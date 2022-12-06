Portal With RTX Explored: Legendary Valve Classic Gets A Gorgeous Ray Traced Makeover





Portal is old enough to look dated, yet new enough to be recognizable as a facsimile of real environments. That, along with its highly-revered status, make it a perfect candidate for the next game to get the NVIDIA RTX ray tracing treatment. Yes, after Quake II RTX and Minecraft RTX , we now have Portal with RTX. Like those games, it's a complete re-imagining of the original title, with a fully path-traced renderer , not a hybrid engine like most commercial games with ray-traced effects.





Thankfully, at least in the case of Portal with RTX, there's no need to fiddle around with external utilities or install extra software. It comes down as a DLC for Portal on Steam, and occupies some 20GB of disk space on top of the original game's 5GB. The overwhelming majority of that extra size will be higher-fidelity assets, as Portal with RTX isn't just an engine upgrade.





RTX on the left, 2007 renderer on the right..



Graphics Aren't Everything, Except When They Are

All this is in service of updating the graphics on a 15 year old game, so how does it look? Well, in a word, fantastic. You won't realize it at first, though. In fact, the first impression of Portal with RTX is downright poor, at least in our early review version. In the original version of the game, the starting room has harsh direct lighting to show off the then-novel bloom effect. The walls are white concrete, and the floor is a different sort of concrete tile.





However, in the RTX version, every surface of the room is an odd material with a dimple pattern like the surface of a golf ball. It's very evenly-lit by lights all around the corners of the ceiling, and compared to the harsh contrast of the original game, it looks quite flat. The name on the title menu is a rough, upscaled translucent font, and the first room does nothing to show off the ray-traced effects.







Naturally, I was unimpressed initially, and it takes a few test chambers before you really get into a situation that lets the ray-traced graphics shine. There are little lighting and reflection flourishes here and there, like the elevator image above, but for the most part it looks pretty mundane early on.





It's by no means the best-looking area, but Test Chamber 06 is where the game comes alive.



However, once you get to Test Chamber 06, which is actually the 7th level of the game, all bets are off. This is the first test chamber that introduces both non-portal-able surfaces as well as the "High-Energy Pellet", a slow-moving ball of energy that bounces off walls and is critical to completing many puzzles in the game. The pellets give off a bright light that reflects in an eminently natural way, and it really serves to demonstrate the incredible quality of the lighting effects in Portal with RTX.





The various surfaces in this room reflect the light differently.







The bright lights in this chamber create a hazy effect.



NVIDIA's using ReSTIR here for global illumination (GI), which is essentially the counterpart to direct illumination. The latter is exactly what it sounds like: shading pixels based on how they are lit directly by lights in the scene. GI, then, is lighting the rest of the scene based on indirect lighting, particularly bounces from directly-lit sources.





None of this would work without NVIDIA's real-time denoiser. Offline 3D renders for films and such may fire a thousand or more rays per pixel, but that kind of workload is impossible to do in real time, so we have to cut it down to tens or even just a few rays per pixel. Unfortunately, that's not enough to give us a stable image, so smart denoising is critical to creating these nice visuals you're looking at.





You can find tiny GeForce RTX 4090 FE cards in some areas.



Full Path-Tracing Is Ridiculously Difficult

Make sure to turn off this setting, if you're using it.



As it turns out, Portal with RTX is somehow or another a "background application," and as a result, it's affected by the NVIDIA driver's "Background Application Max Frame Rate" setting. Disabling that allowed me to achieve better than 30 FPS—but not much better. Using DLSS in "Performance" mode, giving me a 1920×1080 input resolution, I was only able to manage about 25 FPS in most scenes. I could crank that up to a maximum of around 45 FPS using DLSS Ultra Performance.





Ultimately just to see the game, I ended up running it in a 1920×1080 window with DLSS set to "Auto". Most of the time, it seems like the game had me on "Balanced" or "Performance" presets. On a fresh launch, I could get as high as 70 FPS in simple scenes, but performance degrades pretty rapidly over time as you play. There seems to be something akin to a video RAM leak, as the game began to warn me of low VRAM after around an hour of play, and when that happened, performance would fall off a cliff. It happened faster if I fiddled with the settings too much.











As a result, you'll want to take this framerate chart here with many grains of salt. That's because performance in Portal with RTX is pretty inconsistent currently. We briefly tested the game on a few other GPUs: a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, an original-recipe RTX 3080 10GB, a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, and a Radeon RX 6800 XT . Predictably, the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti run the game significantly better than our RTX 3070 Ti, and should really be using higher settings—although the performance is still astonishingly slow for this tier of GPU at this resolution.





As far as the other two GPUs, neither one was a great experience. Besides the huge gap in frame rate, the biggest difference is that on the old Turing card you can still use DLSS, and running in 1920×1080 with DLSS set to "Performance" garners you a playable experience—at least until you run out of VRAM.





NVIDIA Image Scaling is clearly inferior to DLSS, but it's the best option on Radeons.





Meanwhile, on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, I had to use NVIDIA Image Scaling , which is rather like AMD's Radeon Super Resolution. While DLSS does a remarkable job cleaning up the low-resolution input for higher-resolution output, the much simpler NIS fares far worse. The image is visibly pixelated and rather harsh to look at. If you prefer smearing to crunchy pixels, there's a TAA upscaling option available as well, but I think it looks even worse than NIS, with lots of blurry artifacting and terrible detail. Maybe I'm just spoiled by DLSS.





The poor ray-tracing performance of AMD's RDNA 2 Radeon cards is well-established, but if you absolutely must play Portal with RTX, we can confirm that it does work. Just make sure you have a beefy Radeon, and be prepared to crank the settings way, way down. There actually are visual quality settings you can adjust besides the render resolution, but past a certain amount of tweaking you do sort of lose the point of Portal with RTX. Hopefully AMD's next-generation Radeon cards handle this game better.



Portal With RTX Conclusions

NVIDIA would probably have preferred if we presented the game to you as it performs on the GeForce RTX 4080 . After all, that's the point of Portal with RTX: promoting the path-tracing prowess of Ada Lovelace . It supports DLSS 3 with Frame Generation, and apparently with that technology in use, Portal with RTX can hit triple-digit framerates on the GeForce RTX 4090—even in 4K resolution. Unfortunately, the stars didn't align for us, and the man with the modern GeForce GPUs is busy with other matters.





The GeForce RTX 4090 is a far cry from the lowly RTX 3070 Ti that we used for testing, but even our old Ampere card is much faster than the most popular GPUs on the Steam hardware survey. If you have a GTX GPU, you're just plain out of luck, unlike with Quake II RTX. Even if you have an RTX card, if it's much slower than an RTX 3060, you're not going to have a good time. We actually think even an RTX 3060 is going to struggle pretty mightily.

With all of that said, if you do have the GPU grunt to run Portal with RTX, should you bother? Absolutely. For starters, it's free if you already own the original game, and even if you're a fan of the series, it's pretty unlikely that you've played Portal recently. The three-hours-max game is definitely worth a revisit. The fresh coat of paint offered by the updated assets and path-traced rendering really do enhance the experience in a game that is largely about its presentation anyway.



