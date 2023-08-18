Arc Graphics Updates And PresentMon Tested: Intel Makes Huge Strides

GPU-Busy And Intel's New PresentMon Beta Tool

You want to look like the right, not the left.

Intel Presentmon Beta



However, the new PresentMon Beta can be used with any game, and it includes a fully-configurable overlay with real-time graphing, which is handy. In that sense it's sort of like a fancier (albeit less feature-filled) version of the Rivatuner Statistics Server (RTSS) as configured using CapFrameX or MSI Afterburner. It doesn't require an Intel GPU, either; you can use the full program with an AMD or NVIDIA GPU as well.









If you're already comfortable with RTSS, you may not be interested in Intel's new PresentMon Beta. On the flip side, if you're not comfortable with Rivatuner, or especially if you tried to use RTSS and found its ancient interface to be obtuse and arcane, you should probably give Intel's new PresentMon a try. It doesn't have the capture graphing functions of CapFrameX or OCAT, but if you just want a performance overlay, it's very easy to use and very informative.



Real Game Testing: Verifying Intel's Numbers





Warframe: Plains of Eidolon



Does the median count as "off-road"? (GTA Online)





One of the key upgrades that Intel highlighted in its benchmarks above was for Grand Theft Auto V, both the built-in benchmark and also the still-updated GTA Online component. We didn't bother to test the built-in benchmark because frankly, it isn't representative of gameplay now ten years on from the title's original release. Instead, we jumped into a GTA Online session and raced our Pfister Comet Safari across the city.

Monster Hunter World





Fortnite (DX11)



Updating to the latest driver removed much of the stuttering and improved performance considerably, although the game still doesn't run particularly well at these settings. Once again, performance is pretty variable due to both the online nature of the game and also the diversity of the game's environments, but we went for the tropical Creeky Compound region due to its demanding foliage.





Average frametime of 46ms isn't ideal (Fortnite DX12 Epic)





Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



20XX

20XX is a visually-simple 2D game that's so light it runs very well even on Intel's integrated graphics, and on that basis it might seem nonsensical to include BatteryStapleGames' Rogue-like spiritual sequel to Mega Man X in this kind of testing. However, considering that we're examining frame-time stability, it's important to make sure that these kinds of games can run fluidly as well.





Not what the game's intro should look like. Fixed in the new driver.

DOOM (2016)



We used Doom (2016) for testing because it's one of the most-demanding OpenGL games there is—despite not being particularly demanding thanks to its extreme level of optimization. Doom ran well even on the older driver release, so it's no surprise that upgrading to the newer driver made a margin-of-error improvement.





Doom in Vulkan on our system is a stutter-fest.

Elden Ring



Cyberpunk 2077 Ray-Tracing: Overdrive



Quake II RTX



This is not what smooth performance looks like



That last line indicates that ReBar is not enabled under Vulkan on our system.

Okinawa Rush (Arcade mode)







Finally, we tested two other OpenGL titles: side-scrolling arcade brawler Okinawa Rush, and the hardware-accelerated form of ZDoom, running the awesome "Eviternity" level set. Okinawa Rush, like 20XX above, is a visually-simple (but very attractive) 2D action game like those of yesteryear, and it runs flawlessly on both old and new drivers—exactly as expected, but it's important to make sure.



ZDoom (Eviternity)

Intel's Latest Arc Updates: The Final Word

Our benchmark results more-or-less bore out Intel's claims, which is great. It's always nice to validate manufacturers' performance claims. There are still a few rough spots for Arc here and there, but ten months on from release, the cards are practically in a different performance class altogether in many games. Intel's made excellent progress with its drivers, and we hope this continues.



