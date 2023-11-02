Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Graphics Card Review: Intel On-Board

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC Review: A Fine Example Of Intel's Top GPU



Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC 16GB: MSRP - $399; Street Price - $319 (As Low As $289)

Acer's take on Intel's Arc A770 GPU is the fastest and flashiest Arc card around, and you won't pay a premium for it when it's on-sale -- which is often.









Complete Feature Set

Solid Performance-per-Dollar

Impressive XeSS Image Quality

Attractive Visual Design

No Real Overclocking

Blower Fan Can Get Noisy

Intel Arc Driver Issues



It probably doesn't need to be re-stated to an audience of hardware enthusiasts, but Intel's Arc GPUs didn't set the world ablaze when they landed . While the hardware was clearly capable, the drivers were still in the early stages, and performance was inconsistent depending on the application and API at play. We've been meaning to go back and re-test Arc against its competitors for a while now, and have snuck in some updated numbers in some recent reviews, but haven't done a standalone feature with an Arc GPU.

Note that these are peak and theoretical values. Prices as of October '23.





If you haven't read our earlier coverage of Intel's Arc GPUs, you should probably do that to get an idea of how things have changed. This review won't include benchmark data for earlier driver versions because we're trying to get an idea of how Arc, and specifically this Predator BiFrost Arc A770 card, compares to other options available in the market. However, we did recently do a short post with some tests of the original release driver against a much newer driver. Here's a few links to our earlier coverage that provide some additional background detail:

The Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC