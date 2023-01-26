Monster RTX 4090 Gaming PC Tests DirectStorage In Forspoken With Fascinating Results

This information comes from PCGamesHardware.de, which put up a video on its YouTube channel titled "Ladezeiten-Booster DirectStorage = Weniger FPS?!". That translates to "Load-time booster DirectStorage = Fewer FPS?" and that does indeed appear to be what's happening in PCGH's testing.





Load times for each scene are considerably longer on a SATA SSD.



This actually makes a lot of sense. You see, the component of DirectStorage that's debuting with Forspoken is GPU Decompression . This is a feature that offloads the weight of asset decompression from the CPU to the GPU. This has two effects: it reduces the amount of data that has to be streamed over the PCIe bus, and it also reduces CPU load.





Image: PCGH. Data labels (blue) added by HotHardware.

