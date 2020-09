Intel Tiger Lake And Xe Graphics Benchmarks: Laptops Will Roar

Intel has been showcasing its forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile processor line-up since its public debut in January of this year at CES. However, more recently the company disclosed the architecture powering the 11th Gen Core series CPUs at its Architecture Day 2020 event and then followed-up quickly with a full product stack unveil. To say anticipation is high for this product would be an understatement. Intel has a lot riding on Tiger Lake, with its Willow Cove cores and more importantly perhaps, its 10nm SuperFin transistors and Xe Graphics technologies that will underpin a whole new family of products eventually, far beyond the company’s Tiger Lake mobile offering. We suppose you could say SuperFin and Tiger Lake is 10nm done right for Intel.

In fact, Intel claims its 10nm SuperFin offers the “largest intranode performance delta” in company history. These are bold claims to be sure, and Intel is also claiming a 20 percent performance uplift, which is a combination of both IPC improvement and clock speed gains at similar or lower voltages and power. Beyond SuperFin, Intel took its original Sunny Cove core architecture found in Ice Lake 10th Gen processors, and made a few tweaks along the way, resulting in Willow Cove that offers a larger, non-inclusive L1 cache, improved memory and fabric efficiency and bandwidth, and Intel’s new Iris Xe graphics based on the company’s Gen12 Xe-LP GPU architecture, for “massive improvements” in graphics performance and efficiency as well.

That’s not to mention that Tiger Lake also brings with it leading-edge IO connectivity in the form of Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 and yes, PCI Express Gen 4 as well. Tiger Lake has all the 4s going on, you might say.

Of course, it’s easy for us to spit fab process, CPU and system architecture specs at you. What you really came here for is a view of Tiger Lake performance, and that you shall receive on the pages ahead. We have to get one more set of specs out of the way first, however, and that would be of our Intel Tiger Lake pre-production test system…

What Intel sent us for testing is what most of you would classify as a premium laptop configuration, complete with a 1TB high speed PCIe Gen 3 SSD, not PCIe 4.0 mind you, but still a fast Samsung NVMe SSD that's rated for north of 3GB/sec of read/write bandwidth. Also on board is 16GB of LPDDR4X memory in a dual channel configuration at 4266MHz for notably more memory bandwidth than standard previous gen Ice Lake configurations at 3733MHz. And of course we're also packing Intel Iris Xe graphics here, or Xe-LP in Intel speak, with its 96 Execution Units. Intel claims Xe-LP is up to twice as powerful as the Iris Plus graphics on board Ice Lake 10th Gen derivatives.Finally, the host CPU is none other than the new Intel Tiger Lake-based Core i7-1185G7, which you can consider the successor to Intel's previous gen Ice Lake flavor of Core i7-1065G7. Like the Ice Lake variant, the Core i7-1185G7 is a quad-core beast, but this updated chip turbos up to 4.8GHz from its base clock of 3GHz. Though its boost clock is indeed almost a full 1GHz higher than a Core i7-1065G7, the Core i7-1185G7 also sports a dramatically higher base clock as well, as an Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 clocks in at just 1.3GHz at its base.But how does Intel skin all this horsepower in a modern day thin and light laptop? Well, for starters anyway, a little like this...

Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7 Reference Laptop And 65W Adapter

What you're looking at here is a 14-inch MSI laptop, in what appears to be the Prestige 14 series of machines, that weighs in at just 2.64 lbs in current non-Tiger Lake variants at least. So yes, this is truly a thin and light form factor and for our purposes, it's about as thin and light as a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon . We'd offer that the ThinkPad is maybe touch on the lighter side, due to its carbon fiber construction, but only by a sliver and this MSI machine is every bit as thin.

That is to say, generally speaking, in its closed position this well under 3 pound machine will slip into the most svelte of laptop bags or backpacks. Although, when its extended in the upward position, this machine certainly has optimal airflow underneath, where it draws cool air in from the bottom.

MSI Prestige 14 - Tiger Lake Engineering Reference System Bottom Cool Air Intake View



But before you pass this off as stacking the physics deck for Tiger Lake, it's actually a design that makes a lot of sense, as it also works well ergonomically, tilting the keyboard slightly up toward the user. As you can see above, the bottom of the machine is perforated well for pulling cool air in, though the venting area of this laptop chassis is relatively conservative.



So, there you have it. We've got your speeds, feeds and specs all covered, as well as the physical incarnation of an engineering reference sample system featuring Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake mobile platform. What do you say we dial-up some benchmarks? Right then, let's get it on...



Competitive Test Group And Methodology For Comparison With Intel Tiger Lake