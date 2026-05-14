Moto Razr Fold Review: The Folding Phone That Puts Samsung On Notice
|Moto Razr Fold - Starting At $1,899
The Razr Fold is Motorola's first ever book-style folding phone, and it delivers superb cameras, outstanding battery life, fast charging, and active pen support, with few compromises.
|
|
We’ve come a long way with folding phones since Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold seven years ago. Motorola’s been dominating the flip-style form factor since 2023, while abroad, Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and Honor continue setting the bar for book-style folding handsets. Here in North America, Samsung made a splash with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7, while Google’s trailing behind with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Enter the new Moto Razr Fold, ($1,899) Motorola’s first ever book-style folding phone. Spec-wise, it beats Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 ($1,999) and matches the current frontrunners, the Oppo Find N6 and Honor Magic V6, by offering a flagship-grade triple 50MP camera system, 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, plus active stylus support on both displays, while costing $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold7.
The Razr Fold is also marginally thicker than the competition (4.5 vs 4.2mm open) and, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7, which boasts last years’ flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, and Oppo and Honor’s latest folding phones, which feature Qualcomm’s best SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Razr Fold makes due with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This seems like an odd choice for a device designed to maximize productivity and multitasking.
So, what’s the Moto Razr like day-to-day? How does Motorola’s first book-style folding handset fare against Samsung and the Chinese competition? Let’s find out in...
Moto Razr Fold Hardware and DesignCamera pod aside, the Razr Fold looks and feels similar to the Oppo Find N6 and Honor Magic V6. This means you get soft, rounded corners instead of sharp, rectangular corners like on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7. And while the Razr Fold’s footprint is similar to the competition (160.1 x 144.5mm open, 160.1 x 73.6mm closed), it’s slightly thicker (4.5 vs 4.2 mm open, 9.9 vs 8.9mm closed) and heavier (243g vs 215-225g).
This means the front glass (Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3) and plastic back cover are raised off the frame, but the 2.5D edges provide a smooth transition between the two materials. Plus, instead of making the sides of the Razr Fold perfectly flat, Motorola has canted the frame slightly towards the inner display. This creates a natural indentation between the two halves of the handset when it’s closed, making it much easier to open.
While the camera island occupies the top left corner of the back cover, it’s wide enough to prevent the Razr Fold from wobbling when closed and placed on a flat surface, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7. Outside, you get a 6.6-inch 21:9 AMOLED display with a center punch hole for the 20MP camera, while inside there’s an almost square 8.1-inch AMOLED folding screen with a punch hole in the top right corner for the 32MP shooter.
Overall, the Razr Fold is a stylish and premium folding phone with superb build quality. It’s rated IP48/49 for ingress protection against dust particles larger than 1mm, water immersion, and high-temperature water jets. Two Pantone colorways are available, each with different accent materials: Lily White with a silk-like finish and brushed champagne frame (like my review unit), and Blackened Blue with a woven diamond-like finish.
But, before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:
Moto Razr Fold Specs And Features
|CPU Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|Display
|8.1" 2k LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2484 x 2232 resolution 1-120Hz + 6.6" 1080p LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2520x1080 resolution 1-165Hz
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|512GB UFS 4.1
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP 1/1.28” f/1.6 23mm Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 122º 12mm Ultra-Wide PDAF - 50MP f/2.4 71mm 3x Telephoto OIS, Dual-Pixel PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|32MP f/2.4 22mm (inner) - 20MP f/2.4 22mm (outer)
|Video Recording
|Up
to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 4k slow-mo
|Battery
|6,000mAh silicon-carbon, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless
|OS
|Android 16 with Hello UI
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 160.1 × 144.5 x 4.5mm - Folded: 160.1 × 73.6 × 9.9mm
|Weight
|243 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Lily White, Blackened Blue
|Pricing:
|Find The Moto Razr Fold, Starting At $1,899
Moto Razr Fold Display QualityThe Razr Fold boasts two state-of-the-art displays. Inside, there’s a 8.1-inch 2k (2484 x 2232 pixels, ~410ppi, 10-bit, HDR10+) folding Extreme AMOLED LTPO panel with an almost square 8:7.2 aspect ratio, 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. Interestingly, the crease on this screen is less pronounced than on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7, though it’s no match for the Oppo Find N6’s almost invisible Zero-Feel crease.
The Moto Pen Ultra ($99) is an optional active stylus that’s specifically designed to work with the Razr Fold’s inner and outer displays, and features a side button, replaceable tips, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a 6-axis motion sensor. It stores in a sleek, cylindrical case that charges via USB Type-C.
Moto Razr Fold Camera Performance And Image QualityOn the imaging front, the Razr Fold packs a trio of flagship-grade shooters. These consist of a 50MP f/1.6 1.22-micron 23mm pixel-stacked main camera (1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828) with omni-directional PDAF and 3.5-degree OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 0.64-micron 12mm 122-degree ultrawide (1/2.76-inch sensor) with PDAF, and a 50MP f/2.4 0.8-micron 71mm 3x periscope telephoto lens (1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600) with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS.
Video recording is stabilized and maxes out at 8k 30fps (4k 60fps on the ultrawide and inner camera, 1080p 60fps on the outer display), and audio is captured in stereo, with an optional AI-based audio zoom. Several video modes are available, including slow motion (4k 120fps, 1080p 120/240fps), Dolby Vision (8k 30fps, 4k/1080p 60/30fps), time lapse (up to 4k), and dual capture (which records from any two shooters in the same video).
So, how do these cameras perform? The Razr Fold takes fantastic pictures with excellent detail, accurate exposure, and superb colors. Low-light performance and dynamic range are solid as well. The 3x periscope telephoto, in particular, really stands out. Motorola’s Super Zoom Pro AI zoom algorithm, which is similar to OnePlus’ and Google’s AI zoom algorithms, lets you shoot usable photos at up to 100x magnification.
Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...