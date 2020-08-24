LG Velvet Review: Stylish 5G Phone Lacks Excitement, Brings Value

LG Velvet: A Sleek New 5G Android Option With A Few Key Caveats

LG Velvet Hardware And Design

LG made a big fuss about the Velvet’s new design language, and built up buzz over several weeks. When it finally launched, the company revealed a contemporary and attractive phone, though nothing revolutionary. The Velvet looks minimalistic and feels premium. It’s refined but understated, and puts LG back on an equal footing with the competition. We like this new design but it’s not something most people are going to lust after.



The Velvet is a large glass and aluminum sandwich with vertically aligned "raindrop” cameras and a “3D arc design” -- LG speak for curved sides front and back. It’s available in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White here in the US, with other colors like Aurora Green and New Black also available abroad. LG sent us two review units: a silver AT&T-branded model and a gray unlocked European device with identical specs.











In front, the 6.8-inch 1080p P-OLED screen has slightly curved edges and a teardrop notch, with small bezels, rounded corners, and a minimal chin / forehead. We’re not fans of “waterfall” displays, but thankfully, it’s minor here. What seems more out of place for a premium handset in 2020 is that teardrop notch, which is home to the 16MP selfie camera. The earpiece lives in a slit above the screen, and is the first half of the stereo speaker pair.



Around the back are three individual shooters and an LED flash, arranged vertically in the top left corner, like falling raindrops. The topmost circle (48MP main camera) is larger and protrudes slightly, while the middle two circles (8MP ultrawide lens and 5MP depth sensor) are flush with the glass surface, and the bottom circle is smaller and contains the flash. LG’s logo rounds things out, along with AT&T’s tacky branding on the US version.















Overall dimensions (167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm) are slightly smaller than



LG Velvet

Specifications & Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Display 6.8" FHD+ AMOLED, 2460x1080 resolution, 60Hz, HDR 10+ Memory 6/8GB

Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD

Rear-Facing Cameras 48MP f/1.8 Main PDAF - 8MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide - 5MP f/2.4 Depth

Front-Facing Cameras 16MP f/1.9

Video Recording Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4300 mAh OS Android 10 With LG UX 9.0

Dimensions 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm Weight 180 grams Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G

Colors Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, Aurora Green, Pink White, New Black

Pricing Find the LG Velvet @ Amazon, Starting at $600



LG Velvet Display Quality



The Velvet features a large 6.8-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels, 395ppi, HDR10+) P-OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. While similar phones in this price range ( Moto Edge OnePlus Nord ) boast a 90Hz panel, the Velvet is stuck at 60Hz. It’s also a curved screen with “waterfall” edges and the related drawbacks (optical distortion and occasional phantom touches). At least it’s a nice display, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and good viewing angles. If nothing else, LG is know for high quality OLED displays.







LG has kept the sides thin, with slightly wider (but almost symmetric) top and bottom bezels. As we already mentioned, the teardrop notch for the front shooter feels dated when other handsets in this segment have all but switched to punch holes -- but there’s a reason for this, as you’ll find out in the next section. We didn’t have any trouble with direct sunlight, but the auto-brightness often dims the screen too much in low light.

LG Velvet Dual Screen Case



The only major differences between the Velvet dual screen case and the V60’s are cosmetic. It’s thinner, and made of a quality gray or white hard plastic (instead of a black soft-touch finish). Unlike the V60’s case, which has a full glass front cover, the Velvet’s case front cover is plastic with a glass band covering the 2-inch monochrome OLED display. Everything else is pretty much the same, just slimmed down.

Like with LG’s V60, one of the Velvet’s standout features (according to LG anyway) is the dual screen case. It’s optional this time around, instead of being bundled. And honestly, it’s probably better that way. See, everything we disliked about using the dual screen case with the V60 still applies to the Velvet -- the good, the bad, and the ugly. So we suggest you read our V60 review and come right back. Go ahead, we’ll wait.The only major differences between the Velvet dual screen case and the V60’s are cosmetic. It’s thinner, and made of a quality gray or white hard plastic (instead of a black soft-touch finish). Unlike the V60’s case, which has a full glass front cover, the Velvet’s case front cover is plastic with a glass band covering the 2-inch monochrome OLED display. Everything else is pretty much the same, just slimmed down.





Another strange difference is that the second 6.8-inch 1080p OLED display inside the Velvet’s case -- while identical in size, resolution, refresh rate, aspect ratio and color calibration -- lacks the phone’s curved edges. It’s completely flat, yet it replicates the Velvet’s teardrop notch. We’re not sure why LG carried over the teardrop notch but not the “waterfall” display. The inconsistency is jarring.



In all, we still feel this dual screen case is a gimmick, though that is at least partially subjective opinion. The biggest issue we have with it, other than the bulk, is that LG didn’t spend enough time developing the software to make using this case a worthwhile experience. Microsoft, on the other hand, really seems to have considered software for its upcoming



