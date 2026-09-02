Acer Unveils 1.8lb Swift Blade 14 Alongside Repairable Vero 16 Laptop
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
Acer has announced a trio of laptops that scratch the itch of two big must-haves in personal computing right now: featherweight portability and long-term repairability.
Leading the charge is the Swift Blade 14, an ultralight that sets a weight record for 14-inch notebooks at just 799 grams (1.76 lbs). Measuring a thin 12.9 millimeters (a smidge over 0.5 inches), the laptop partly achieves its featherweight build through the use of carbon fiber covers and a magnesium-aluminum alloy keyboard deck. Don't be fooled by the airy footprint though, the Swift Blade 14 can be optioned with an Intel Core 7 350, 12GB of DDR5 RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, and an optional 3K OLED display. Targeting mobile workers, this machine packs a 50Whr battery and three USB-C ports into its frame.
Alongside the Blade, Acer also introduced the Swift Air 16. With an all-aluminum body, the laptop weighs 1.5kg (3.3lbs) and focuses on a balance of performance and media consumption. It comes in configurations of up to the same Core 7 processor 350, 16GB of RAM max, and a 120Hz 3K OLED or IPS touchscreen. The Swift Air 16 also features a quad-speaker array, a 70Whr battery with fast-charging support, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.
As it has been doing for a while, Acer is doubling down again on sustainable design with the fourth-gen Vero 16. The Copilot+ laptop transitions the line’s focus from using recycled waste toward right-to-repair engineering. The chassis combines low-carbon aluminum, 50% post-industrial recycled aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastics. But more importantly, the company expanded its environmental framework to encompass 4R principles, i.e. repairability directly to reduce, reuse, and recycle.
To make self-service easier for the average user, the Vero 16 comes with a basic visual repair guide engraved directly onto its bottom cover. Servicing is made simpler with tool-free access latches, removable I/O port covers, and a detachable screen hinge. Owners can independently swap out the battery and SSD, and the internal architecture is specifically designed to support CPU upgrades for at least two future processor generations. Performance on the Vero 16 is anchored by the available Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and display options extending to a 2.8K OLED screen.
Both Swift models are scheduled to roll out in EMEA regions in December, while the Vero 16 is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2027.