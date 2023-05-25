Motorola Edge+ (2023) Review: Moto Got Its Mojo Back

Moto Edge+ (2023): This Stylish And Powerful Flagship Offers Great Value



Moto Edge+ (2023) - Starting at $799

The Moto Edge+ (2023) is an excellent flagship Android phone that delivers fantastic value and few compromises.







Fantastic value

Gorgeous display

Excellent speakers

Blazing performance

Solid battery life

Wireless charging

Delightful user experience



Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back Middling telephoto (2x only, no OIS)









Then, last year, the company delivered the much improved Moto Edge+ (2022), with a glass back, a perfectly flat 144Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and wireless charging. While this was a decent flagship, it simply wasn’t competitive. At $849 ($899 unlocked) it was just too expensive. Plus, without a curved-edge OLED display for a second year in a row, the Moto Edge naming left me confused.



Which brings us to today’s

Our hopes were high when in 2020, Motorola returned to the Android flagship space with the $999 Moto Edge+ , an excellent aluminum and glass smartphone with no-compromise specs. What followed in 2021 was a lot more perplexing. The $549 ($699 unlocked) Moto Edge (2021) landed with an all-plastic build, a completely flat LCD screen, and middling specs. And in my review, I found this handset to be underwhelming.Then, last year, the company delivered the much improved Moto Edge+ (2022), with a glass back, a perfectly flat 144Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and wireless charging. While this was a decent flagship, it simply wasn’t competitive. At $849 ($899 unlocked) it was just too expensive. Plus, without a curved-edge OLED display for a second year in a row, the Moto Edge naming left me confused.Which brings us to today’s $799 Moto Edge+ (2023) , a phone with a premium metal and glass build, a curved-edge OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , and proper flagship specs that’s now available unlocked from Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy. So, is Moto back in the flagship saddle? Does this smartphone push all the right buttons? What’s still missing, if anything? Let’s find out in our full review.

Moto Edge+ (2023) Hardware And Design

While this year’s Moto Edge+ has more in common with the original Moto Edge+ from 2020 than with its immediate flat-screened predecessors – including a metal and glass build and a curved-edge OLED display – the design looks more familiar and feels more premium. That’s largely because the curved edges of this new screen are significantly less pronounced than before, and the glass back is matte instead of glossy.





Moto Edge+ (2023) Front



Not only does this new finish look fantastic and repel fingerprints, it also feels amazing in hand and provides a decent grip. Between the velvety smooth rear surface, 8.6mm thin body, and “quad-curved” display, the 2023 Moto Edge+ is a beautiful phone. We only have one niggle here, and that’s with the lack of color options. You can have the Moto Edge+ in whatever color you want, as long as it’s Interstellar Black.



The camera bump is more of a rounded rectangle this time around, but it’s still home to a trio of shooters (50MP main, 50MP ultrawide / macro, and 12MP telephoto / portrait), a dual-LED flash, and a hidden fourth mic. A Motorola logo in the back completes the package. In front, the bezels are slim and even all around, there’s a punch hole in the top middle for the 60MP selfie camera, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.





Moto Edge+ (2023) Back



On the metal frame, you’ll find the volume rocker, the power / lock key, and a third mic on the right side, but nothing on the left. The speaker, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), primary mic, and SIM tray are located along the bottom, with another speaker and secondary mic on the top edge. In addition, the new Moto Edge+ is the company’s first handset in years to have an official IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant

Moto Edge+ (2023) Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem

Display 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 2400x1080 resolution, 165Hz

Memory 8GB LPDDR5x

Storage 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 50 MP f/1.8 Main OIS, omni-directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 114º Ultra-Wide AF - 12MP f/1.6 2x Telephoto PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 60MP f/2.2

Video Recording U p to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5100 mAh, 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS Android 13

Dimensions 161.2 x 74 x 8.6mm Weight 203 grams Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Interstellar Black

Pricing Find the Moto Edge+ (2023) @ Amazon, Starting at $799



Moto Edge+ (2023) Display Quality

The 2023 Moto Edge+ boasts a 6.7-inch 165Hz FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels, 394ppi) OLED screen with curved edges that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It's a gorgeous display, with punchy colors, deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and minimal bezels. You can set the refresh rate to 60Hz, 120Hz, 165Hz, or auto (up to 120Hz). Plus, at 1300 nits (peak), it’s bright enough to read in direct sunlight.



Moto Edge+ (2023) Display Moto Edge+ (2023) Camera Performance And Image Quality