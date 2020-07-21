LG's Stylish Velvet Mid-Range 5G Phone Hits AT&T Tomorrow For As Low As $300





LG doesn’t get the same attention as its fellow South Korean behemoth Samsung when it comes smartphones, but that doesn’t mean that the company isn’t putting out excellent devices. In fact, the company back in the Spring officially announced its Velvet , which is a mid-range 5G smartphone.

Today, we’re learning that the smartphone will launch this week on AT&T’s wireless network (tomorrow, July 22nd to be exact). The smartphone will carry a retail price of $600, or will ring in at $20/month for 30 months with an installment plan. However, AT&T is offering a limited time promotion where you can get the Velvet for $10/month over 30 months with a new line of service and one of its unlimited plans. This will effectively cut the cost of the device in half.





At the heart of the LG Velvet is Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings with it native 5G support. AT&T says that its 5G network is available across 355 markets right now in the United States (reaching 179 million people) and is growing rapidly. The company is aiming to have nationwide 5G coverage by the end of this summer.

Despite playing second-fiddle to the blockbuster Snapdragon 865, the Snapdragon 765G is by no means a slow chip. In fact, it serves the needs of the majority of consumers without being a complete power hog. In addition, the Snapdragon 765G comes hooked up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also included is a microSD slot that supports up to 2TB cards.





Moving on to the display, you’ll find a 6.8-inch FHD+ panel (2460x1080), which has a notch at the top for a 16MP selfie camera and supports an in-display fingerprint reader. Moving around to the back, there’s a “Waterdrop” array with 48MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 5MP depth sensors. Rounding things out are a 4,300 mAh battery, and IP68 dust/water resistance.

In the United States, the Velvet will be available in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White. While the phone is launching first on AT&T tomorrow, it will also be available on T-Mobile and Verizon (including mmWave support) “later this summer”.