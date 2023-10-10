How To Find The Best Value In Gaming GPUs This Holiday Shopping Season

Intel Arc GPUs - some more competition!

Best value graphics cards under $300





AMD has come in strong recently with the cheaper $499 Gigabyte Radeon 7800 XT , however. It packs 16GB of VRAM, eclipsing that of the NVIDIA competition. It also performs tremendously well in most titles, sometimes besting the more expensive RTX 4070. It won't have DLSS 3 or the same ray tracing performance, but overall, it's a better value for the price.





Meanwhile, the Sapphire RX 7700 XT can be had for $50 cheaper, but the performance benefits of the 7800 XT are worth the asking price. If your budget is above $300, but not quite at the $500-600 level, there are a few options here as well. Last generation GPUs such as the Powercolor 6750 XT can often be had for under $349, and with 12GB of VRAM, is still potent.







You'll find the NVIDIA PNY RTX 4060 Ti around this price level, as well. The 8GB $399 variant is not a great value, but still an OK option.





MSI gaming RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is typically one you only want to grab when it's on sale, such as the current $429.99. While the extra VRAM is appreciated, the original $499 MSRP is not a good value. If you're picking this up closer to the low $400 range, it's certainly worth a look. This Zotac RTX 4060 Ti is currently $369.99 on sale, but it's only the 8GB version still. The 16GB variant of theis typically one you only want to grab when it's on sale, such as the current $429.99. While the extra VRAM is appreciated, the original $499 MSRP is not a good value. If you're picking this up closer to the low $400 range, it's certainly worth a look.





Best Value graphics $600 and beyond

This category is where things get dicey for value to performance. If you're a gamer looking at high-end 1440p, ultrawide, and 4K gaming then this is were you will be most interested in shopping. While value is relative, it can be said that performance certainly takes a front seat in this more expensive category.





For NVIDIA, the $769.99 Zotac RTX 4070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM is great for high-end 1440p gaming. Sure, the 12GB of VRAM and narrow memory bus leave some to be desired, but overall, it is a high performer. We'll fall short of calling this a good value though, since it's certainly more expensive than we'd like to see.





AMD has a similarly high performing XFX 7900 XT to compete, whicht has been discounted recently, with some models under $760. That's not bad for 20GB of VRAM, but you will miss the DLSS 3 and efficiency of the NVIDIA GPUs here.







The situation gets increasingly more interesting when you arrive at the level of the $989.99 (down from $1,299) Zotac RTX 4080 for $989.99 (down from $1,299) and Powercolor 7900 XTX at $889.99. The current sale price of $989.99 for the RTX 4080 is the lowest we've seen. That certainly changes the math against the competition, making this a good value in this range for once. You'll save an extra $100 by going with the Powercolor 7900 XTX, and gain more VRAM with 24GB total. You'll still miss out on NVIDIA's stellar ray tracing performance and DLSS 3 , however. Tough choice - but seeing an RTX 4080 at $989.99 is certainly appealing for high-end buyers who want to save some serious cash.







If your budget is sky high, the RTX 4090 is still the absolute king of performance. This PNY RTX 4090 is $1,699, but the RTX 4090 has an original $1,599 MSRP. We don't see those models as often, save for the Founders Edition from NVIDIA. Sales are also harder to come by for this monster GPU.





The price is a shock to many, but the flagship GPU certainly does not disappoint. With 24GB of VRAM, 450W TDP, and some larger cooler designs, this GPU is big in every way. While it's expensive, you do get a lot of "value," relatively speaking, with its performance. It's also a GPU that will last you a few years - although many buyers of this class of GPU are prone to be early adopters. It's still one of the only GPUs this generation to experience some early shortages due to demand.