Oppo Find X2 Pro Unveiled With 120Hz OLED Display, 65W Flash Charge, Dual 48MP Cameras





Quick, someone fetch a sweat rag for Samsung , because it suddenly has some competition in the ultra-high end Android smartphone space with what looks to be a worthy rival to its Galaxy S20 lineup . During a press event in China, Oppo unveiled its flagship Find X2 series consisting of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, both with premium features and 5G connectivity.





"To deliver a holistic 5G experience to our users, Oppo is constantly innovating all aspects of our products—from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design. The clear, smooth, and professional display of the Oppo Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era," said Brian Shen, vice president and the president of global marketing at Oppo.





I'm not sure about the whole "holistic" angle, but the Find X2 series certainly checks a lot of desirable boxes. Starting with the display, both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision curved OLED screen with a 3168x1440 resolution and 513 ppi. They also bring a fast 120Hz refresh rate to the table, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





The Find X2 rounds things out with a peppy Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (the go-to SoC right now for high-end smartphones), a heaping 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of built-in UFS 3.0 storage. Unfortunately, there's no microSD card slot, though the average user will probably find 256GB to be more than ample (especially with cloud storage so prominent these days).





For taking selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter (Sony IMX616) on the front of the phone with an f/2.4 aperture and support for night mode algorithms. The slider mechanisms is in gone, replaced by a punch-hole design in the upper-left corner of the phone.





Around back, the Find X2 wields a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture), 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (Sony IMX708 sensor, f/2.2 aperture), and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture). Both optical and electronic image stabilization help to keep images clear.





This is all powered by a pair of 2,100 mAh batteries (4,200 mAh total) with support for 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. Oppo is offering the Find X2 in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic color option, the former with a nifty ripple pattern underneath the panel. It's priced at €999 and will release in early May.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Rivals Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra In Features And Specs





The Find X2 Pro is similar as a whole, but comes with some key upgrades. One of them is storage—it's twice as capacious, with 512GB of built-in storage, along with the same 12GB of RAM.





Oppo also outfitted the Find X2 Pro with an even more robust camera arrangement. It sports the same 48-megapixel sensor on the rear, but trades the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for a 48-megapixel shooter as well (Sony IMX586, f/2.2 aperture).









Otherwise, it utilizes the same 13-megapixel telephoto camera to round things out, and the same 32-megapixel shooter on the front for detailed selfies in a variety of lighting situations.





The batteries are slight bigger (in capacity) here as well. The Find X2 Pro uses two 2,130 mAh battery packs for 4,260 mAh of total capacity. There appears to be some fuzzy math with both models, though—in small print, Oppo notes the batteries in the Find X2 have a rated capacity of 2,055, and in the Find X2 Pro they are rated at 2,085.





Other upgraded features include IP68 water and dust resistance (versus IP54 on the Find X2) and an X-axis motor for better haptic feedback.





The Find X2 Pro is being offered in Vegan Leather Orange with a soft-touch material finish, and Black Ceramic. It will be available in early May as well, priced at €1,199.

