold sample 75
Razr Fold telephoto (6x)

razr fold sample 76
Razr Fold telephoto (10x)

razr fold sample 77
Razr Fold telephoto (20x)

razr fold sample 78
Razr Fold telephoto (30x)

razr fold sample 79
Razr Fold telephoto (50x)

razr fold sample 80
Razr Fold telephoto (100x)

You also get three color styles to choose from: Natural, Vivid, and Signature. The latter is AI-based and can be customized by importing and adjusting a series of photos to train the AI model to your liking. Frame Match lets you frame a shot before handing your Razr Fold to a friend to take your picture. After you step into the shot, your friend only needs to match the overlay in the viewfinder to take a perfectly framed image of you.

Video recording is stabilized and maxes out at 8k 30fps (4k 60fps on the ultrawide and inner camera, 1080p 60fps on the outer display), and audio is captured in stereo, with an optional AI-based audio zoom. Several video modes are available, including slow motion (4k 120fps, 1080p 120/240fps), Dolby Vision (8k 30fps, 4k/1080p 60/30fps), time lapse (up to 4k), and dual capture (which records from any two shooters in the same video).

razr fold sample 87
Razr Fold ultrawide (night mode)

razr fold sample 88
Razr Fold main camera (1x, night mode)

razr fold sample 89
Razr Fold main camera (2x, night mode)

razr fold sample 90
Razr Fold telephoto (3x, night mode)

razr fold sample 91
Razr Fold telephoto (6x, night mode)

razr fold sample 92
Razr Fold telephoto (10x, night mode)

Obviously, like with other Razr models, you can mirror the viewfinder to the outer screen so others can see what you’re shooting, or show a cartoon animation on the outer display to keep kids looking in the right direction. Flex View lets you use the camera without a tripod by resting the (half-open) phone anywhere, Finally, Horizon Lock (1080p 30fps) keeps the horizon level even if you rotate the handset a full 360 degrees.

So, how do these cameras perform? The Razr Fold takes fantastic pictures with excellent detail, accurate exposure, and superb colors. Low-light performance and dynamic range are solid as well. The 3x periscope telephoto, in particular, really stands out. Motorola’s Super Zoom Pro AI zoom algorithm, which is similar to OnePlus’ and Google’s AI zoom algorithms, lets you shoot usable photos at up to 100x magnification.

razr fold sample 107
Razr fold outer selfie camera - regular (L), portrait (R)

razr fold sample 108
Razr fold inner selfie camera - regular (L), portrait (R)

razr fold sample 109
Razr fold main camera - regular (L), portrait (R)

razr fold sample 48
Rarz Fold telephoto (3x, macro)

This lets you capture great images at up to 10x zoom, good pictures at up to 30x zoom, and decent shots beyond that. Video performance is competitive, too. The selfie cameras are a little weak, but otherwise, I’m extremely impressed with the Razr Fold’s shooters. This is definitely Motorola’s best camera system yet. As such, the company is finally playing in the same league as Apple, Samsung, and Google’s best when it comes to photography.

Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...

Tags:  Motorola, Android, smartphone, moto, review, moto-razr-fold
MJ

Myriam Joire

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.

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