OnePlus 8 Pro And OnePlus 8 Review: Disruptive 5G Flagships

OnePlus 8 In Interstellar Glow Color

The Silencer Slider Returns To The OnePlus 8 Series





For starters, we have different color options, with the OnePlus 8 Pro delivered in Ony Black, Galacial Green (seen above), and Ultramarine Blue (my personal fave). The OnePlus 8 standard comes in the same black (a nice smudge-free matte black mind you) and a green-blue color, but instead of the true blue of the OP8 Pro, there's Interstellar Glow, a soft of metallic rose hue that reflects light like crazy (see above) and looks great, when it's not attracting fingerprints and smudges. You also get OnePlus' handy Silent/Vibrate/Ring slider on the edge of both devices near the right side power button, while both of their volume rockers are on the left, for easy thumb access.



Now let's hit the rest of the spec particulars, what's in the the box, and some key features and accessories...



It's All In The Particulars - OnePlus 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro And OnePlus 8 Specifications And Features

OnePlus 8 Pro Rear Cameras



OnePlus 8 Rear Cameras Sony IMX689, 48MP, f/1.78 OIS/EIS, 48MP UWA f/2.2, 8MP Telephoto f/2.44 OIS

5MP Color Filter f/2.4

Sony IMX586, 48MP f/1.75 OIS/EIS, 16MP UWA f/2.2, 2MP Macro f/2.4 Front Camera (Both)

Sony IMX471, 16MP f/2.45, EIS, Fixed Focus Video Recording (Both) 4K - 30/60fps, 1080p - 30/60fps Super Slow-Mo: 720p 480fps, 1080p 240fps

Time-Lapse : 1080p 30fps, 4k 30fps, Video Editor OnePlus 8 Pro Battery

OnePlus 8 Battery

4510 mAh - 30W Warp Charge, 30W Wireless Warp Charge

4300 mAh - 30W Warp Charge Dimensions, Weight: OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3x74.35x8.5 mm, 199g

Dimensions, Weight: OnePlus 8 160.2x72.9x8.0 mm, 180g Connectivity (Both) 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G Sub-6 And mmWave Colors OnePlus 8 Pro Onyx Black/Glacial Green/Ultramarine Blue

Colors OnePlus 8 Onyx Black/Glacial Green/lnterstellar Glow

Pricing OnePlus 8 Pro

Pricing OnePlus 8 8GB+128 Storage - $899, 12GB+256GB $999

8GB+128 Storage - $699, 12GB+256GB $799





Diving into their common Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, you can see OnePlus actually sent us a lower-end config of the OnePlus 8 Pro, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and a higher-end OnePlus 8 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. These two phones will retail at $899 and $799 respectively, and for $100, among these specific configs, the OnePlus 8 Pro we feel is a better value for most folks due to its additional features, IP68 certification, wireless charging, and better camera setup, unless you really need that storage of course, since internal storage is non-expandable, with a dual SIM tray on both and no microSD card expansion.

What's In The Box? OnePlus Accouterments And Optional Accessories

Keeping on the topic of value coefficient here, let's look a bit deeper at what's in the box of the new OnePlus 8 series and a few extra accessories.



