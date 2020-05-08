Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: Powerful, Super-Premium, Pricey

Oppo Find X2 Pro Intro, Hardware, Display









Readers abroad know that Oppo makes some of the best handsets on the market today, primarily in the upper mid-range. The company’s also known for offering a top-notch selfie experience, making it popular with younger customers. Back in 2018,



Alas, Covid-19 had other plans, and the $1,300 Find X2 Pro was launched during a virtual event on March 6 instead (alongside the $1100 Find X2). Yes, this handset exists in the same rarefied company as

As a HotHardware reader, we’re pretty sure you’ve heard of Oppo before. But if you live in the US and don't follow the latest developments in mobile technology, it’s possible you’re not (yet) familiar with the brand -- unless you’re a hard-core A/V geek and remember the company’s critically acclaimed range of upscaling DVD and Blu-Ray players from the mid-2000s. What you also may not know is that in 2019, Oppo was the top smartphone brand in China and was number 5 worldwide. And if that doesn’t get your attention, Oppo is a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, just like OnePlus, Vivo, and Realme. Is that legit enough for you?Readers abroad know that Oppo makes some of the best handsets on the market today, primarily in the upper mid-range. The company’s also known for offering a top-notch selfie experience, making it popular with younger customers. Back in 2018, Oppo launched the Find X , one of the first flagships with a notchless display and motorized slide-up camera. This ambitious phone made quite a splash, taking the brand squarely into premium territory. Its successor, the Oppo Find X2 Pro , was originally set to be unveiled at MWC 2020.Alas, Covid-19 had other plans, and the $1,300 Find X2 Pro was launched during a virtual event on March 6 instead (alongside the $1100 Find X2). Yes, this handset exists in the same rarefied company as Samsung’s $1400 Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei’s $1200 P40 Pro , with mouth-watering specs (and shooters) to match. In other words, it’s a pricey beast of a phone. But could you? Should you? And would you? We just spent a month with the Find X2 Pro, so let’s answer all these questions and more in our full review.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hardware And Design









It’s actually using the same gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p AMOLED screen with curved “waterfall” edges we just saw on the









Despite not being as sleek and unique as its predecessor, the Find X2 Pro is chock full of interesting details. Check out the concave top and bottom edges, the green accent etched into the gold power/lock button (on the right), the slightly oval shaped SIM tray opening (at the bottom, next to the USB Type-C connector, primary mic, and speaker), and the gold Oppo logo inset into the orange vegan leather back. It’s all very tastefully done. As for the other two sides, there’s a volume rocker on the left and secondary mic on top. The Find X2 Pro is what happens when you crank the bling factor up to 11. Orange vegan leather back? Check. Gold mid-frame? Check. Black ceramic option? Check. This handset isn’t just premium, it’s opulent. Still, despite its attractive design and superb build quality, it lacks the original Find X’s wow factor. Instead, it follows 2020 flagship trends, with a vertical camera pod protruding from the back and a 32MP punch hole shooter in the display’s top left corner. No moving parts means the Find X2 Pro is IP68 rated, so there’s that.It’s actually using the same gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p AMOLED screen with curved “waterfall” edges we just saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro . Ditto to the cameras, and while the telephoto lenses are different, the Find X2 Pro shares its 48MP main and ultrawide sensors with the OnePlus 8 Pro. Even most of the buttons and openings are in the same locations along the edges of both phones. If there was ever any doubt that Oppo and OnePlus share technologies through their parent company BBK, here’s proof. And honestly, that’s just fine.Despite not being as sleek and unique as its predecessor, the Find X2 Pro is chock full of interesting details. Check out the concave top and bottom edges, the green accent etched into the gold power/lock button (on the right), the slightly oval shaped SIM tray opening (at the bottom, next to the USB Type-C connector, primary mic, and speaker), and the gold Oppo logo inset into the orange vegan leather back. It’s all very tastefully done. As for the other two sides, there’s a volume rocker on the left and secondary mic on top.







The Find X2 Pro is a large handset (165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5mm, 120g) -- almost as porky as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. Still, it feels nice in hand, thanks in great part to that grippy orange vegan leather back and tapered sides. We didn’t get a chance to try the ceramic version (165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8mm, 127g), but it’s probably way more slippery and it certainly looks more subtle, at least in pictures. That orange vegan leather back and gold mid-frame make for an eye-catching combination, despite its relatively standard overall design.







What’s missing? There’s no headphone jack, which is pretty normal these days, but that doesn’t make it right. Unfortunately, the Find X2 Pro also lacks wireless charging, which is frankly strange at this price point. We suppose Oppo somewhat makes up for this with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, which fully charges the 4260mAh pack in just 38 (!) minutes. This trick is possible by charging two identical cells in parallel at 10V and 6.5A, something Oppo’s been doing since the Reno Ace. Clever.

The Find X2 Pro is a large handset (165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5mm, 120g) -- almost as porky as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. Still, it feels nice in hand, thanks in great part to that grippy orange vegan leather back and tapered sides. We didn’t get a chance to try the ceramic version (165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8mm, 127g), but it’s probably way more slippery and it certainly looks more subtle, at least in pictures. That orange vegan leather back and gold mid-frame make for an eye-catching combination, despite its relatively standard overall design.What’s missing? There’s no headphone jack, which is pretty normal these days, but that doesn’t make it right. Unfortunately, the Find X2 Pro also lacks wireless charging, which is frankly strange at this price point. We suppose Oppo somewhat makes up for this with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, which fully charges the 4260mAh pack in just 38 (!) minutes. This trick is possible by charging two identical cells in parallel at 10V and 6.5A, something Oppo’s been doing since the Reno Ace. Clever.





Oppo Find X2 Pro

Specifications & Features

Processing And 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Display 6.7" QHD+ AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz, HDR 10+ Memory 12GB LPDDR5

Storage 512GB UFS 3.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 48MP f/1.7 Main OIS, Omni PDAF - 48MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide AF, 13MP f/3.0 5x Telephoto OIS, PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4 Video Recording Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4260 mAh OS Android 10 With Oppo ColorOS 7.1

Dimensions 165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5mm (Vegan Leather) Or 8.8 mm (Ceramic) Weight 200 grams (Vegan Leather) Or 217 grams (Ceramic) Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G

Colors Orange (Vegan Leather) Or Black (Ceramic)

Pricing Find Oppo's Find X2 Pro @ Amazon, Starting at $1277



Oppo Find X2 Pro Display Quality

The Find X2 Pro’s AMOLED display is beautiful. It’s a 6.7-inch, Quad HD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels, 513ppi, HDR 10+), 120Hz panel, which -- despite being 0.8-inch smaller on paper -- looks 100% identical to the OnePlus 8 Pro’s screen. We’ll just blame the size difference on marketing sloppiness. It’s a 20:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display, with curved sides and a punch hole for the selfie camera in the top left corner. To be honest, this “waterfall’ design trend needs to die -- we’d much rather have a perfectly flat screen under 2.5D glass. But oh well.









Otherwise, colors are vibrant but realistic, and viewing angles are great. AMOLED panels tend to exhibit some color shift when viewed off-axis, but this isn’t much of an issue here. Max brightness is an impressive 1200nits, making this display a breeze to read in direct sunlight. Interestingly, the Find X2 Pro’s default color temperature is slightly cooler than the OnePlus 8 Pro’s. Unlike

Otherwise, colors are vibrant but realistic, and viewing angles are great. AMOLED panels tend to exhibit some color shift when viewed off-axis, but this isn’t much of an issue here. Max brightness is an impressive 1200nits, making this display a breeze to read in direct sunlight. Interestingly, the Find X2 Pro’s default color temperature is slightly cooler than the OnePlus 8 Pro’s. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series , this phone lets you enable Quad HD+ and 120Hz simultaneously, if you don’t mind draining the battery a little faster.





Now let's discuss the cameras in detail...

