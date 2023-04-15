Intel Says There’s More Performance To Be Had With Its Latest Game On Arc Driver





Space-based competitive shooter game Boundary just came out Thursday.







Slide: Intel



This driver also includes performance optimizations for a number of extant titles, including several intensive ray-traced games. Dead Space Remake gets the biggest gains: as much as 63% performance uplift in 1440p with high settings, which apparently puts the Arc A750 slightly ahead of a GeForce RTX 3060 in that title. F1 22 also gets a double-digit gain of up to 17% in 1080p with "Ultra high" ray-tracing, with smaller gains in 1440p.





Slide: Intel











Besides the performance gains in this driver, there are also various fixed issues. For Arc Graphics parts specifically, crashes in MS Flight Simulator should be sewn up, and water-edge corruption in Sea of Thieves should be solved. Bright Memory Infinite's Ray Tracing Benchmark mode should perform at full speed on this driver, and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve's Optical Flow feature should work correctly, without color corruption.





Bright Memory: Infinite has gorgeous ray-traced visuals despite being mostly a one-man show.

