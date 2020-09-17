Intel Tiger Lake And Xe Graphics Benchmarks: Laptops Will Roar

Of course, it’s easy for us to spit fab process, CPU and system architecture specs at you. What you really came here for is a view of Tiger Lake performance, and that you shall receive on the pages ahead. We have to get one more set of specs out of the way first, however, and that would be of our Intel Tiger Lake pre-production test system…

Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1185G7 Reference Laptop And 65W Adapter

What you're looking at here is a 14-inch MSI laptop, in what appears to be the Prestige 14 series of machines, that weighs in at just 2.64 lbs in current non-Tiger Lake variants at least. So yes, this is truly a thin and light form factor and for our purposes, it's about as thin and light as a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon . We'd offer that the ThinkPad is maybe touch on the lighter side, due to its carbon fiber construction, but only by a sliver and this MSI machine is every bit as thin.

That is to say, generally speaking, in its closed position this well under 3 pound machine will slip into the most svelte of laptop bags or backpacks. Although, when its extended in the upward position, this machine certainly has optimal airflow underneath, where it draws cool air in from the bottom.

MSI Prestige 14 - Tiger Lake Engineering Reference System Bottom Cool Air Intake View



But before you pass this off as stacking the physics deck for Tiger Lake, it's actually a design that makes a lot of sense, as it also works well ergonomically, tilting the keyboard slightly up toward the user. As you can see above, the bottom of the machine is perforated well for pulling cool air in, though the venting area of this laptop chassis is relatively conservative.



So, there you have it. We've got your speeds, feeds and specs all covered, as well as the physical incarnation of an engineering reference sample system featuring Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake mobile platform. What do you say we dial-up some benchmarks? Right then, let's get it on...



Competitive Test Group And Methodology For Comparison With Intel Tiger Lake