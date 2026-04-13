Huawei Shows Off Pura X Max Ultra-Wide Foldable To Rival Apple And Samsung

Huawei has leapfrogged competitors by releasing the Pura X Max, the world’s first ultrawide foldable smartphone. Even as the tech world anticipates Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Apple’s long-gestating iPhone Fold , Huawei has seized the narrative instead, opening preorders in China and setting a new standard for foldable dimensions.



HUAWEI Pura X Max pic.twitter.com/bTLDQ2gZCo — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) April 13, 2026

Up till this point, we've become accustomed to foldables with tall, narrow remote control-shaped cover screen aesthetics, but that can feel cramped for typing and awkward for standard app layouts. The Pura X Max rejects this in favor of a shorter, broader chassis, like a cross between book and flip form factors. When closed, it sports a 5.5-inch OLED outer display. When unfolded, it reveals a 7.69-inch WQHD+ internal screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. This design choice prioritizes a tablet-like experience that is more natural for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption.





Beneath this new shape, the Pura X Max appears to be a flagship powerhouse. Early reports indicate it will likely feature the Kirin 9030 Pro 5G chipset, aligning it with the upcoming Pura 90 series. Huawei’s official sneak peek showcases a triple rear camera system (50MP main with variable aperture, 12MP periscope telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide) and a hinge mechanism that achieves a nearly invisible display crease. The device is being offered in a variety of colorways, including white, black, blue, and more premium Collector’s Edition options in gold and orange.









Huawei's Pura X Max is currently a China-exclusive with a preorder deposit of around $145 (1,000 yuan). It will be available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB RAM/ROM configurations. There are five color options being offered: Phantom Night Black, Olive Gold, Zero Degree White, Interstellar Blue, and Vibrant Orange; Huawei has said that the Collector's Edition versions will only be offered in gold and orange.





Photo credits: Huawei via Weibo