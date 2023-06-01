Motorola Razr+ And Razr (2023) Hands-On: Flipping the Folding Phone Script

Moto's Razr+ And Razr (2023) Deliver More Features And Better Value

Today in New York City, Motorola unveiled a pair of exciting new folding flip phones – the Moto Razr+ (2023) and Moto Razr (2023). Both share the same overall design, have similar tech specs, and aim to one-up Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 on features and value, respectively. The Razr+ cost $999.99, and will be available June 23 (pre-orders June 16), while the more affordable Razr (2023)’s pricing and availability are still TBD.





Moto Razr+ (2023) cover screen



Meanwhile, the Razr (2023) comes with a smaller 1.5-inch OLED cover screen (368x194 pixels), in a layout that’s similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4’s. It’s behind a ribbon of glass that spans the bottom third of the lid, next to 64MP and 13MP twin shooters. This display is more limited in functionality than the Razr+’s. It shows notifications, status (date, time, battery, signal), and lets you cycle through a handful of widgets, like weather and music.





Moto Razr (2023) cover display



There’s also no “chin” here anymore, an iconic design element that Motorola dropped with the Moto Razr (2022), a phone that didn’t officially make it to North America. Depending on the specific model and colorway, the new Razr is made of a combination of 7000 series aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus, and vegan leather. Build quality is outstanding, and both phones look fantastic and feel great in hand.





Moto Razr+ 2023 partially folded



The new Razr’s main display is the star of the show. It’s a gorgeous 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED panel (22:9, 2640 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+) that’s super bright (1400 nits peak) and features even bezels all around, plus a center punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera. Refresh rates are impressive, too, at 165Hz for the Razr+ and 144Hz for the Razr (2023).





Moto Razr 2023 partially folded



The Razr+ packs a 12MP f/1.5 1.4-micron main shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, while the Razr (2023) comes with a 64MP f/1.7 0.7-micron main shooter with laser AF and OIS that bins pixel 4-to-1 for 16MP pics. Both phones also feature a 13MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 109-degree ultrawide / macro with AF, and a 32MP f/2.4 0.7-micron selfie camera that outputs 8MP after combining pixels 4-to-1, and supports 4k 60fps video capture.





Moto Razr+ 2023 main screen









Moto Razr (2023) main display



Other specs include WiFi 6e and NFC. While the Razr+ packs a 3800mAh battery, the Razr (2023) uses a larger 4200mAh battery. That’s because the Razr (2023) has more space under the front lid. Both handsets offer 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging, but no reverse wireless charging. Only the Razr+ ships with a charger in the box.





Moto Razr+ (2023) color options







Moto Razr (2023) color options



Ultimately, we came away extremely impressed with the new Razr. The Razr+ delivers a more compelling set of features than the Galaxy Z Flip4 for the same price, and the Razr (2023) offers a similar experience for less money. Of course, Samsung is not standing still, and we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Flip5 to land sometime in July. But for now, it looks like Moto is the new folding flip phone king. As always, stay tuned for our full review.





Moto Razr+ (2023) viewfinder

