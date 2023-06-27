Cyberpunk 2077 Still Needs SMT Tweak For Best Performance On 8-Core AMD Ryzen CPUs

The patch note from back in December of 2020.







According to the release notes for the update, the fix was developed in cooperation with AMD, and it only applied to four- and six-core Ryzen CPUs because eight-, twelve-, and sixteen-core models were "behaving as intended." We actually tested that notion not long after the patch came out, way back in December 2020, and found that hacking the game executable to enable SMT on 8-core CPUs definitely improved performance.





Despite two years having passed in the interim, it turns out that's still the case . Thanks to a tip on Twitter from the developer of the free and fantastic performance capture tool CapFrameX, we elected to spend the early morning running benchmarks in Cyberpunk 2077 to see if the fabled "AMD Hack" still applies with the current version of the game. Let's take a look at what we found:





Cyberpunk 2077's built-in benchmark doesn't hit the CPU very hard at all.



Before and after the tweak. It's heavy stuff.







Make sure you restart the game after clicking "Save".

