Motorola Razr+ (2023) Review: The Folding Flip Phone, Reinvented

Moto Razr+ (2023) Review: That Big Cover Screen Makes All The Difference



Moto Razr+ (2023) - Starting at $999

The Razr+ (2023) isn’t just Moto’s best smartphone to date, it’s the best folding flip phone you can buy right now.







Competitive price

Stylish and premium design

Big, 3.6-inch cover display

Fantastic speakers

Solid performance

Android apps on the cover screen

Delightful user experience



Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back So-so cameras

Middling battery life

Slow wireless charging

No charger in the box





Moto Razr+ (2023) Hardware And Design

Like other folding flip phones, the 2023 Moto Razr+ uses a clamshell design. When it’s open, it looks and feels just like any other glass and aluminum flagship with a 6.9-inch OLED display and twin rear shooters. But when it’s closed it takes the appearance of a makeup compact. Flexible ultra-thin glass and a special hinge make this possible. What sets the Razr+ apart from the competition is its vast cover screen.



This 3.6-inch OLED display spans about 80% of the handset’s lid (or top half), and incorporates punch holes for the 12MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, and LED flash. This makes it the biggest cover screen on any folding flip phone to date, and opens up a whole new world of functionality, like running Android apps – more on this later. Both shooters protrude about 1mm, but the LED flash is flush with the glass lid.





Moto Razr+ (2023) Front







Motorola dropped the iconic “chin” found on the original 2019 Razr and Razr 5G since it got in the way of Android’s gesture navigation. The Razr+ is made of 7000 series aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus. It’s available in three hues: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta (like our review unit) – the latter having a vegan leather back. Build quality is top notch – this handset looks fantastic and feels great in hand.



When closed the Razr+ is just 15.1mm thick, which is slightly thinner than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4 . The metal edges are rounded instead of flat, making it easier to open. And just like previous Razr folding phones, the main 6.9-inch OLED display folds into a teardrop shape, reducing the crease's visibility. This also means the Razr+ folds without a gap between the top and bottom, unlike Samsung's Z Flip series.Motorola dropped the iconic "chin" found on the original 2019 Razr and Razr 5G since it got in the way of Android's gesture navigation. The Razr+ is made of 7000 series aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus. It's available in three hues: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta (like our review unit) – the latter having a vegan leather back. Build quality is top notch – this handset looks fantastic and feels great in hand.

Moto Razr+ (2023) Back







Overall, we're very impressed with the Razr+'s design and materials. This phone looks extremely stylish and feels ultra premium. But, while we're big fans of Viva Magenta (a Pantone color, BTW), we'd love to see Motorola follow in Samsung's footsteps and offer customization options for the Razr+. Remember When open, you'll find the volume rocker, the power / lock key (which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor), and a third mic on the right side. The bottom edge is home to one of the speakers, the USB Type-C port, and the primary mic. A secondary mic is located on top, and there's a nano SIM tray on the left. The Razr+ is rated IP52, making it mostly dust and somewhat water (splash) resistant.





Before we continue, watch our hands-on video:









Moto Razr+ (2023) Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 + integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem

Display 6.9" FHD+ LTPO OLED, 2460x1080 resolution, 165Hz - 3.6" OLED 1166x1156 resolution, 144Hz

Memory 8GB

Storage 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 12 MP f/1.5 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 108º Ultra-Wide AF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 3800 mAh, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging

OS Android 13

Dimensions Unfolded: 170.8 x 74 x 7mm - Folded: 88.4 x 74 x 15.1mm

Weight 184.5 grams (glass back) - 188.5 grams (vegan leather back)

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta

Pricing Find the Moto Razr+ (2023) @ Amazon, Starting at $999



Moto Razr+ (2023) Display Quality

Like other flip phones, the Moto Razr+ (2023) offers two screens. Inside, you’ll find a 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 413ppi) folding LTPO OLED main panel with a 22:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, even bezels all around, and a center punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, viewing angles are decent, and it’s reasonably bright -- even under the sun.



Moto Razr+ (2023) Main Display

Outside, there’s the Razr+’s massive cover display, which takes up about 80% of the phone's lid. This is a 3.6-inch OLED panel (1066 x 1056 pixels, 413ppi) with a 1:1 aspect ratio and HDR10+ capability. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and cutouts for the LED flash, 12MP main shooter, and 13MP ultrawide. It matches the main screen in terms of colors, contrast ratio, viewing angles, and brightness in direct sunlight.



Moto Razr+ (2023) Cover Screen

These are both high quality displays and we have no major complaints. If anything, the default color tuning errs on the side of muted, but the “saturated” option in the settings is a little too punchy for our tastes. We’d prefer something in the middle, but that’s just a minor niggle

Moto Razr+ (2023) Camera Performance And Image Quality