Acer Unveils 1.8lb Swift Blade 14 Alongside Repairable Vero 16 Laptop

Acer Vero 16 continues the company's approach to 4R design - Image: Acer

Acer has announced a trio of laptops that scratch the itch of two big must-haves in personal computing right now: featherweight portability and long-term repairability.





Swift Blade 14 - Image: Acer



Leading the charge is the Swift Blade 14, an ultralight that sets a weight record for 14-inch notebooks at just 799 grams (1.76 lbs). Measuring a thin 12.9 millimeters (a smidge over 0.5 inches), the laptop partly achieves its featherweight build through the use of carbon fiber covers and a magnesium-aluminum alloy keyboard deck. Don't be fooled by the airy footprint though, the Swift Blade 14 can be optioned with an Intel Core 7 350 , 12GB of DDR5 RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, and an optional 3K OLED display. Targeting mobile workers, this machine packs a 50Whr battery and three USB-C ports into its frame.





Swift Air 16 - Image: Acer



Alongside the Blade, Acer also introduced the Swift Air 16. With an all-aluminum body, the laptop weighs 1.5kg (3.3lbs) and focuses on a balance of performance and media consumption. It comes in configurations of up to the same Core 7 processor 350, 16GB of RAM max, and a 120Hz 3K OLED or IPS touchscreen. The Swift Air 16 also features a quad-speaker array, a 70Whr battery with fast-charging support, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.





Vero 16 - Image: Acer

