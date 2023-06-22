Motorola Razr+ (2023) Review: The Folding Flip Phone, Reinvented
Moto Razr+ (2023) Review: That Big Cover Screen Makes All The Difference
Razr+ (2023) - Starting at $999
The Razr+ (2023) isn’t just Moto’s best smartphone to date, it’s the best folding flip phone you can buy right now.
After years of me-too flagships and mediocre folding flip phones, Motorola seems to be on a roll. First we got the well-rounded ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023, then the excellent Moto Edge+ (2023) flagship we recently reviewed, and finally the Moto Razr+ and Razr (2023), which impressed us in our early hands-on. And while the company’s budget and mid-range Moto G devices aren't particularly inspiring, they are highly profitable.
Motorola’s first folding phone, the 2019 Razr, suffered from middling specs and durability issues, and while its follow-up in 2020, the Razr 5G, fixed some of these issues, both handsets were quickly eclipsed by Samsung’s unrelenting Galaxy Z Flip series. Last year, the much improved Razr (2022) didn’t unseat Samsung, or even make it to North America. The 2023 Motorola Razr+ ($999), however, which we’re checking out today is a different story.
This Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-equipped folding flip phone boasts a massive 3.6-inch cover screen, and checks almost every box when it comes to design and tech specs. So, what’s it like to use? What stands out and what falls short? Did Moto finally beat Samsung at the folding flip phone game? Read our Moto Razr+ (2023) review to find out.
Moto Razr+ (2023) Hardware And Design
Like other folding flip phones, the 2023 Moto Razr+ uses a clamshell design. When it’s open, it looks and feels just like any other glass and aluminum flagship with a 6.9-inch OLED display and twin rear shooters. But when it’s closed it takes the appearance of a makeup compact. Flexible ultra-thin glass and a special hinge make this possible. What sets the Razr+ apart from the competition is its vast cover screen.
This 3.6-inch OLED display spans about 80% of the handset’s lid (or top half), and incorporates punch holes for the 12MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, and LED flash. This makes it the biggest cover screen on any folding flip phone to date, and opens up a whole new world of functionality, like running Android apps – more on this later. Both shooters protrude about 1mm, but the LED flash is flush with the glass lid.
When closed the Razr+ is just 15.1mm thick, which is slightly thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4. The metal edges are rounded instead of flat, making it easier to open. And just like previous Razr folding phones, the main 6.9-inch OLED display folds into a teardrop shape, reducing the crease’s visibility. This also means the Razr+ folds without a gap between the top and bottom, unlike Samsung’s Z Flip series.
Motorola dropped the iconic “chin” found on the original 2019 Razr and Razr 5G since it got in the way of Android’s gesture navigation. The Razr+ is made of 7000 series aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus. It’s available in three hues: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta (like our review unit) – the latter having a vegan leather back. Build quality is top notch – this handset looks fantastic and feels great in hand.
When open, you’ll find the volume rocker, the power / lock key (which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor), and a third mic on the right side. The bottom edge is home to one of the speakers, the USB Type-C port, and the primary mic. A secondary mic is located on top, and there’s a nano SIM tray on the left. The Razr+ is rated IP52, making it mostly dust and somewhat water (splash) resistant.
Overall, we’re very impressed with the Razr+’s design and materials. This phone looks extremely stylish and feels ultra premium. But, while we’re big fans of Viva Magenta (a Pantone color, BTW), we’d love to see Motorola follow in Samsung’s footsteps and offer customization options for the Razr+. Remember Moto Maker?
Before we continue, watch our hands-on video:
Moto Razr+ (2023) Specs And Features
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Qualcomm
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 + integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem
|Display
|6.9"
FHD+ LTPO OLED, 2460x1080 resolution, 165Hz - 3.6" OLED 1166x1156
resolution, 144Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
UFS 3.1
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|12MP f/1.5 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 108º Ultra-Wide AF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|32MP
f/2.4
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|3800
mAh, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 13
|Dimensions
|Unfolded:
170.8 x 74 x 7mm - Folded: 88.4 x 74 x 15.1mm
|Weight
|184.5 grams
(glass back) - 188.5 grams (vegan leather back)
|Connectivity
|802.11ax
Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Infinite Black,
Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta
|Pricing
|Find the Moto Razr+ (2023) @ Amazon, Starting at $999
Moto Razr+ (2023) Display Quality
Like other flip phones, the Moto Razr+ (2023) offers two screens. Inside, you’ll find a 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 413ppi) folding LTPO OLED main panel with a 22:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, even bezels all around, and a center punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, viewing angles are decent, and it’s reasonably bright -- even under the sun.
Outside, there’s the Razr+’s massive cover display, which takes up about 80% of the phone's lid. This is a 3.6-inch OLED panel (1066 x 1056 pixels, 413ppi) with a 1:1 aspect ratio and HDR10+ capability. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and cutouts for the LED flash, 12MP main shooter, and 13MP ultrawide. It matches the main screen in terms of colors, contrast ratio, viewing angles, and brightness in direct sunlight.
These are both high quality displays and we have no major complaints. If anything, the default color tuning errs on the side of muted, but the “saturated” option in the settings is a little too punchy for our tastes. We’d prefer something in the middle, but that’s just a minor niggle
Moto Razr+ (2023) Camera Performance And Image Quality
On the imaging front, the 2023 Moto Razr+ packs three shooters. These consist of a 12MP f/1.5 1.4-micron main sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 108-degree ultrawide AF lens that doubles as a macro, and a 32MP f/2.4 0.7-micron selfie camera that supports 4-in-1 pixel binning and outputs 8MP photos.
The Razr+ supports Horizon Lock (1080p 30fps), an impressive feature we mentioned in our Moto Edge+ (2023) review. It keeps the horizon level even if you rotate the phone a full 360 degrees. Flex View turns the (half-open) handset into its own tripod -- more on this later. As you’d expect, there’s a way to mirror the viewfinder on the cover screen so others can see what you’re shooting, which is pretty clever – especially for selfies.
Like other Motorola handsets, the Razr+ offers a plethora of shooting modes. These include night, portrait, pro, panorama, spot color, document, dual capture, photo booth, slow motion (1080p, 120/240/960fps), portrait video (1080p 30fps), HDR10+ video (4k/1080p 30fps), and time lapse (4k/1080p 30fps). Video recording is stabilized and maxes out at 4k 60fps (4k/1080p 30fps on the ultrawide / macro). Audio is captured in stereo.
You can also use the shooters with the Razr+ closed. Just double-press the power / lock key or double-twist your wrist to start the camera app, and the viewfinder appears on the cover display with an optimized camera interface. Here you can switch shooting modes and change settings. To capture a picture or video, just tap the display, press the volume rocker, or put up your hand (3-second timer) – it’s simple and intuitive.
Motorola’s has sometimes struggled with image processing, but the Razr+ is showing improvements, just like we saw with the Moto Edge+ (2023). Taking consistent photos is still a challenge for this phone, but we think most people will generally be pleased with the results. And speaking of areas that need attention, the camera app still lacks zoom presets for anything beyond 1x, so zooming in to 2x, 5x, or 8x (max) is a pain.
Overall, the Razr+’s shooters are fine – not great, not terrible, but definitely better than what Moto’s delivered in the past. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 is slightly better and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is significantly better. In all, exposure and white balance are sometimes off, dynamic range isn't stellar, and zooming beyond 2-3x is not advised. On the plus side, night mode really helps with low-light performance (as long as there’s no motion).
The ultrawide’s 108-degree field of view is a bit narrow, and you’re generally better using the 2x zoom on the main camera than the macro mode. Video performance isn’t spectacular, but it gets the job done, and support for 4k 60fps selfie videos is a nice touch.
Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...