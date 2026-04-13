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Huawei Shows Off Pura X Max Ultra-Wide Foldable To Rival Apple And Samsung

by Aaron LeongMonday, April 13, 2026, 10:12 AM EDT
hero huawei pura x max2
Huawei has leapfrogged competitors by releasing the Pura X Max, the world’s first ultrawide foldable smartphone. Even as the tech world anticipates Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Apple’s long-gestating iPhone Fold, Huawei has seized the narrative instead, opening preorders in China and setting a new standard for foldable dimensions.

Up till this point, we've become accustomed to foldables with tall, narrow remote control-shaped cover screen aesthetics, but that can feel cramped for typing and awkward for standard app layouts. The Pura X Max rejects this in favor of a shorter, broader chassis, like a cross between book and flip form factors. When closed, it sports a 5.5-inch OLED outer display. When unfolded, it reveals a 7.69-inch WQHD+ internal screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. This design choice prioritizes a tablet-like experience that is more natural for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption.

pura x max duo

Beneath this new shape, the Pura X Max appears to be a flagship powerhouse. Early reports indicate it will likely feature the Kirin 9030 Pro 5G chipset, aligning it with the upcoming Pura 90 series. Huawei’s official sneak peek showcases a triple rear camera system (50MP main with variable aperture, 12MP periscope telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide) and a hinge mechanism that achieves a nearly invisible display crease. The device is being offered in a variety of colorways, including white, black, blue, and more premium Collector’s Edition options in gold and orange.

pura x max hand1

The strategic timing of this release can also be seen as a slight dig at Samsung. After all, Samsung’s upcoming wide foldable is reported to have very similar dimensions: 7.6-inch for the inner display and 5.4-inch for the cover screen. 

Huawei's Pura X Max is currently a China-exclusive with a preorder deposit of around $145 (1,000 yuan). It will be available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB  RAM/ROM configurations. There are five color options being offered: Phantom Night Black, Olive Gold, Zero Degree White, Interstellar Blue, and Vibrant Orange; Huawei has said that the Collector's Edition versions will only be offered in gold and orange.

Photo credits: Huawei via Weibo
Tags:  smartphones, Huawei, foldable-smartphone, foldables
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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