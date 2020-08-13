Architecture Day 2020: Intel's Tiger Lake, 10nm SuperFin And Xe GPU Arsenal Exposed

Intel Reveals Next-Gen CPU, GPU And Packaging Details In An Aggressive Ready-For-Battle Roadmap





EMIB specifically is a multichip module packaging technology with embedded chip-to-chip interconnect that allows the integration of different chiplet types in a single package, as with Kaby Lake-G, where Intel combined its CPU along with an AMD GPU and memory for a hybrid MCM solution. The density of interconnect and wire bandwidth in this technology is currently limited by a 55 micron bump density (spacing) per die and a 2Gbps per wire bandwidth. Intel detailed that the EMIB roadmap, with its AIB or Advanced Interface Bus architecture, will scale to a much denser 36 micron bump density and up to 6.4Gbps wire data rate with AIB 2.0. In addition, Intel has made an AIB Generator open source and available on GitHub, to help enable ecosystem partners to develop on the technology as well. Intel calls this “2.5D” packaging technology, with



In a similar vein, Forveros will be getting a big lift in interconnect density as well, from the current 50 micron bump pitch (density) for stacked silicon interconnect at 400 bumps per square millimeter, to a 10 micron pitch that will take bump or stacked die interconnect density up by a factor of 25X, to 10,000 bumps per square millimeter with what the company is calling die on-wafer “Hybrid Bonding.”



This improves available bandwidth dramatically and will also reportedly offer better power characteristics as well. And finally, Intel has in fact already taped out a stacked SRAM test vehicle chip with through-silicon vias (TSV) and Hybrid Bonding.







Intel specifically notes that Co-Emib designs will be especially compelling in highly integrated solutions for the data center and HPC (High Performance Computing).

Intel specifically notes that Co-Emib designs will be especially compelling in highly integrated solutions for the data center and HPC (High Performance Computing).

Intel Architecture Day 2020: Lofty Goals, Execution And The Challenges Ahead

Intel is facing fierce competition on all fronts from numerous companies, but its continued commitment to advancing its Six Pillars Of Innovation should help keep the company in a leadership position on multiple fronts. Tiger Lake appears to be poised for great success in the mobile space, and the company's disclosures regarding its various upcoming Xe GPUs and next-gen packaging technologies are compelling to say the least. For now, the new information disclosed its latest Architecture Day event will have to hold us over, but more details will surely be revealed as we inch closer commercial availability of the various technologies in the coming weeks and months. On the immediate horizon, Tiger Lake is just about ready to roar and Intel is hoping for a betting on big things to come beyond its exciting new mobile platform.