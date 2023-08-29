Intel's Next-Gen Arc Battlemage Gaming GPU Spotted In Chip Lab





Intel's first Arc graphics cards were underwhelming on launch, and if you believed certain sources , the company was going to can the whole project as a result. Of course, that's not how things have played out—Intel has put considerable effort into improving those first Arc graphics cards, to the point that your author would recommend them without reservation to gamers playing primarily AAA games.





Intel Ponte Vecchio packages at its Penang lab in Malaysia. Image: HardwareLUXX



In case you still have doubts about the future of Intel Arc, just know that the company's next-gen graphics parts are already in pre-production. That news comes from one Mr. Andreas Schilling, editor-in-chief over at German hardware site HardwareLuxx. He recently took a tour of Intel's facility in Malaysia, and apparently saw quite a few cool things as evinced by his article on the topic, linked above.





However, arguably the most exciting thing that he saw, he wasn't allowed to photograph. That would be a tray in Intel's Failure Analysis Lab that contained chips marked as "BMG G10". It doesn't take a genius to put two and two together and compare BMG-G10 to ACM-G10, the codename of the Alchemist GPU used in the Arc A770 and A750. Clearly, these were Battlemage dice.





Leaked Intel roadmap image: RedGamingTech on YouTube