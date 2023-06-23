Alienware m18 R1 Laptop Review: Brawny Beauty, Untapped Potential

Alienware m18 R1 Review: A Big, Brawny Beauty With Top-Shelf Specifiications



Alienware m18 R1: As Configured - $3,495 (Starting - $1,999)

Alienware's new 18-inch gaming laptop is powered by Intel's and NVIDIA's fastest mobile silicon and it's a beast with untapped potential.





Attractive Chassis

High Quality Keyboard

Nice Display

Minimal Bloatware

Price Premium

Minimal Battery Life

Performance Anomalies



The term "desktop replacement" has always been kind of a misnomer. After all, even the most powerful gaming laptops can't keep up wih a beefy DIY gaming PC, right? That was indeed the case once upon a time, but modern systems can pack incredible power into an inch-thick chassis. The Alienware m18 R1 is exactly such a system.

That's impressive considering that the cooling apparatus also has to deal with a full 175W from the GeForce RTX 4090. Now, that's a mobile RTX 4090, so it's not the big behemoth you'll find in a desktop 4090 . Instead, it's based around an AD103 GPU, the same as you'd find in a desktop GeForce RTX 4080.

The bottom of the machine comes off rather easily after removing the visible screws.



The black square in the middle covers the two SODIMM slots. Note the four M.2 sockets, too.



Around back you have some powerful connectivity with dual Thunderbolt ports.



A little odd to have Ethernet on the side, but we're glad to see it at all.



That huge vent is for the GPU, unfortunately for your mouse hand.





The top cover of the system is tastefully stylized, and the Alien head logo has RGB LED lighting.



The keyboard lighting goes off very quickly when you stop typing, which can save power.



On the topic of that keyboard, we have some remarks. It has volume controls on the top layer; no Fn key shortcut required. That's excellent, and it also has a touchpad lockout function, which is also wonderful. Along the top row on the Fn layer, there are five user-definable macro keys, although the process for doing so is somewhat arcane. We probably would have rather seen these on the top layer as physical keys, but that's a minor beef.







A render of a sweet Cherry MX ULP keyswitch. Image: Cherry

The keyboard layout seems needlessly-compressed.

