Remixed Portal Prelude Mod With NVIDIA RTX IO Debuts On Steam

Well, just as Portal got the RTX Remix treatment in the aptly-named Portal with RTX , so too has Portal: Prelude been given a fresh coat of RTX Remix paint. Portal: Prelude RTX is a re-release of the 2008 mod with updated assets and brand-new ray-traced lighting courtesy of NVIDIA's Omniverse-based RTX Remix toolkit. It was created by modder David "Kralich" Driver-Gomm in cooperation with Nicolas "NykO18" Grevet, the original author.





The lighting in Portal with RTX is even better now than it was when we took this last year.

If you missed our original coverage of Portal with RTX , just know that both that and this release are faithful re-creations of the original games with new assets to support a new renderer that uses "full ray-tracing," otherwise known as path-tracing. Rather than using raster graphics to "fake" the appearance of real lighting, a path-traced renderer physically simulates the behavior of light within the scene in real-time.





The results are breathtaking, to be sure, but nothing we haven't seen before in Portal with RTX. The real interesting story of Portal: Prelude RTX is its first-ever support for RTX IO.









NVIDIA published a video demonstrating the difference RTX IO can make







The biggest difference between RTX IO and DirectStorage is that RTX IO doesn't require DirectX to do its thing; it supports Vulkan interfaces, as well. Indeed, Portal: Prelude RTX and other RTX Remix mods use the Vulkan graphics API. The implementation of RTX IO in Portal: Prelude RTX includes not only the BypassIO feature used in Forspoken, but also another feature we haven't actually seen used in DirectStorage yet: GPU decompression.





Image: Microsoft

We've written about GPU decompression before , but as a quick summary, games normally move data from disk to system memory, decompress it on the CPU, and then send the full-size assets to the GPU to be used. With DirectStorage 1.1 and RTX IO, what happens instead is that the compressed assets are sent directly to the GPU, then decompressed there for usage. This saves on both system memory usage as well as PCIe bandwidth.





Even better is that, thanks to the GPU-friendly GDeflate algorithm devised by NVIDIA (and contributed freely to the open market for use in DirectStorage), GPUs can also perform the decompression much faster than CPUs. All of this contributes to drastically improved load time—NVIDIA claims "5X Faster Texture Load Time" compared to loading uncompressed textures. Similarly, the company says that a game using RTX IO saves 44% disk space compared to a game without, although we don't know of many games that ship with uncompressed textures.



