Major Nintendo Switch Emulator Yuzu Update Triples Metroid Prime Remastered FPS On PC

Despite those challenges, the developers of Nintendo Switch emulators have made immense progress in the last couple of years, and the majority of retail games are now playable in applications like Yuzu Emulator . If you own a hackable Switch—required to legally rip copyrighted files—and a game you'd like to see running better than it does on the Switch itself, running it in an emulator is a great choice.









Among those are the just-released Metroid Prime Remastered as well as Super Mario 3D All-Stars, both of which went from "barely-playable" to lightning-quick, with more than 300% performance gains in the latest patch. Those numbers are from the developer's fairly-potent machine, too; systems with slower CPUs are likely to see an even bigger benefit.





This new advanced input panel lets you fine-tune mouse input.



Given the new control setup in the remastered version of the game, it should have been easy to set up Yuzu to play the game this way, but various issues in the input configuration system didn't allow it. Developer german77 got these issues all cleaned up and it should be possible to play Metroid Prime Remastered on Yuzu with both good performance and mouse aiming now.





The side buildings in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet render correctly now.



One of the biggest challenges for emulating the Switch on PCs actually has to do with texture decoding. You see, the Tegra X1, like most mobile SoCs, has hardware support for decoding the heavily-compressed ASTC texture format. Unfortunately, almost no desktop GPUs actually do. This means decoding them on the CPU, which can be pretty fast thanks to the high speed of desktop processors, but it's still much slower than a hardware accelerator.





Astral Chain runs notoriously badly on the emulator due to heavy use of big ASTC textures.

