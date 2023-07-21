NVIDIA's Load-Time Busting RTX IO Tested In Portal: Prelude RTX With DLSS 3

RTX IO: Nixing Load Screens With NVMe SSDs





NVIDIA crows not only about the load time savings of RTX IO, but also about the disk space savings. It's true that non-RTX IO version of the game is over 30 GB in size while the RTX IO-enabled branch is under 20 GB. However, we have to remark that this isn't exactly a fair comparison; the non-RTX IO branch is using uncompressed assets, while every retail game on the market—none of which use RTX IO—have compressed assets.





NVIDIA's choice to debut RTX IO in Portal: Prelude RTX is a strange one. It's a game that is mostly made up of tiny rooms that are usually completely empty save the player and perhaps a companion cube. RTX IO offers huge gains in this game, percentage-wise, but the real-time savings from the upgraded I/O stack are minimal because the game simply isn't doing that much loading—even handicapped with uncompressed assets.





DLSS 3 Frame Generation: Saving Seriously Poor Performance





Despite that, trying to run Portal: Prelude RTX in the native 2560⨯1600 resolution of this system's built-in display is basically a no-go. You can turn on DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and it does help make the image look smoother, but without also using upscaling, it feels terrible because the game engine is still processing events at the pre-frame-generation rate and this comes through in your movement. You really need to use DLSS upscaling to make this game playable.



