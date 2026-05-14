Moto Razr Fold Review: The Folding Phone That Puts Samsung On Notice



Moto Razr Fold - Starting At $1,899

The Razr Fold is Motorola's first ever book-style folding phone, and it delivers superb cameras, outstanding battery life, fast charging, and active pen support, with few compromises.





Stylish design, premium materials

Beautiful displays

Active pen support

Superb cameras

Impressive speakers

Solid performance

Outstanding battery life

Delightful user experience Mainstream SoC

No charger in the box

No mmWave 5G

Questionable AI features





Moto Razr Fold Hardware and Design





Razr Fold back







Razr Fold outer screen







Razr Fold open



Moto Razr Fold Specs And Features

CPU Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Display 8.1" 2k LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2484 x 2232 resolution 1-120Hz + 6.6" 1080p LTPO Extreme AMOLED, 2520x1080 resolution 1-165Hz Memory 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.28” f/1.6 23mm Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 122º 12mm Ultra-Wide PDAF - 50MP f/2.4 71mm 3x Telephoto OIS, Dual-Pixel PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4 22mm (inner) - 20MP f/2.4 22mm (outer)

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 4k slow-mo

Battery 6,000mAh silicon-carbon, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless

OS Android 16 with Hello UI Dimensions Unfolded: 160.1 × 144.5 x 4.5mm - Folded: 160.1 × 73.6 × 9.9mm

Weight 243 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Lily White, Blackened Blue Pricing: Find The Moto Razr Fold, Starting At $1,899

Moto Razr Fold Display Quality





Razr Fold inner display with Pen Ultra



Moto Razr Fold Camera Performance And Image Quality





Razr Fold camera pod







Razr Fold telephoto (4x)







Razr Fold ultrawide





Razr Fold main camera (1x)





Razr Fold main camera (2x)





Razr Fold telephoto (3x)





Razr Fold telephoto (6x)





Razr Fold telephoto (10x)





Razr Fold telephoto (20x)





Razr Fold telephoto (30x)





Razr Fold telephoto (50x)





Razr Fold telephoto (100x)







Razr Fold ultrawide (night mode)





Razr Fold main camera (1x, night mode)





Razr Fold main camera (2x, night mode)





Razr Fold telephoto (3x, night mode)





Razr Fold telephoto (6x, night mode)





Razr Fold telephoto (10x, night mode)







Razr fold outer selfie camera - regular (L), portrait (R)





Razr fold inner selfie camera - regular (L), portrait (R)





Razr fold main camera - regular (L), portrait (R)





Rarz Fold telephoto (3x, macro)



This lets you capture great images at up to 10x zoom, good pictures at up to 30x zoom, and decent shots beyond that. Video performance is competitive, too. The selfie cameras are a little weak, but otherwise, I’m extremely impressed with the Razr Fold’s shooters. This is definitely Motorola’s best camera system yet. As such, the company is finally playing in the same league as Apple, Samsung, and Google’s best when it comes to photography.





Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...

