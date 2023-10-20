AMD Threadripper Pro 7000 Debut: 96-Core Zen 4 CPU Benchmarked

AMD Threadripper Pro 7000WX & 7000 Debut: A Monumental Leap For Workstations







AMD Threadripper Pro 7000WX and Threadripper 7000 Series Processors: Starting At $1,499 ($9,999 For 7995WX)

Two new Threadripper product families arrives featuring AMD's Zen 4 architecture, with up to 96 cores and 384MB of cache, the Threadripper Pro 7000WX and Threadripper 7000.



More Cores

More Cache

Higher-Clocks

Monstrous Performance

HEDT Returns!

Higher TDPs

Ultra Premium Pricing





Zen 4 Is At The Heart Of Threadripper Pro 7000WX & Threadripper 7000

AMD’s Zen 4 Architecture Recap

Threadripper Pro 7000 WX And Threadripper 7000 Series Details

AMD writes 266 GB/s, but this appears to be an error.



In addition to featuring a newer architecture that clocks higher (as previously discussed), Threadripper Pro 7000WX series processors will also pack in more L3 cache—up to 384MB—and their TDP increases from 280W to a beefy 350W. The Threadripper Pro 7000WX topology features 12 compute dies surrounding the I/O die, each with up to 8 cores, similar to EPYC server processors.

Threadripper Pro 7000WX and Threadripper 7000 Expected Performance

Overclocking Threadripper 7000 Is Possible, And Insane







We can’t reveal any overclocked scores just yet, but suffice to say that when watercooled and unleashed with PBO using Ryzen Master, performance can be significantly higher than what we’ll show you on the next few pages. When extreme overclockers start going nuts with liquid nitrogen or helium, many benchmark records will tumble.

When we met with AMD to get briefed on the Threadripper Pro 7000WX and Threadripper 7000, we also got to witness an array of demos. As mentioned, while OEMs likely won’t enable overclocking support on their Threadripper Pro workstations, overclocking actually is supported on both platforms. Both platforms are also compatible with existing coolers, so building a system (once parts hit the channel next month) won’t require hunting down newly-released coolers and other accessories, though RDIMMs are definitely more scarce than UDIMMs for now.We can’t reveal any overclocked scores just yet, but suffice to say that when watercooled and unleashed with PBO using Ryzen Master, performance can be significantly higher than what we’ll show you on the next few pages. When extreme overclockers start going nuts with liquid nitrogen or helium, many benchmark records will tumble.

AMD Threadripper Pro 7995WX CPU-Z Details

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX CPU-Z Details