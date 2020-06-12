ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Review: Ryzen Power With GeForce RTX Pop

Armoury Crate handles everything from power profiles to RGB lighting patterns

When we reviewed the Zephyrus G14 , we noted that machine had a Turbo mode, and we ran our tests both with and without Turbo. The same is true of the TUF Gaming A15, and just like before we'll test with Turbo enabled and disabled. The default profile is the "Performance" setting, which is what we used for our non-Turbo tests. When we unplugged the A15, it went into a Battery mode, which turned down the performance and favored longer battery life. Frame rates in this mode were roughly on par with our unplugged performance on the Dell G5 15 SE, so in terms of performance delivered, the two should be on equal footing.





According to ASUS, the biggest difference between the various profiles is how performance is gated by fan speed, and therefore noise. The Silent profile aims to keep noise under 35 dB, while the default Performance profile allows fans to creep up to 40 dB. Turbo opens the gates and allows the fans to crank up to their maximum speeds to wring as much performance as possible from the system.



Changing power profiles on the fly works with a hotkey, but Armoury Crate can set them as defaults



Like its desktop motherboards, ASUS bundles Armoury Crate and Aura Sync software with the TUF Gaming A15. These are genuinely useful pieces of software that lets users tweak the performance profiles, adjust RGB lighting, update software and the BIOS, and monitor temperatures and fans. Folks who want to use Armoury Crate but don't want to have to keep the app open can connect their phones and monitor temperatures, fans speeds, and CPU and GPU clocks that way as well. One less useful piece of software that was installed was McAfee's anti-virus trial. As soon as its nag screen minimized Gears 5 in the middle of a benchmark run, we uninstalled that and relied on Windows Defender. Overall, however, there's not a lot of bloat on this system, which is welcomed of course.




