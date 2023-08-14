Your Geriatric Gaming PC Can Run Armored Core 6, But You Should Upgrade Anyway





If you weren't a very particular sort of hard-core gamer before or during the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, you might not be familiar with Armored Core. That's okay; all you really need to know to get an idea if you'll be interested are these two things: one, that it's a mech simulator, specifically of the anime-style "mecha" sub-type—and two, that it's made by FromSoftware, the developers of the Dark Souls , Bloodborne, and Elden Ring games. It features lightning-quick mecha action and deep customization of your loadout and "core."





The Ryzen 5 7600 hangs tough with the Core i9-12900K in games. From our review.



All told, this build comes out just under a thousand US dollars by our reckoning, and it's a gaming PC that'll outstrip the current-generation consoles thanks to its fast Zen 4-based CPU. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is an insane value right now, offering real 1440p and even some 4K gaming performance for $330, while we found the Solidigm P41 Plus to likewise offer excellent value in our full review , and the price has only dropped since then.





This preview video is meant for Souls fans unfamiliar with Armored Core.

