Your Geriatric Gaming PC Can Run Armored Core 6, But You Should Upgrade Anyway

If you weren't a very particular sort of hard-core gamer before or during the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, you might not be familiar with Armored Core. That's okay; all you really need to know to get an idea if you'll be interested are these two things: one, that it's a mech simulator, specifically of the anime-style "mecha" sub-type—and two, that it's made by FromSoftware, the developers of the Dark Souls , Bloodborne, and Elden Ring games. It features lightning-quick mecha action and deep customization of your loadout and "core."