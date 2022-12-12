AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Review: RDNA 3 Brings Big Gains
Radeon RX 7900 XT & 7900 XTX: AMD Navi 31 Targets Enthusiast Gamers
|Radeon RX 7900 XT & 7900 XTX: Starting At $899
The new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 series is a massive upgrade over the previous generation, but faces stiff competition from NVIDIA.
This has been a momentous year for GPUs and PC gaming in general. In the last few months, we’ve witnessed Intel’s entrance into the consumer gaming GPU market with Arc, NVIDIA introduced its powerful GeForce RTX 40 series based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, and AMD unveiled the world’s first consumer GPU which leverages chiplets, the RDNA 3-based Navi 31 – which we’ll be highlighting here. Both AMD and Intel also released new CPUs that boost single and multi-thread performance on platforms features the latest and greatest IO technologies. On top of all the bleeding-edge hardware to hit the scene, mining has floundered and gamers and enthusiasts can finally score the latest GPUs, without having to jump through hoops or reward scalpers that command exorbitant prices. Some supply chain issues still persist, but 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for PC enthusiasts and gamers.
Today is all about AMD and the brand-new Radeon RX 7900 series. The company announced the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX a few weeks back to much fanfare. The RDNA 3-based Navi 32 GPU powering the cards uses chiplets to break the compute elements away from the memory controllers and last level cache, which is an industry first for a consumer GPU. AMD has also incorporated the latest display output technologies and beefed up the media engine and compute units to boost performance across a variety of workloads.
AMD targeted GeForce RTX 4080 class performance this go-round and the company’s disclosures during the unveiling indicated they’ve hit that target. But it’s time we find out for ourselves. First up, a quick look at the cards and some specs, and then we’ll dig into an array of benchmarks and performance data. Grab a snack and get comfy, because there’s lots to cover on the pages ahead...
Before we dig in, there are a handful of articles we’d like to mention. We have already covered AMD’s launch event, explained the finer details of the RDNA 3 graphics architecture, and gone hand’s on with the cards on video. We’ll summarize some of the nitty-gritty again here, but strongly suggest checking out our previous coverage for the full scoop regarding the Radeon RX 7900 series.
- AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7900 XTX And 7900 XT For Performance-Per-Watt Gaming Leadership
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Unboxing, RDNA 3 Unleashed
- AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Architecture Overview: Efficiency Is King
Navi 31 GPU with Graphics Compute Die (GCD) And 6 Memory Cache Dies (MCD)
As we mentioned, Navi 31 is the first consumer GPU to leverage chiplet technology. The chiplet setup consists of a single Graphics Compute Die (GCD), which is manufactured at 5nm, and six Memory Cache Dies (MCD), which are manufactured at 6nm. The flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX uses the full complement of 6 MCDs, which equates to 384-bit memory interface (64-bit per die) in aggregate, with GDDR6 memory offering 20Gbps of throughput. The Radeon RX 7900 XT uses 5 MCDs, which results in a 320-bit memory interface. Note, however, that the Radeon RX 7900 XT will still have 6 MCDs present, but one is a dummy die that is functionally disabled.
The GCD die measures 300mm² and the MCD dies measure 37mm² each (about 222mm² total), and altogether weigh in at 58 billion transistors. Breaking it down further, the GCD is comprised of 45.8B transistors and the MCDs are 2.04B transistors each. This is much lower than the GeForce RTX 4090’s 76.3 billion transistor count, but is higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB’s 45.9 billion transistor total. Keep in mind, however, that AMD had to spend some portion of that transistor budget building the Infinity Fanout links that connect the GCD and MCDs.
RDNA 3's Infinity Cache has been revamped as well. Peak bandwidth has been increased by 2.7x over RDNA 2, to a peak aggregate bandwidth of 5.3 TB/s. AMD says it has optimized its caching algorithms to maximize hit-rates as well, to account for the decreased amount of Infinity Cache in RDNA 3 (96MB vs 128 MB). AMD claims that its algorithm optimization, in conjunction with much larger L1 and L2 caches in the GPU, allow hit-rates to remain similar, while the smaller cache helps to reduce power consumption.
Overall, AMD claims RDNA 3 delivers 54% better performance per watt than RDNA 2, which itself provided a 54% improvement over the original RDNA architecture. This focus on efficiency plays into decisions like choosing GDDR6 memory over the higher-bandwidth GDDR6X RAM that NVIDIA uses on some of its top end GeForce cards.
The display outputs on AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 series cards are similar and consist of dual full-sized DisplayPorts (DP 2.1), a full sized HDMI port (2.1a) and a USB-C (DP 2.1) port. Support for DP 2.1 means the cards are capable of supporting 4K resolutions at up to 480Hz and 8K resolutions up to 165Hz. While the maximum DP data rate tops out at 54Gbps, which doesn’t comply with the standard’s maximum 77.3Gbps, it’s still plenty fast to support next-gen displays due to arrive over the next few years. This is one area where AMD has a clean advantage over NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series GPUs, which only support DP 1.4a and top out at 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz.
In terms of their physical dimensions, AMD's reference Radeon RX 7900 series cards are significantly smaller than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series cards. Both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are smaller in every dimension. The Radeon RX 7900 XT measures 276mm x 113mm and is 2.5 slots wide. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is 287mm x 123mm and is also 2.5 slots wide. Conversely, the GeForce RTX 4080 is 304mm x 137mm and 3 slots wide. AMD has also stuck with the traditional PCIe power connectors we've used for years. Now, partner boards for both companies' GPU are even larger, but if you're all about reference designs, the Radeon RX 7900 series may represent a more painless upgrade path. From experience here on the team, one of the guys can't install any RTX 40 series GPU into his rig because it physically won't fit alongside his water cooling setup.
And with that, let's check out some numbers...