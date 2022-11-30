CATEGORIES
home News

Portal With RTX Trailer Shows Off Stunning Ray Tracing Effects But You'll Need A Burly GPU

by Lane BabuderWednesday, November 30, 2022, 12:22 PM EDT
portal with rtx screenshot

An excellent way to breathe new life into our favorite classics is to update the visuals. Whether that's a complete remake or just some high resolution textures, these updated graphics usually awe us and in many cases it makes those games we love feel like new again. Well, Valve's 2007 award winning first-person puzzle game, Portal, is receiving such an upgrade from NVIDIA and it looks amazing.

On December 8th, 2022, NVIDIA and Valve are releasing Portal with RTX. A new version of the classic with the now well established raytracing tech that NVIDIA brands RTX.

"Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K" says the description on the Steam Page.


Not only is Portal getting the raytracing treatment, but also support for DLSS 2 and 3, though only on modern NVIDIA GPUs. The NVIDIA details page points out that DLSS 2 will work on as far back as the 3060 card, and it will be able to achieve "playable frames." However, the recommended card is at least a 3080 with DLSS 2 enabled.

That hasn't stopped NVIDIA from showing off all these beautiful features with their incendiary 4000 series cards, though. The 4080 is the recommended card for Ultra settings, after all. If you're concerned about having the hardware to run this rendition of Portal, NVIDIA is even running a giveaway for a RTX 4080 Founders edition if you're feeling lucky. The contest description is towards the bottom of the details page.

portal with rtx nvidia geforce recommended system specs
Recommended Hardware Specs for Portal with RTX (Click for larger image)

For those who already own Portal, this upgraded version is free. If you don't have Portal, it's only $10 as of this writing, and goes on sale frequently. It's a fantastic deal for one of the best puzzlers out there. If you want Portal with RTX and have all the prerequisites, just add it to your Steam wishlist and you'll be notified when it becomes available.
Tags:  Valve, portal, (nasdaq:nvda), rtx
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment