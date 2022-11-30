Portal With RTX Trailer Shows Off Stunning Ray Tracing Effects But You'll Need A Burly GPU
An excellent way to breathe new life into our favorite classics is to update the visuals. Whether that's a complete remake or just some high resolution textures, these updated graphics usually awe us and in many cases it makes those games we love feel like new again. Well, Valve's 2007 award winning first-person puzzle game, Portal, is receiving such an upgrade from NVIDIA and it looks amazing.
On December 8th, 2022, NVIDIA and Valve are releasing Portal with RTX. A new version of the classic with the now well established raytracing tech that NVIDIA brands RTX.
"Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K" says the description on the Steam Page.
That hasn't stopped NVIDIA from showing off all these beautiful features with their incendiary 4000 series cards, though. The 4080 is the recommended card for Ultra settings, after all. If you're concerned about having the hardware to run this rendition of Portal, NVIDIA is even running a giveaway for a RTX 4080 Founders edition if you're feeling lucky. The contest description is towards the bottom of the details page.
For those who already own Portal, this upgraded version is free. If you don't have Portal, it's only $10 as of this writing, and goes on sale frequently. It's a fantastic deal for one of the best puzzlers out there. If you want Portal with RTX and have all the prerequisites, just add it to your Steam wishlist and you'll be notified when it becomes available.